Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
Author
Topic: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!) (Read 2185 times)
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 63,355
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:19 pm »
Pietro Vierchowod - 45 Caps for Italy
AndyMuller
Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,401
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #81 on:
Yesterday
at 07:59:22 pm »
Franck Ribery - 81 Caps
Vishwa Atma
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,523
Money for nothing....
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #82 on:
Yesterday
at 08:01:58 pm »
Sergio Aguero
Argentina - 97 caps
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,332
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #83 on:
Yesterday
at 09:05:46 pm »
Kevin de Bruyne, 80 caps - Belgium
Samie
The Ev of drafting!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,326
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #84 on:
Yesterday
at 09:11:34 pm »
Andrés Iniesta- 131 Caps
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,981
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #85 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:09 pm »
Dejan Savićević - 56 caps (Yugoslavia)
Desert Red Fox
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,538
Orange and Red!
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #86 on:
Yesterday
at 09:51:18 pm »
Dino Baggio (60 caps)
Trendisnotdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,103
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #87 on:
Yesterday
at 11:26:46 pm »
Uli Stein - GK (6)
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 86,325
Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #88 on:
Yesterday
at 11:39:40 pm »
Mark Larenson
- Ireland (39 caps)
deFacto please, you bastards
farKnow.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 34,044
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #89 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:38 pm »
Marius Tresor - France [65 caps]
Wullie160975
Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
Kopite
Posts: 854
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #90 on:
Today
at 12:17:26 am »
Enzo Scifo - 84 caps
Nemanja Vidic - 36 caps (for Serbia)
Will post images tomorrow
deFacto please, you bastards
farKnow.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 34,044
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #91 on:
Today
at 12:39:21 am »
Michael Essien - Ghana [58 Caps]
Trendisnotdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,103
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #92 on:
Today
at 04:11:00 am »
Zico - 71 Caps
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 86,325
Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #93 on:
Today
at 08:41:43 am »
Pep Guardiola
- Spain (47 caps)
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,981
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - Picks (no chat!)
«
Reply #94 on:
Today
at 11:09:13 am »
Luis Figo- 127 caps
