Rules of the draft:- Drafters must pick a player in each of the following categories (doesn't have to be in this order):1-10 caps11-20 caps21-30 caps31-40 caps41-50 caps51-60 caps61-70 caps71-80 caps81-90 caps91-100 caps101 caps or more- Any players with less than 50 caps must have retired from international football.- You cannot draft players of the same nationality. If a player has played for two nations, the one he has the most caps with will count for this draft, and caps will only count for the nation he's drafted under. Example: Di Stefano would be 31 caps for Spain and you can still select another player from Argentina or Colombia.- For split nations like Czechoslovakia > Czech Republic/Slovakia, each nation will count as a separate entity. Example: Prosinecki would be 49 caps for Croatia, and you would still be able to pick a player from Yugoslavia (assuming they don't have a higher number of caps for their new nation).- The Germany rule. East, West and united Germany all count as separate nations when counting caps. However, you cannot draft a player from more than one German nation. Example: Sammer would be 51 caps for Germany, and would rule out any other picks from East or West.- Wikipedia for reference.- Usual snake draft and everyone gets their first pick. 1 hour clock after (between 10am - 10pm UK time), please PM the person after you.- I won't be updating this post with everyone's picks, instead I've created an online tracker. Fill it in as you go: