Some stats from the Beeb:

Crystal Palace have lost five of their past seven league matches.

They have conceded 64 Premier League goals this season - only in 2004-05, when they shipped 71, have they conceded more in a single campaign in the competition.

The Eagles have lost 17 of their 37 top-flight fixtures, equalling the most Premier League defeats by a Roy Hodgson-managed team in a season.

Hodgson has lost all six Premier League matches as a manager against Jurgen Klopp, by an aggregate score of 21-5.

So what does Hodgson get? A guard of honour, universal praise by the punditry and called Crystal Palace's "greatest ever PL manager".





But everyone keeps telling us how "defensively sound" he's made them. I really have never understood how he has hoodwinked so many for so long. As long as he doesn't get a club relegated (including us, apparently), he's "done a really good job".Anyway, he can toddle off into the sunset after a 5-0 battering, thanks for nothing Roy.