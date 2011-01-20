Let's give Roy a good sendoff,6-0 will do.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Going to be tough this, theyll be well up for it with it being the Owls last game.Need to get a goal early to steady the nerves, fans being there will massively help.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg</a>You're welcome.
Theresa May is a fan.
Id love to know what he thinks his career highlight was. So I can laugh at it.
Mick McCarthy is looking well...
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
people like big dick nick.
Really looking forward to hearing a crowd and hearing the players sings getting belted out. Just hope the game itself isnt stressful. Would be great to be able to have a relaxed watch but thats just not us, is it?!
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
They'll score first.PANIIIIIIIIIC!
My coffee table is all ready with plenty of wine and a load of lines of cocaine. The hardest part is going to be not getting at it before 4pm.
Some stats from the Beeb:Crystal Palace have lost five of their past seven league matches.They have conceded 64 Premier League goals this season - only in 2004-05, when they shipped 71, have they conceded more in a single campaign in the competition.The Eagles have lost 17 of their 37 top-flight fixtures, equalling the most Premier League defeats by a Roy Hodgson-managed team in a season.Hodgson has lost all six Premier League matches as a manager against Jurgen Klopp, by an aggregate score of 21-5. So what does Hodgson get? A guard of honour, universal praise by the punditry and called Crystal Palace's "greatest ever PL manager".Imagine being that shit at your job and not just getting away with it, but get lauded for apparent success.
All fair points although Palace have never won a trophy in their history and this is their longest stint in the top flight ever I think so its all relative.
Golden Sambas being awarded today?
Roy is obviously skilled at taking a poor mediocre team to bring just a mediocre team. Staying in the league is the goal for so many teams. Kind of the fat Sam skill. Though even he bit off more than he can chew this time around
Been a mad season - but considering were in form, theyre not, we need to win and they dont, and we put 7 past them a few months ago we should be fine. Right?
