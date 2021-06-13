« previous next »
Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League

Tobelius
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:59:51 am
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Yesterday at 10:48:26 am
Right just checked and I'm top. Think it's time to officially stop the league now. It's been a pleasure boys/girls  ;D

I have Robbo and Pau Torres for today. Jota on the bench will come in for my lowest scorer for tomorrow.

Ahem,joint top.. :) All downhill from here i'm sure,i have 3 germans and their group is super tough.
The G in Gerrard
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 11:03:42 am
53 points with three left to play including captain.
ConqueredAllOfEurope
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:34:58 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:59:51 am
Ahem,joint top.. :) All downhill from here i'm sure,i have 3 germans and their group is super tough.

To quote Sarge:

"Yeah but I'm actually on top (don't take this away from me)"

to be honest I avoided French and German players for this matchday. My thinking is it's going to be a tight game with not many goals. However I now fully expect a 5-4 with hattrick's from both Mbappe and Gnabry  ;D (both were originally in my team before removing them).
zimmie'5555
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 04:44:49 pm
Do I take a chance and sub out Wijndal or Tierney on 0 points for Hungary's Lang, who plays Portugal and could potentially end up with minus points?Choices, choices . . .
Sarge
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June 13, 2021, 10:14:52 pm
Think I'm just sneaking ahead of Sarge in the table now thanks to Gini

Booooo!!!
Sarge
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 07:04:54 pm
Torres x2 starting for Spain is good to see ;D
zimmie'5555
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 07:37:48 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm
Booooo!!!

Never knew you were English
BoRed
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 07:43:01 pm
I'm down to ten men unless Thiago comes on as a sub.
Sarge
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:02:01 pm
Sarge
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
So Portugal will play a 4231 you would think but who is left out of the attacking four, Jota, Fanny boy, Bruno, Bernardo Silva, Felix?
Black Bull Nova
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm
I find it's better to play the long game, watch me go, 31st from 31 is not that bad at this stage
Sarge
Reply #131 on: Today at 12:09:07 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm
I find it's better to play the long game, watch me go, 31st from 31 is not that bad at this stage

Only way is up, or down, probably up, or maybe down, you're doing well.
Black Bull Nova
Reply #132 on: Today at 12:11:59 am
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:09:07 am
Only way is up, or down, probably up, or maybe down, you're doing well.

I am lulling everyone else into a state of complacency
Garrus
Reply #133 on: Today at 04:14:49 am
Poland  :butt

Got 3 players left to play in fantasy today.
zimmie'5555
Reply #134 on: Today at 04:34:57 am
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 04:14:49 am
Poland  :butt

Got 3 players left to play in fantasy today.

I have two Hungarians left to play, looking forward to my 2 points.
