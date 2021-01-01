« previous next »
Fair play and discipline under Klopp

gazzalfc

Fair play and discipline under Klopp
Yesterday at 12:35:50 pm
Noticed the discipline table the other day and as long as we dont get around 10 yellow cards and a few reds against Palace, we will come top of the fair play and discipline table by some margin.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/fairnesstabelle/wettbewerb/GB1/plus/1?saison_id=2020

This will be the 5th season in a row that we have topped that particular table.

I think once upon a time that kind of record got you a place in he Europa league (if you didn't qualify through the league) and that at one point we did qualify through that route.

But not a single red card for us at all this season

Now I'm sure most other teams will banter this away and use it as proof we have refs in our pocket and the FA are biased towards us.

But you have to put it down to the way Klopp has us playing. We vary rarely get ourselves in position to need tackle the last man etc.

All our pressing play comes in midfield/their half so any fouls we give away rarely lead to yellows as it doesn't prevent a breakaway.

That even with our depleted defence and midfield and using players that rarely play together, we have remained disciplined and composed.
Jwils21

Re: Fair play and discipline under Klopp
Yesterday at 12:47:41 pm
It's down to the way we play and also the mentality Klopp drives throughout the squad, you can tell he's an advocate of fair play and not surrounding the referees or whinging for every decision. Even the red cards we've picked up under Klopp have been relatively tame:

James Milner v Crystal Palace - Two Yellows
Brad Smith v Swansea - Two Yellows
Joe Gomez v Sevilla - Two Yellows
Jordan Henderson v Watford - Two Yellows
James Milner v Palace - Two Yellows
Alisson v Brighton - Handball, daft mistake
Sadio Mané v City - The only possibly contentious one, with the high foot on Ederson. Dangerous play but there's no way it was deliberate.

That's 7 since March 2016, with 5 of them being for two yellows. In the 5 years before that we had 13 reds including Reina throttling Danny Simpson, Shelvey (fairly) two footing Jonny Evans and Gerrard attempting to castrate Ander Herrera (again questionably fair). I've chosen not to include Lazar Markovic's horrendous assault on a Basel player where he threw his finger in the general direction of an oncoming defender.

Our players don't seem to lose their rag anymore, some clubs (Everton) would call this passion for the shirt but what trophies has that brought them?

Now watch us get 3 red cards in a 10 man brawl against Palace. Klopp sent to the stands for calling Hodgson an owl faced arl arse and pushing him over.
Penfold78

Re: Fair play and discipline under Klopp
Yesterday at 01:00:00 pm
I love this aspect of Klopps style. Many people believe fouls are a legitimate part of the game. The professional foul is still applauded quite openly and there is quite a strong nationalist narrative that England and the Celtic nations can make up for lack of talent by bulldozing their fancy opponents. Robbie Savage, Big Sam, Jack Charlton, Vinnie Jones etc. I see this as a way of legitimising poorer quality and a poor training culture. A kind of revisionism that excuses flaws in the way we used to coach football in this country. 

Rules are there to protect players and to encourage a fair, open game. However, I know Im a very rules-based person and from my Sunday League experience I understand Im firmly in the minority.
Dim Glas

Re: Fair play and discipline under Klopp
Yesterday at 09:58:16 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:35:50 pm
Noticed the discipline table the other day and as long as we dont get around 10 yellow cards and a few reds against Palace, we will come top of the fair play and discipline table by some margin.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/fairnesstabelle/wettbewerb/GB1/plus/1?saison_id=2020

This will be the 5th season in a row that we have topped that particular table.

I think once upon a time that kind of record got you a place in he Europa league (if you didn't qualify through the league) and that at one point we did qualify through that route.

But not a single red card for us at all this season

Now I'm sure most other teams will banter this away and use it as proof we have refs in our pocket and the FA are biased towards us.

But you have to put it down to the way Klopp has us playing. We vary rarely get ourselves in position to need tackle the last man etc.

All our pressing play comes in midfield/their half so any fouls we give away rarely lead to yellows as it doesn't prevent a breakaway.

That even with our depleted defence and midfield and using players that rarely play together, we have remained disciplined and composed.

They could try, but its actually the opposite, it means Liverpool are very easy to referee, meaning the referees are not influenced to give us more decisions.

Every single season Kloppo has coached his teams have been either top, or near the top of fairplay tables. Regardless of league position, depth of squads, levels of talent - his teams where always up there.  And yes - teams used to get Europa spots, that is how Mainz got into the Europa league (or Uefa cup, whatever it was when he was there).

I love it actually, he doesnt want his players surrounding referees and being disrespectful.  And yes, he coaches dicipline both in style, but also in behaviour.

Edited to add - the other side of this though was of course, it was Kloppo whod get into trouble with refs at Mainz and BVB so that his players didnt  ;D He is one of the highest fined Bundesliga coaches of all times (if not the highest), and got sent to the stands a few times.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Fair play and discipline under Klopp
Yesterday at 10:16:00 pm
Top of fair play and discipline table
Top of fair play and discipline table
Top of faaaaaair play and discipline taaaaable

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fair play and discipline under Klopp
Yesterday at 10:18:09 pm
And yet we constantly have more fouls called against us.

Son of Spion＊

Re: Fair play and discipline under Klopp
Yesterday at 11:00:03 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:18:09 pm
And yet we constantly have more fouls called against us.
Which is great evidence to back up the theory that the opposition constantly fake niggles and go down like a bag of shite in order to disrupt our rhythm.

It's weird. We often have 75% of the ball, yet we appear to commit most of the 'fouls'.  :rollseyes

Imagine if we were actually a bit dirty. We'd have a player sent off every week or so with the way we are refereed.
AK1892

Re: Fair play and discipline under Klopp
Yesterday at 11:09:48 pm
Yeah, We defenitely need a Skrtel in our team.

But, its still nice to know We can gain possesion without making a foul.
Bobinhood

Re: Fair play and discipline under Klopp
Today at 01:55:35 am
You know, the heck with Europa spots. You win fair play 5 years in a row, you should be able to choose any Fifapro qualified player in the world and literally kick him up one side of the pitch and back down the other. Think of all those rash bruises you never handed out. You should get at least a fraction of them back as a reward.


Sergio Ramos, please step up to the fair play touchline at the kop end and roll yourself into a ball as best you can. Thank you.
bradders1011

Re: Fair play and discipline under Klopp
Today at 02:03:55 am
I do get frustrated that we never seem to go in for the dark arts. Standing on opposition free kicks, kicking the ball away, grabbing the ball when tackled, stuff like that. Basically the stuff that the rest of the league does to us and refs consistently buy it.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Fair play and discipline under Klopp
Today at 02:39:01 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:03:55 am
I do get frustrated that we never seem to go in for the dark arts. Standing on opposition free kicks, kicking the ball away, grabbing the ball when tackled, stuff like that. Basically the stuff that the rest of the league does to us and refs consistently buy it.
I feel similarly at times. I do love that Liverpool try really hard to play the game properly. It's so difficult to do too, when most of the league are shithouses whose main intention is to stop you playing because you are better than them.

Having said that, I do wish we weren't so nice at times. I do wish that we would dish out the shithousery on a 'when needs must, basis'. I know great Liverpool sides in days gone by were beautifully skillful and played the game in the right way, but if they were crossed in a game, they could and would bite back hard. There was a steel fist inside that velvet glove. It was a good blend and balance. 
