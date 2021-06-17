So Limitless was an absolute trainwreck
68 points first round and then 34 with Limitless in the 2nd (if I'd stuck with the same team I'd have got 34 anyway!)
Same with my wildcard, expected a lot more rotation, so felt I had to play it. Swapped Gini, Lukaku and Depay for Hazard, Malen and Belotti.
Fully expect Kane to score a hat-trick tonight.
On the other hand, I probably did have to play it, since the likes of Berardi, Spinazzola and Tielemans were rotated, and I'd have been stuck with a couple of Russians in defence and probably fewer than 11 players altogether. Only I should have played it differently.