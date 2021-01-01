Noticed the discipline table the other day and as long as we dont get around 10 yellow cards and a few reds against Palace, we will come top of the fair play and discipline table by some margin.This will be the 5th season in a row that we have topped that particular table.I think once upon a time that kind of record got you a place in he Europa league (if you didn't qualify through the league) and that at one point we did qualify through that route.But not a single red card for us at all this seasonNow I'm sure most other teams will banter this away and use it as proof we have refs in our pocket and the FA are biased towards us.But you have to put it down to the way Klopp has us playing. We vary rarely get ourselves in position to need tackle the last man etc.All our pressing play comes in midfield/their half so any fouls we give away rarely lead to yellows as it doesn't prevent a breakaway.That even with our depleted defence and midfield and using players that rarely play together, we have remained disciplined and composed.