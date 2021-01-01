« previous next »
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #40 on: Today at 03:05:58 pm
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 01:47:03 pm
Rousing speech from Hodgson about their injury/fitness problems going into Sunday's game - https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1395305915298033664

"[Benteke] looked like he was feeling something around his Achilles or his ankle. I've not checked up with physios. Tyrick, I think, that could quite simply be the fatigue. It's been hard, losing first of all Dann to a minor strain."

"If we're going to find on Friday that there are other players who are going to be ruled out of the game on Sunday then I'm afraid our bench is not going to be anywhere near as strong as it's been for the last few weeks."

"We're not a team that relishes two matches in 3 days, even less a team that relishes three matches in 6/7 days. We found that [during] Project Restart. We have really need that week in between games to prepare. So Sunday might prove quite difficult in that respect."

That last quote is classic Hodgson, imagine being a Palace fan hearing that...
I imagine the Palace fans will be happy he won't be managing them much longer.

I know they have a lot of players out of contract this summer but I think they have the basis of a decent side who could have been doing a lot better with a forward thinking manager in the last couple of seasons.  Eze being out is a blow for them and the incoming manager though
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #41 on: Today at 03:08:13 pm
Face it guys, it's over.

Hopes have been raised, and now,  at the final hurdle, it is finally time for disaster.
Might be self inflicted (missing a glut of scoring chances before Zaha breaking away and scoring goal of the season on their 1 chance of the game)
OR
Tierney on VAR, who absolutely despises us, will fabricate/ nitpick on some innocuous contact that caused the slight and lightweight Benteke to fall over in the box to award a pen.
And later on, rule out at least 2 legitimate goals via using novel line bending technologies that use quantum miscomputing and nanometer inaccuracy....
The press are preparing the "Crystambul" content as we speak...

Get prepared, its going to be a smashing game. Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace...AAND ITS LIVE!
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #42 on: Today at 03:09:59 pm
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 01:47:03 pm
Rousing speech from Hodgson about their injury/fitness problems going into Sunday's game - https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1395305915298033664

"[Benteke] looked like he was feeling something around his Achilles or his ankle. I've not checked up with physios. Tyrick, I think, that could quite simply be the fatigue. It's been hard, losing first of all Dann to a minor strain."

"If we're going to find on Friday that there are other players who are going to be ruled out of the game on Sunday then I'm afraid our bench is not going to be anywhere near as strong as it's been for the last few weeks."

"We're not a team that relishes two matches in 3 days, even less a team that relishes three matches in 6/7 days. We found that [during] Project Restart. We have really need that week in between games to prepare. So Sunday might prove quite difficult in that respect."

That last quote is classic Hodgson, imagine being a Palace fan hearing that...

Christ  :lmao Rousing stuff.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #43 on: Today at 03:12:23 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:48:15 pm
Just had PTSD reading that from him

There's a website/page somewhere where loads of quotes are recorded.  You've got to laugh really...

https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3279
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #44 on: Today at 03:38:58 pm
Play to our strengths and pack the team full of goals. Don't start anyone who hasn't scored this season.


--------------------------------Alisson (Stick him in red so he can play sweeper)--------------------------
-- Alexander-Arnold --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robertson --
------------------ Wijnaldum -- Salah -- Jones -- Ox -- Thiago -- Firmino -- Mane ------------------------
------------------------------------------------------Phillips----------------------------------------------------
