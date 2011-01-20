« previous next »
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 08:49:48 pm
Let's give Roy a good sendoff,6-0 will do.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm
It comes down to the last game and I really hope we just stroll away from Palace and don't give them any opportunities. It would be nice for a low stress romp where our front 3 tear them apart.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:26:30 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:49:48 pm
Let's give Roy a good sendoff,6-0 will do.
It's a tawny issue; we don't want to barn our bridges. He didn't spend that long ear...just a little while.

(eagle eyed readers may spot a pun or twoo)
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #203 on: Today at 12:03:13 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:26:30 pm
It's a tawny issue; we don't want to barn our bridges. He didn't spend that long ear...just a little while.

(eagle eyed readers may spot a pun or twoo)
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #204 on: Today at 01:09:06 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:03:13 am

Mick McCarthy is looking well...
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #205 on: Today at 01:37:54 am
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #206 on: Today at 01:40:37 am
Going to be tough this, theyll be well up for it with it being the Owls last game.

Need to get a goal early to steady the nerves, fans being there will massively help.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #207 on: Today at 05:08:50 am
Id love to know what he thinks his career highlight was.


So I can laugh at it.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #208 on: Today at 05:51:19 am
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 01:40:37 am
Going to be tough this, theyll be well up for it with it being the Owls last game.

Need to get a goal early to steady the nerves, fans being there will massively help.

Eze is a massive loss for them.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #209 on: Today at 06:34:45 am
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #210 on: Today at 07:03:23 am
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:42:42 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg</a>

You're welcome.

Theresa May is a fan.

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #211 on: Today at 07:05:14 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:03:23 am
Theresa May is a fan.
Think thats broken my cringe reflex.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #212 on: Today at 07:35:20 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:08:50 am
Id love to know what he thinks his career highlight was.


So I can laugh at it.
Surely putting that uppity young Brazilian LB in his place when he was the manager (TWICE! as Pep would exclaim) of Internazionale.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #213 on: Today at 07:43:16 am
Quote from: K-Lo on Today at 01:09:06 am
Mick McCarthy is looking well...

;D exact fucking move
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #214 on: Today at 07:55:59 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:49:48 pm
Let's give Roy a good sendoff,6-0 will do.
Only fair to give him a chance to utter his famous "To win here would be Utopia" line one more time  :wave
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #215 on: Today at 08:04:28 am
Thanks for the OP. So so so looking forward to seeing and hearing our supporters back inside Anfield again.

Gini to cap his excellent LFC career by leading us to the Champions League. And Mane to emerge from his slump with a couple of goals to help us to a comfortable victory.

Please.

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #216 on: Today at 09:11:02 am
Boy, gonna be quite relieved when this season is done. Been a significant emotional commitment.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #217 on: Today at 09:20:49 am
Really looking forward to hearing a crowd and hearing the players sings getting belted out. Just hope the game itself isnt stressful. Would be great to be able to have a relaxed watch but thats just not us, is it?!
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #218 on: Today at 09:34:30 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:20:49 am
Really looking forward to hearing a crowd and hearing the players sings getting belted out. Just hope the game itself isnt stressful. Would be great to be able to have a relaxed watch but thats just not us, is it?!

I keep thinking back to the 01 season, loads of stress winning the 3 cups and then smashed Charlton away to get 4th. I just feel the same today, they've stressed us out getting back into the top 4 and today will be relaxed.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #219 on: Today at 09:38:21 am
They'll score first.




PANIIIIIIIIIC!

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #220 on: Today at 09:44:40 am
Will be amazing to hear the fans sing again and see Anfield rocking as you know the pent up frustration of a crazy season will roll Palace over. 4-0 to us and a perfect send off for Gini.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #221 on: Today at 09:52:05 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:38:21 am
They'll score first.




PANIIIIIIIIIC!



My coffee table is all ready with plenty of wine and a load of lines of cocaine. The hardest part is going to be not getting at it before 4pm.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #222 on: Today at 09:59:12 am
Some stats from the Beeb:
  • Crystal Palace have lost five of their past seven league matches.
  • They have conceded 64 Premier League goals this season - only in 2004-05, when they shipped 71, have they conceded more in a single campaign in the competition.
  • The Eagles have lost 17 of their 37 top-flight fixtures, equalling the most Premier League defeats by a Roy Hodgson-managed team in a season.
  • Hodgson has lost all six Premier League matches as a manager against Jurgen Klopp, by an aggregate score of 21-5.

So what does Hodgson get? A guard of honour, universal praise by the punditry and called Crystal Palace's "greatest ever PL manager".

Imagine being that shit at your job and not just getting away with it, but get lauded for apparent success.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #223 on: Today at 10:03:52 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:52:05 am
My coffee table is all ready with plenty of wine and a load of lines of cocaine. The hardest part is going to be not getting at it before 4pm.

Need to get all that consumed by 3 then get you on the matchday comms ;)
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #224 on: Today at 10:09:51 am
So many unanswered questions today

Will we have developed a song to celebrate big Alis goal?

Will we actually be happy if Sir Harold scores?

Gini last game? (or not?)

and of course the big one: red and crimson or maroon and orange?

Exciting times.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #225 on: Today at 10:12:34 am
Let's not leave the owl half dead, like a bad horror film, we need to do a full incineration. No comebacks.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #226 on: Today at 10:20:53 am
Quote from: K-Lo on Today at 01:09:06 am
Mick McCarthy is looking well...
One in the owl, you say?
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #227 on: Today at 10:24:03 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:52:05 am
My coffee table is all ready with plenty of wine and a load of lines of cocaine. The hardest part is going to be not getting at it before 4pm.

Are you in the Italian Eurovision band?
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #228 on: Today at 10:25:55 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:59:12 am
Some stats from the Beeb:
  • Crystal Palace have lost five of their past seven league matches.
  • They have conceded 64 Premier League goals this season - only in 2004-05, when they shipped 71, have they conceded more in a single campaign in the competition.
  • The Eagles have lost 17 of their 37 top-flight fixtures, equalling the most Premier League defeats by a Roy Hodgson-managed team in a season.
  • Hodgson has lost all six Premier League matches as a manager against Jurgen Klopp, by an aggregate score of 21-5.

So what does Hodgson get? A guard of honour, universal praise by the punditry and called Crystal Palace's "greatest ever PL manager".

Imagine being that shit at your job and not just getting away with it, but get lauded for apparent success.

All fair points although Palace have never won a trophy in their history and this is their longest stint in the top flight ever I think so its all relative.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #229 on: Today at 10:31:04 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:25:55 am
All fair points although Palace have never won a trophy in their history and this is their longest stint in the top flight ever I think so its all relative.
Roy is obviously skilled at taking a poor mediocre team to bring just a mediocre team. Staying in the league is the goal for so many teams. Kind of the fat Sam skill. Though even he bit off more than he can chew this time around
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #230 on: Today at 10:35:27 am
Feels like a cup final morning.

No mistakes Redmen, let's get it done early and we can enjoy it.

....... on the list of unlikely goalscorers, surely it's Rhys Williams's turn today (or the kitman?)
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #231 on: Today at 10:44:41 am
Golden Sambas being awarded today?
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #232 on: Today at 10:58:06 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 10:44:41 am
Golden Sambas being awarded today?

Would think so.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #233 on: Today at 11:02:58 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:59:12 am
Some stats from the Beeb:
  • Crystal Palace have lost five of their past seven league matches.
  • They have conceded 64 Premier League goals this season - only in 2004-05, when they shipped 71, have they conceded more in a single campaign in the competition.
  • The Eagles have lost 17 of their 37 top-flight fixtures, equalling the most Premier League defeats by a Roy Hodgson-managed team in a season.
  • Hodgson has lost all six Premier League matches as a manager against Jurgen Klopp, by an aggregate score of 21-5.

So what does Hodgson get? A guard of honour, universal praise by the punditry and called Crystal Palace's "greatest ever PL manager".


But everyone keeps telling us how "defensively sound" he's made them. I really have never understood how he has hoodwinked so many for so long. As long as he doesn't get a club relegated (including us, apparently), he's "done a really good job".

Anyway, he can toddle off into the sunset after a 5-0 battering, thanks for nothing Roy.


Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #234 on: Today at 11:03:47 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:31:04 am
Roy is obviously skilled at taking a poor mediocre team to bring just a mediocre team. Staying in the league is the goal for so many teams. Kind of the fat Sam skill. Though even he bit off more than he can chew this time around

El Campeador said it before he came here. 50 points, 2 away wins. Hodgson managed half a season and 1 away win. How many points were we on at the time?

Ha! P 19 Pts 25.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #235 on: Today at 11:04:09 am
Been a mad season - but considering were in form, theyre not, we need to win and they dont, and we put 7 past them a few months ago we should be fine. Right?
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #236 on: Today at 11:07:19 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:04:09 am
Been a mad season - but considering were in form, theyre not, we need to win and they dont, and we put 7 past them a few months ago we should be fine. Right?

We beat them 9-0 at home earlier in the season. Just beat them 4-0 and we'll be in the cup final again.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #237 on: Today at 11:11:58 am
would be nice to get a couple of early goals and relax, but that just wouldn't be us would it?😂
