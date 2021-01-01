Let's give Roy a good sendoff,6-0 will do.
It's a tawny issue; we don't want to barn our bridges. He didn't spend that long ear...just a little while.(eagle eyed readers may spot a pun or twoo)
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Going to be tough this, theyll be well up for it with it being the Owls last game.Need to get a goal early to steady the nerves, fans being there will massively help.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg</a>You're welcome.
Theresa May is a fan.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Id love to know what he thinks his career highlight was. So I can laugh at it.
Mick McCarthy is looking well...
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.25]