Think I might take the risk and change my captain from Immobile (14 points with being captain) to Lukaku.
Well that was dumb...
Mate in my friends League -2 for 6 players today
Guessing they had a Portuguese triple up
Great that Italy have decided to play a second string team. 3 players down already
Panic mode and palyed my Wildcard
Same here . So far nothing from Belotti and Chiesa.
I'm stuck between choosing KDB or Malen as captain for today...
Lukaku Captian and I have only Dumfries who was taken off at HT
This was always the most difficult round I suppose with some teams resting players and whatnot
Lukaku, Kev and Boyata next.
I went for Malen. I only have the Croatian keeper playing tomorrow, he'll be my next captain.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
