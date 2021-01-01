Noticed the discipline table the other day and as long as we dont get around 10 yellow cards and a few reds against Palace, we will come top of the fair play and discipline table by some margin.
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/fairnesstabelle/wettbewerb/GB1/plus/1?saison_id=2020
This will be the 5th season in a row that we have topped that particular table.
I think once upon a time that kind of record got you a place in he Europa league (if you didn't qualify through the league) and that at one point we did qualify through that route.
But not a single red card for us at all this season
Now I'm sure most other teams will banter this away and use it as proof we have refs in our pocket and the FA are biased towards us.
But you have to put it down to the way Klopp has us playing. We vary rarely get ourselves in position to need tackle the last man etc.
All our pressing play comes in midfield/their half so any fouls we give away rarely lead to yellows as it doesn't prevent a breakaway.
That even with our depleted defence and midfield and using players that rarely play together, we have remained disciplined and composed.
They could try, but its actually the opposite, it means Liverpool are very easy to referee, meaning the referees are not influenced to give us more decisions.
Every single season Kloppo has coached his teams have been either top, or near the top of fairplay tables. Regardless of league position, depth of squads, levels of talent - his teams where always up there. And yes - teams used to get Europa spots, that is how Mainz got into the Europa league (or Uefa cup, whatever it was when he was there).
I love it actually, he doesnt want his players surrounding referees and being disrespectful. And yes, he coaches dicipline both in style, but also in behaviour.
Edited to add - the other side of this though was of course, it was Kloppo whod get into trouble with refs at Mainz and BVB so that his players didnt
He is one of the highest fined Bundesliga coaches of all times (if not the highest), and got sent to the stands a few times.