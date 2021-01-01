you realise many families in the City of Liverpool are split some of the familiy supporting Liverpool others Everton - calling all Evertonians inbred would be an insult to both sides wouldnt it? Blue noses, true blue, or bitters I think are the more usual terms



The City of Liverpool is split roughly 50/50 red and blue - but you can always rile everton fans by pretending most of them come from Wales, just like they wind Liverpool supporters up saying they all come from London. anybody from Liverpool is a scouser or Liverpudlian.



There are clearly many more Liverpool fans world wide than Everton so , generally speaking there are probably more Liverpool fans from London than there are Everton fans in the entire world , so they may have a point and there are certainly more Liverpool fans from outside Liverpool than from inside it. Anyhow inbred best avoided.



That's what their fans would like us to think, but Everton's own survey related to the Bramley Moore Dock proposal came out as 50% in the City being Reds, 25% being Blues, and the other 25% not being interested in football either way. We don't call them ''The Blue Quarter'' for nothing.In all seriousness (and even in jest) I'd not be calling Everton fans ''inbreds.'' As you say, it's insulting and demeaning to the city as a whole and the culture of the city and our clubs. I like to keep my light-hearted insults accurate, so I stick with 'Bitters' generally. I don't know many Everton fans even though I'm in and from Liverpool, but the ones I know are fine, so no insults are traded, be they light-hearted or not.I know this is off topic, but I still feel it important NarutoReds gets the genuine answers asked for, as well as the jokey ones.Anyway, spot on Vulmea. 'Inbreds' in relation to Everton is a no-no.As far as the game is concerned. I'm just glad to see the Liverpool we all know and love making a comeback. For me, the season is a train wreck all round. After what the club and its personnel have been through, and on the back of our relentless success over the last few seasons, I was quite happy giving the club a free pass on this season. Not that they care what I think, of coursebut I was at peace with whatever happened after Klopp and Alisson's personal loses and the unprecedented injury crisis. Despite that, it's great to see our mentality returning and great that they have given themselves and us some lovely late memories in the shape of the demolition of the Mancs at OT and Alisson putting away the best header of the season to break Fat Sam's heart.