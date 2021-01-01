« previous next »
PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
Reply #440 on: Today at 01:29:40 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:10:51 am
At the time it felt like the players really dug in and battled to make it to January so we could get reinforcements, then the club decided we were doing so well that they didn't have to bother with any signings. The psychological blow of that, on top of the players being shattered already, seemed like the catalyst for our abhorrent run of form. I get that fans are often in a rush to get new signings and the patience the club has shown in the past has paid off, but given how early Gomez and van Dijk were ruled out for the season it still seems like a huge error of judgement waiting until the final day like we did.
I don't think the impact of that should be underestimated. We were like the car digging in real deep to make it to the outback petrol station before hitting empty ... only to find the station was dry too. On top of the scenario as explained by Al666, it all became too much, and something had to give. I think we all expected a quality signing to have been lined up for January in order to galvanise us. Given the way the season panned out though, even that may have not been enough, but we'll never know. I still, like you, believe it was a monumental judgement error not addressing the defensive issue then panicking on the last day of the window.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
Reply #441 on: Today at 01:50:08 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:10:51 am
At the time it felt like the players really dug in and battled to make it to January so we could get reinforcements, then the club decided we were doing so well that they didn't have to bother with any signings. The psychological blow of that, on top of the players being shattered already, seemed like the catalyst for our abhorrent run of form. I get that fans are often in a rush to get new signings and the patience the club has shown in the past has paid off, but given how early Gomez and van Dijk were ruled out for the season it still seems like a huge error of judgement waiting until the final day like we did.

Could you imagine how it would have went had Matip gotten injured a week later? We would be lucky to finish top 10 then.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
Reply #442 on: Today at 02:43:37 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 02:42:32 am
Jesus... Well, I need to imagine Thiago Alcantara during the penetration, mate...

p/s: Okay genuine question, as I am not from England / Europe and English is my second language... The definition of Scouser is a native or inhabitant of Liverpool, England. So, do I call Evertonian OR an Everton fan, equally to Scouser?

I need to ask due to... I can't take 100% from this forum as a fact because I still remember even the opening post of Everton game is already full of "inbred" words here... Jesus, you all. Or should I just stick with "inbred"?

Genuine question. I am trying to be as kind as possible during a name calling and verbal abuse in the bar or coffee place.


you realise many families in the City of Liverpool are split some of the familiy supporting Liverpool others Everton - calling all Evertonians inbred  would be an insult to both sides wouldnt it?  Blue noses, true blue, or bitters I think are the more usual terms

The City of Liverpool is split roughly 50/50 red and blue - but you can always rile everton fans by pretending most of them come from Wales, just like they wind Liverpool supporters up saying they all come from London. anybody from Liverpool is a scouser or Liverpudlian. 

There are clearly many more Liverpool fans world wide than Everton so , generally speaking there are probably more Liverpool fans from London than there are Everton fans in the entire world , so they may have a point and there are certainly more Liverpool fans from outside Liverpool than from inside it. Anyhow inbred best avoided.

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
Reply #443 on: Today at 02:52:51 am
Gini's easy to work out, has been for ages. Hes stands to make up maybe 30-40 million usd on his next and last contract. He will play hard and work hard honestly because hes dedicated and professional but he will simply not enter into any 50-50 tackles in which he could be injured  for any reason. Its been a sliding scale since Christmas.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
Reply #444 on: Today at 03:31:32 am
Quote from: Vulmea on Today at 02:43:37 am
you realise many families in the City of Liverpool are split some of the familiy supporting Liverpool others Everton - calling all Evertonians inbred  would be an insult to both sides wouldnt it?  Blue noses, true blue, or bitters I think are the more usual terms

The City of Liverpool is split roughly 50/50 red and blue - but you can always rile everton fans by pretending most of them come from Wales, just like they wind Liverpool supporters up saying they all come from London. anybody from Liverpool is a scouser or Liverpudlian. 

There are clearly many more Liverpool fans world wide than Everton so , generally speaking there are probably more Liverpool fans from London than there are Everton fans in the entire world , so they may have a point and there are certainly more Liverpool fans from outside Liverpool than from inside it. Anyhow inbred best avoided.

That's what their fans would like us to think, but Everton's own survey related to the Bramley Moore Dock proposal came out as 50% in the City being Reds, 25% being Blues, and the other 25% not being interested in football either way. We don't call them ''The Blue Quarter'' for nothing.  :)

In all seriousness (and even in jest) I'd not be calling Everton fans ''inbreds.'' As you say, it's insulting and demeaning to the city as a whole and the culture of the city and our clubs. I like to keep my light-hearted insults accurate, so I stick with 'Bitters' generally. I don't know many Everton fans even though I'm in and from Liverpool, but the ones I know are fine, so no insults are traded, be they light-hearted or not.

I know this is off topic, but I still feel it important NarutoReds gets the genuine answers asked for, as well as the jokey ones.  ;)

Anyway, spot on Vulmea. 'Inbreds' in relation to Everton is a no-no.


As far as the game is concerned. I'm just glad to see the Liverpool we all know and love making a comeback. For me, the season is a train wreck all round. After what the club and its personnel have been through, and on the back of our relentless success over the last few seasons, I was quite happy giving the club a free pass on this season. Not that they care what I think, of course ;) but I was at peace with whatever happened after Klopp and Alisson's personal loses and the unprecedented injury crisis. Despite that, it's great to see our mentality returning and great that they have given themselves and us some lovely late memories in the shape of the demolition of the Mancs at OT and Alisson putting away the best header of the season to break Fat Sam's heart.  8)
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
Reply #445 on: Today at 03:58:37 am
I've never heard Evertonians being referred to as 'inbreds'. No idea where that has come from.

Probably Twatter
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
Reply #446 on: Today at 04:12:50 am
Quote from: Vulmea on Today at 02:43:37 am
you realise many families in the City of Liverpool are split some of the familiy supporting Liverpool others Everton - calling all Evertonians inbred  would be an insult to both sides wouldnt it?  Blue noses, true blue, or bitters I think are the more usual terms

The City of Liverpool is split roughly 50/50 red and blue - but you can always rile everton fans by pretending most of them come from Wales, just like they wind Liverpool supporters up saying they all come from London. anybody from Liverpool is a scouser or Liverpudlian. 

There are clearly many more Liverpool fans world wide than Everton so , generally speaking there are probably more Liverpool fans from London than there are Everton fans in the entire world , so they may have a point and there are certainly more Liverpool fans from outside Liverpool than from inside it. Anyhow inbred best avoided.

Unless you're looking for a smack on the nose or speaking to a manc.  ;D
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
Reply #447 on: Today at 04:16:36 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:58:37 am
I've never heard Evertonians being referred to as 'inbreds'. No idea where that has come from.

Probably Twatter

At least he's asking,shows more intelligence than 90% of most bitters with that alone.
