Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #160 on: June 17, 2021, 09:30:03 am »
I like the look of those standings this morning. :)

I hope I won't regret changing my captain today, somehow six points doesn't feel enough.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #161 on: June 17, 2021, 09:40:09 am »
Think I might take the risk and change my captain from Immobile (14 points with being captain) to Lukaku.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #162 on: June 17, 2021, 06:28:29 pm »
Thats it yes, take out Denayer for Boyata.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #163 on: June 18, 2021, 09:31:39 pm »
I knew I should have gone with Pandev rather than Kane. ;D
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #164 on: June 19, 2021, 11:57:16 am »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on June 17, 2021, 09:40:09 am
Think I might take the risk and change my captain from Immobile (14 points with being captain) to Lukaku.

Well that was dumb...
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #165 on: June 19, 2021, 03:24:40 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on June 19, 2021, 11:57:16 am
Well that was dumb...

Yes . . .

Going through something similar with Mbappé after I switched from Insigne. Probably shouldn't gamble on double figures though.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #166 on: June 19, 2021, 08:12:32 pm »
Mate in my friends League -2 for 6 players today ;D
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #167 on: June 19, 2021, 09:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on June 19, 2021, 08:12:32 pm
Mate in my friends League -2 for 6 players today ;D

Guessing they had a Portuguese triple up
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #168 on: June 19, 2021, 11:12:28 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June 19, 2021, 09:11:21 pm
Guessing they had a Portuguese triple up

Dias Captian, Gereirro, Neauer, Mbappe, Hernandez and Pavard I think it was.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #169 on: June 19, 2021, 11:45:17 pm »
100 points in total for me not great but 172 is leading the overall compitition, very low scoring in general so far.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #170 on: June 20, 2021, 08:12:21 am »
Might have been doing better in the prediction league had I not forgotten to predict first scorer and first team to score in the first match week.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #171 on: June 20, 2021, 10:50:01 am »
Difficult to judge given that some have already used their limitless or wildcard, but I think I'm doing fine. :)

Happy with how the match predictor is going, too. :P
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #172 on: June 20, 2021, 03:31:13 pm »
Ran through 4 Captains on game 2 Insigne Lukaku Kane and Mbappe, turns out Insignes's 3 was the best score but ended up with Mbappes lowly appearance fee.  Booooooo

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #173 on: June 20, 2021, 05:18:08 pm »
Great that Italy have decided to play a second string team. 3 players down already
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #174 on: June 20, 2021, 05:21:23 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June 20, 2021, 05:18:08 pm
Great that Italy have decided to play a second string team. 3 players down already

Panic mode and palyed my Wildcard ;D
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #175 on: June 20, 2021, 05:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on June 20, 2021, 05:21:23 pm
Panic mode and palyed my Wildcard ;D

I did too . . .
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #176 on: June 20, 2021, 05:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on June 20, 2021, 05:21:23 pm
Panic mode and palyed my Wildcard ;D

Same here :). So far nothing from Belotti and Chiesa.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #177 on: June 20, 2021, 06:10:47 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on June 20, 2021, 05:57:52 pm
Same here :). So far nothing from Belotti and Chiesa.

Belotti, Bernie and Donna.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 10:25:58 am »
I'm stuck between choosing KDB or Malen as captain for today...
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 06:20:59 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Yesterday at 10:25:58 am
I'm stuck between choosing KDB or Malen as captain for today...

I decided on Gini . . .
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 06:22:07 pm »
Lukaku Captian and I have only Dumfries who was taken off at HT ;D
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 06:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:22:07 pm
Lukaku Captian and I have only Dumfries who was taken off at HT ;D

This was always the most difficult round I suppose with some teams resting players and whatnot
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 06:33:48 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 06:24:01 pm
This was always the most difficult round I suppose with some teams resting players and whatnot

Lukaku, Kev and Boyata next.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 06:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:33:48 pm
Lukaku, Kev and Boyata next.

Also have Lukaku and Boyata, and also Meunier. Think I'll stick with the Gini captain choice though.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 06:44:46 pm »
And obviously Meunier is benched . . .
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 07:31:02 pm »
Who is Eur Having a Laugh?
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 07:32:25 pm »
All 3 start is a bonus, Lukaku due a couple tonight so come on my Captain.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 07:35:23 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Yesterday at 10:25:58 am
I'm stuck between choosing KDB or Malen as captain for today...

I went for Malen. :butt

I only have the Croatian keeper playing tomorrow, he'll be my next captain. ;D
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 07:54:09 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:35:23 pm
I went for Malen. :butt

I only have the Croatian keeper playing tomorrow, he'll be my next captain. ;D

Hopefully a good night tonight and i'm in a good place, Mings, Philips, Kimmick, Muller, Gnabry, Torres, Danielson on top of my 3 Belgians.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 10:24:49 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:35:23 pm
I went for Malen. :butt

I only have the Croatian keeper playing tomorrow, he'll be my next captain. ;D

Same mate.

Robbo will be my captain tomorrow. Then I have some German's for the last day if Robbo fails me.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 10:26:03 pm »
Big points scoring today I can see a lot of plyers moving up and down the table tonight.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #191 on: Today at 09:46:56 am »
So Limitless was an absolute trainwreck :duh

68 points first round and then 34 with Limitless in the 2nd (if I'd stuck with the same team I'd have got 34 anyway!)
