Hope you get a result - and in the 2nd leg on Monday too, KillieRed.If you're on the look out for athis may have a few links to some useful sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 If you have IPTV (or similar) this may be of help too (TV stations around the world showing the game live) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/scotland/premier-league A decent 'TV Guide' for live Scottish football on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-scottish-football-on-tv.html (or in general - www.live-footballontv.com