Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm

rob1966

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 03:56:05 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 02:51:52 pm
I'm sure he'll pony up.

I'll be hoofing him straight down to the glue factory if he doesn't.
donnerz

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 04:40:48 pm
Mirror reporting that Kabak might be fit for Sunday.
AndyMuller

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 04:47:51 pm
Quote from: donnerz on Yesterday at 04:40:48 pm
Mirror reporting that Kabak might be fit for Sunday.

Be nice for him to have his final game with us infront of a crowd.
macmanamanaman

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 03:35:56 pm
If your're looking to avoid crushing disappointment not sure supporting Spurs for the day is a great choice.

haha.
yes, indeed.

Watching Spurs and expecting them to win is a recipe for disaster
a treeless whopper

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 05:21:10 pm
Quote from: donnerz on Yesterday at 04:40:48 pm
Mirror reporting that Kabak might be fit for Sunday.

That would be good. Straight into the starting 11.
newterp

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 05:22:07 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:21:10 pm
That would be good. Straight into the starting 11.

A CB pairing of Williams and Kabak. Interesting!
newterp

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 05:22:28 pm
I hope Jota continues to recover in time for Sunday.
Elliemental

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 05:25:56 pm
Quote from: donnerz on Yesterday at 04:40:48 pm
Mirror reporting that Kabak might be fit for Sunday.

I hope so. If we don't keep him, it'd be gutting for him to bow out without even having played in front of a crowd (even a reduced crowd).
Hazell

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 05:57:06 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on May 20, 2021, 11:16:59 am

Nice one Hellsorry paulrazor. Terrific stuff :)
rushyman

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 06:29:07 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 03:45:43 pm
I'm a bit like that. Hasn't helped that we've seemed incapable of straightforward wins this season. The 3-0 the other night was a blessed relief.

This is the gods truth

I missed villa at home

Our first win at home since that bad run.

The only two games Ive watched live since are Leeds away and Newcastle at home

Anyone here reckon I should watch Sunday? Cos you couldnt pay me to watch
PaulF

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 06:37:47 pm
I bet stockley park are photoshopping loads of footage so they have it on hand to disallow our goals.
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 06:38:33 pm
Make or break.
Do or die.
Sink or swim.
Put up or shut up.

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 07:08:38 pm
Hendo back in team training
Bangin Them In

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 08:56:58 pm
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 08:54:00 pm
If Kabak is back, do you think he goes straight back or stick with Rhys considering a bit of rhythm has been developed over the past few games?

This is genius
newterp

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 08:59:57 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:38:33 pm
Make or break.
Do or die.
Sink or swim.
Put up or shut up.



playing for all the marbles really.
Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 09:01:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:59:57 pm
playing for all the marbles really.

Theres nothing to save it for, its now or never.
dudek05

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 09:06:24 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:37:47 pm
I bet stockley park are photoshopping loads of footage so they have it on hand to disallow our goals.
I bet they are well pissed off with our new kit causing them photoshop problems
Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 09:09:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:37:47 pm
I bet stockley park are photoshopping loads of footage so they have it on hand to disallow our goals.

As you can see, Dalglish's hand is clearly breaking the plane of the thinnest of the three lines, looks like Jim Cannon stepped up just in time. Looks like this ones coming back. Pity that, was a lovely move by Liverpool, sadly its the fifth lfc goal ruled out today. Strangely, its been Dalglish offside every time, and from the same exact spot. Ah, well, thats whats VAR's there for, getting it right no matter how long it takes.
BoRed

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 06:29:07 pm
This is the gods truth

I missed villa at home

Our first win at home since that bad run.

The only two games Ive watched live since are Leeds away and Newcastle at home

Anyone here reckon I should watch Sunday? Cos you couldnt pay me to watch

Stay well away. Don't watch Spurs either, they'll lose if you do.
Red1976

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm
Quote from: jackh on May 20, 2021, 03:09:59 pm
Christ  :lmao Rousing stuff.

Yeah, it must have cheered the LFC players up no end when Hodgson allowed Ferguson to accuse Torres of diving without a whimper!
Also I remember Hodgson praising Ferguson and saying LFC could never beat Man Utd - or did I just make that up???

 On Sunday I do not care if we only win 1-0 through a penalty or a deflected own goal or a controversial VAR decision - just win!
rushyman

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 10:38:44 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm
Stay well away. Don't watch Spurs either, they'll lose if you do.

Not even looked in the prediction League since we started winning again

Absolutely convinced of it now mate 😂
AK1892

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 11:24:57 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm
Yeah, it must have cheered the LFC players up no end when Hodgson allowed Ferguson to accuse Torres of diving without a whimper!
Also I remember Hodgson praising Ferguson and saying LFC could never beat Man Utd - or did I just make that up???

 On Sunday I do not care if we only win 1-0 through a penalty or a deflected own goal or a controversial VAR decision - just win!

Everytime I think of Hodgson, I think of this picture :



Hasnt been posted for a while, its time.
Red_Rich

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 11:30:31 pm
Anybody having any 'insurance bets' in case the worst happens?

Got 19-4 on Palace win or draw.

20-1 on over 4.5 goals in the Leicester game.

Simply as back up.  For the record, I think we'll win 4-1 on Sunday. And Leicester Spurs will be 3-2 to either team.  Win-Win.
Schmidt

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 11:30:37 pm
I normally hate it when people say we'll roll over a team easily. I'm not superstitious, I just think people underestimate what a yard dog team can achieve when they approach a game both like it's a cup final and with absolutely nothing to lose, and are backed up by a referee holding them to the special "underdog" rules.

Palace though; their mercenary manager has said his goodbyes, half the squad are out of contract and the other half are injured. Even if a few want to put themselves in the shop window, games like this are won by being organised and resilient, and I just don't see how they play 90 minutes without leaving a mess of gaps for us to exploit.

The only real concern is that before our recent run of good form we were piss easy to beat, just throw a few balls in behind our treacle-footed defense and eventually someone would score. We've turned that around but I still haven't figured out if we're playing much better, or if the recent opposition have just done a terrible job of exploiting that weakness. Palace have a ton of pace in attack so if they were to hit us with a goal early on I could see it putting them in the mood for a fight, but it's hard to look at the situation and think we won't just trounce them regardless.
Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm
Quote from: AK1892 on Yesterday at 11:24:57 pm
Everytime I think of Hodgson, I think of this picture :



Hasnt been posted for a while, its time.
Need the video that went with it as well
timbucktoo

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm
Quote from: AK1892 on Yesterday at 11:24:57 pm
Everytime I think of Hodgson, I think of this picture :



Hasnt been posted for a while, its time.
Surely as iconic as Del Boy and Rodney in their Batman and Robin costumes?
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:30:37 pm
I normally hate it when people say we'll roll over a team easily. I'm not superstitious, I just think people underestimate what a yard dog team can achieve when they approach a game both like it's a cup final and with absolutely nothing to lose, and are backed up by a referee holding them to the special "underdog" rules.

Palace though; their mercenary manager has said his goodbyes, half the squad are out of contract and the other half are injured. Even if a few want to put themselves in the shop window, games like this are won by being organised and resilient, and I just don't see how they play 90 minutes without leaving a mess of gaps for us to exploit.

The only real concern is that before our recent run of good form we were piss easy to beat, just throw a few balls in behind our treacle-footed defense and eventually someone would score. We've turned that around but I still haven't figured out if we're playing much better, or if the recent opposition have just done a terrible job of exploiting that weakness. Palace have a ton of pace in attack so if they were to hit us with a goal early on I could see it putting them in the mood for a fight, but it's hard to look at the situation and think we won't just trounce them regardless.

Yeah I think a fair summary is if you cant beat a team with nothing to play for who are legitimately one of the worst teams in the division then you deserve nothing

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:45:06 pm
Quote
The only real concern is that before our recent run of good form we were piss easy to beat, just throw a few balls in behind our treacle-footed defense and eventually someone would score. We've turned that around but I still haven't figured out if we're playing much better, or if the recent opposition have just done a terrible job of exploiting that weakness. Palace have a ton of pace in attack so if they were to hit us with a goal early on I could see it putting them in the mood for a fight, but it's hard to look at the situation and think we won't just trounce them regardless.

I mean we've gone a goal behind in the last couple of games, and fought through it on both occasions. We've played much better going forward, despite us not being as clinical as we can be, but it's not a coincidence that we are in this position. The biggest disappointment in this run has been the newcastle game.
Angelius

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #148 on: Today at 12:05:13 am
I also think our chance creation and fluidity of attack has improved significantly in the last few games. Granted, our finishing is still absolutely garbage. But the general improvement in play allows us to be on the front foot which I think the players are just more comfortable with rather than sitting back and defending. Even with the improvement, we're giving chances away and the central defense is unfortunately a big part of this. But it is what it is - Nat and Rhys are doing the best they can and if we can get this win and get into the top four, all the credit to them because they've punched above their weight and then some!
1892tillforever

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #149 on: Today at 12:17:32 am
I think with 10,000 fans there and the players hearing a rousing rendition of YNWA before the game, plus the fact it is the final hurdle, that we'll see a faster start from us than usual. The whole 'on the beach' thing usually only applies when a game is getting away from a team. It is our job to get a 1-0 or 2-0 lead and make them realise they're not all that arsed. Until then, they'll try as hard as you would expect from a professional football team.
Schmidt

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #150 on: Today at 12:35:45 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:45:06 pm
I mean we've gone a goal behind in the last couple of games, and fought through it on both occasions. We've played much better going forward, despite us not being as clinical as we can be, but it's not a coincidence that we are in this position. The biggest disappointment in this run has been the newcastle game.
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 12:05:13 am
I also think our chance creation and fluidity of attack has improved significantly in the last few games. Granted, our finishing is still absolutely garbage. But the general improvement in play allows us to be on the front foot which I think the players are just more comfortable with rather than sitting back and defending. Even with the improvement, we're giving chances away and the central defense is unfortunately a big part of this. But it is what it is - Nat and Rhys are doing the best they can and if we can get this win and get into the top four, all the credit to them because they've punched above their weight and then some!

Yeah the attack has been in a much better place since Jota came back and we were able to rotate, it's mainly defense where I'm still unsure. Regardless, my point was we should be ripping Palace apart either way.
Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #151 on: Today at 01:30:14 am
Some final day preview on dazn just referred to "The Miracle of Cristanbul"

 :lmao   

We smashed that palace team easily and just ripped them a new one for 3 goals making the impossible goal overhaul of about 8 or something appear tantalizingly, fleetingly somehow possible, and then we conceded so sadly we conceded and the air went right out of the balloon because the possibility then no longer existed. Its a fart in a mitten of a miracle story "Team gives up heartbroken after nice try. Opponents somehow scrape a draw."  We lost the title before that game, everyone know the story. Cristanbul strikes me no karma fears. We toyed with that team they were shite and the game didnt matter except for the long shot possibility story.


I feel strongly that "miracle" somewhat overstates the case  ;D
Capon Debaser

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #152 on: Today at 02:52:19 am
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 09:57:51 am
Of all the weird shit he did the one that stuck with me the most was him insisting on showering with the team after matches. You've been sitting on your arse for 90 minutes you old fruit. Fuck off home, run a bath and light a yankee candle.
One of my old managers used to do this. As soon as i spotted what was happening i never hung around. Fuck that, seeing some old fellas cobwebbed plums and saggy tits soaped up and hes singing Vera Lynns greatest hits like Nicholas Lyndhurst in Goodnight Sweetheart directed by Guillermo Del Toro.

Yup thats a Nope
