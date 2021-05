I've only sporadically watched us this season after the Everton debacle in October - but a common theme I have seen is Gini just walking through games and Mane being quite unrecognisable.



I've watched our last three games, and Gini still looks half arsed. I'll always be grateful for the unnoticed work he has done over the years - but this season he's been generally awful. Is it tiredness? Fatigue? Cant be arsed? Think he needs a change of scenery.



And Mane - remember the last few seasons? He gets the ball, stands up to the fullback and before you know it the fullback is on his arse and Mane is racing away. Now against United and West Brom we didn't really see much if any of that -but the second half last night he came out and decided he was going past their right back time and time again. He did it and opened up space for Robbo to find Firmino. He hit the byline to cross for Phillips. He looked more like his old self. A real joy to watch.