The Strand - will it ever be finished?

Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 4, 2021, 07:00:14 pm
Yeah meant to mention this the other day as we walked along there and saw them close it  :-X
Son of Spion＊

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 4, 2021, 10:35:02 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August  4, 2021, 07:00:14 pm
Yeah meant to mention this the other day as we walked along there and saw them close it  :-X
Now you tell me.  :butt

 ;)
PeterJM

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 4, 2021, 11:20:00 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August  4, 2021, 02:08:28 am
Just a heads-up for anyone unaware and might be planning on driving northbound down the strand in the evening or night this month.

The northbound lanes will be closed for resurfacing between 7pm and 6am, Sun-Thurs, between around Liver Street and Leeds Street. Completion is expected by 20th Aug.

I found this to my cost tonight, and ended up being directed through town then onto the chaos that is Lime Street, which was also closed northbound.  :no

If you can, cut out the city centre altogether to save much frustration. I almost ended up having a fight with a private hire taxi driver who tried to cut in on me on Hanover Street. Angry gestures and horn beeping sufficed in the end, though I thought he was going to get out when I stopped at lights, but he turned off instead. The twat would have been wearing my Stoplock Pro if he'd started. Cheeky bastard.

I ended up getting out of town via Copperas Hill, Seymour Street then St Anne Street and onto Greaty. Town is a complete mess to drive just now.
Why is it that we can see that but the clowns in Cunard Bldgs refuse to address the mess they're creating?

They need to remember that this scheme was one of fat joe's vanity projects.It's a congestion creating scheme dressed up as improving pedestrian safety just so they justify introducing the forthcoming clean air charge.
Son of Spion＊

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 4, 2021, 11:45:16 pm
Quote from: PeterJM on August  4, 2021, 11:20:00 pm
Why is it that we can see that but the clowns in Cunard Bldgs refuse to address the mess they're creating?

They need to remember that this scheme was one of fat joe's vanity projects.It's a congestion creating scheme dressed up as improving pedestrian safety just so they justify introducing the forthcoming clean air charge.
Sometimes I think they enjoy making chaos.

Since Covid I've avoided town other than to pass through from north to south Liverpool via The Strand in the car. I had no idea that Lime street was chaos too until last night.

We had the seemingly endless 'Big Dig' some years ago, now this absolute mess.  :butt

Liverpool is a great city, but imagine how much better it could be if it was run by competent adults.
PeterJM

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 5, 2021, 12:02:37 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August  4, 2021, 11:45:16 pm
Sometimes I think they enjoy making chaos.

Since Covid I've avoided town other than to pass through from north to south Liverpool via The Strand in the car. I had no idea that Lime street was chaos too until last night.

We had the seemingly endless 'Big Dig' some years ago, now this absolute mess.  :butt

Liverpool is a great city, but imagine how much better it could be if it was run by competent adults.
Roadworks feel like the painting of the Forth bridge..once you think its all over its back to the beginning.

I hate driving down the strand now as its one big balls up and the reason its still not finished is the workers are taking their time because they're on a day rate and that comes direct from one of the workers who a mate was talking to last week.

Lime st is the biggest mistake they are making.It's part of the connectivity scheme whilst dividing the city right down the middle.
Son of Spion＊

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 5, 2021, 12:43:16 am
Quote from: PeterJM on August  5, 2021, 12:02:37 am
Roadworks feel like the painting of the Forth bridge..once you think its all over its back to the beginning.

I hate driving down the strand now as its one big balls up and the reason its still not finished is the workers are taking their time because they're on a day rate and that comes direct from one of the workers who a mate was talking to last week.

Lime st is the biggest mistake they are making.It's part of the connectivity scheme whilst dividing the city right down the middle.
Earlier in this Strand project I unwittingly got caught in a jam at Leeds Street and it took around two hours to get to the Hilton Hotel. I've never seen drivers get so heated and frustrated in all my years of driving. It was absolutely horrible. No way out, no turn offs. Just stuck.

Of course, roadworks are necessary. Maintenance is essential. But we seem to have these hare-brained schemes that cause absolute chaos whist just up the road we have Park Road that is an absolute disgrace and full of pot-holes so deep you can see the cobblestones at the bottom of them. There are a couple of real suspension/wheel wreckers on that road and they can't be arsed filling them in.  :butt
« Last Edit: August 5, 2021, 12:44:51 am by Son of Spion＊ »
PeterJM

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 5, 2021, 12:52:01 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August  5, 2021, 12:43:16 am
Earlier in this Strand project I unwittingly got caught in a jam at Leeds Street and it took around two hours to get to the Hilton Hotel. I've never seen drivers get so heated and frustrated in all my years of driving. It was absolutely horrible. No way out, no turn offs. Just stuck.

Of course, roadworks are necessary. Maintenance is essential. But we seem to have these hare-brained schemes that cause absolute chaos whist just up the road we have Park Road that is an absolute disgrace and full of pot-holes so deep you can see the cobblestones at the bottom of them. There are a couple of real suspension/wheel wreckers on that road and they can't be arsed filling them in.  :butt
St James Place is an endurance test before you hit the slalom course on Park Rd.

Kingsley Rd was by far the worst road in the area before they closed it.
redbyrdz

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 5, 2021, 08:55:05 am
"Favourite" pot hole road is St Mary's through Garston village!

Also the road from the airport, the left lane is interrupted by frequent cracks across the lanes. Why they didn't fix that while the airport was basically closed is anyone's guess.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 5, 2021, 01:25:28 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  5, 2021, 08:55:05 am
"Favourite" pot hole road is St Mary's through Garston village!

Also the road from the airport, the left lane is interrupted by frequent cracks across the lanes. Why they didn't fix that while the airport was basically closed is anyone's guess.

Because all their efforts went into planning how to make the City Centre a virtual no go area?

The part of Park Road outside St Pat's is a nightmare. My alternative route would be Princes Avenue but the last time I went that way they were busy fucking that up as well.
Red Berry

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 5, 2021, 02:19:45 pm
Princes Avenue is finished, but there's road works around the junction of Croxteth Road and Sefton Park Road  🤐
PeterJM

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 5, 2021, 02:34:34 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  5, 2021, 08:55:05 am
"Favourite" pot hole road is St Mary's through Garston village!

Also the road from the airport, the left lane is interrupted by frequent cracks across the lanes. Why they didn't fix that while the airport was basically closed is anyone's guess.
Bank's Road in Garston is far worse.It looks like its been carpet bombed.
GoldenGloves25

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 5, 2021, 10:15:38 pm
Quote from: PeterJM on August  5, 2021, 02:34:34 pm
Bank's Road in Garston is far worse.It looks like its been carpet bombed.

I´ll raise you Greenbank Road. Needs a very fucking heavy steamroller that road. Needs suspension made of flumps to navigate that stretch.
OOS

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 6, 2021, 07:38:22 am
I still can't get my head round why it's taking fucking forever. How hard is it to relandscape a fucking road. Lime street is a joke, all they are doing is narrowing the road and planting some trees.

Getting from one side of the city to the other is a pisstake. People who live in the Eastern part of the city don't have train stations, so we need good busses, so since the change most busses stop and start at Queens Square, so you have to walk everywhere when in town. Pain in the arse at night too, haven't tried it when it's pissing down either, not looking forward to that. People wonder why this city has one of the highest car rates in UK, it takes the bloody piss travelling on a bus in and out of the city, especially rush hours. West Derby Road is a joke too. But cyclists!!! Fuck off, I don't want to cycle, just want a competent public transport system.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 6, 2021, 10:43:57 am
Yep a competent, and importantly an affordable, public transport system has to come before everything else. Liverpool is no where near that - even when it comes to getting into town, let alone travelling from suburb to suburb. Simply put the bus system is proper shite. Even my Chilean missus was shocked at how inefficient it is. I have honestly had an easier time getting around in buses in India and Nepal.

And buses are known around the world for being the affordable form of transport. So why do I have to spend more then £2 to get a bus 10 minutes down the road, and another £2 to get back again? Or more then £4 on a day saver that will only allow me on half the buses, because it is not accepted by the other bus companies running the same routes? Mental.

Once you have that sorted then you can think about cutting road space for cycle lanes and greater pedestrian space, because at least drivers will have a half-decent alternative for getting around.

Which is why you end up with this chaos.
AlphaDelta

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 6, 2021, 01:20:59 pm
Quote from: OOS on August  6, 2021, 07:38:22 am
I still can't get my head round why it's taking fucking forever. How hard is it to relandscape a fucking road. Lime street is a joke, all they are doing is narrowing the road and planting some trees.

Getting from one side of the city to the other is a pisstake. People who live in the Eastern part of the city don't have train stations, so we need good busses, so since the change most busses stop and start at Queens Square, so you have to walk everywhere when in town. Pain in the arse at night too, haven't tried it when it's pissing down either, not looking forward to that. People wonder why this city has one of the highest car rates in UK, it takes the bloody piss travelling on a bus in and out of the city, especially rush hours. West Derby Road is a joke too. But cyclists!!! Fuck off, I don't want to cycle, just want a competent public transport system.

Its grim, it took me over 40 minutes to get from Liverpool One Bus Station to the Royal on the shitty 10A the other night, then because Old Swan is closed we took an age going on a detour there.

Its ballbag behaviour the way town is now, literally fooked it up for everyone.
Pistolero

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 6, 2021, 04:52:27 pm
Quote from: PeterJM on August  5, 2021, 02:34:34 pm
Bank's Road in Garston is far worse.It looks like its been carpet bombed.

Word...brutal...it's under the bridge, fuck it...seems to be the prevailing attitude
moondog

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 7, 2021, 07:59:04 pm
If I ran for office in Liverpool I would have a policy of Free busses for all. Get traffic off the roads, health benefits of short walks to bus stops, ease congestion everywhere and free up parking. Get busses with tv screens playing adverts to help fund it. I would walk any election.
redbyrdz

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 8, 2021, 09:10:52 am
Quote from: moondog on August  7, 2021, 07:59:04 pm
If I ran for office in Liverpool I would have a policy of Free busses for all. Get traffic off the roads, health benefits of short walks to bus stops, ease congestion everywhere and free up parking. Get busses with tv screens playing adverts to help fund it. I would walk any election.

I've long thought you could make local public transport free. It's subsidised anyway, more passengers would increase how much advertising you can get, and you'd save costs because you can stop selling and checking tickets.
Licky

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 9, 2021, 08:35:08 pm
According to this simulation, traffic was meant to flow faster with improved journey times, changes to Mann island and water street being a factor, I couldnt see any changes to water st when I was sat on the strand for 20 mins last Saturday. 😡

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/video-shows-how-major-overhaul-17636801
Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 9, 2021, 08:42:39 pm
Quote from: Licky on August  9, 2021, 08:35:08 pm
According to this simulation, traffic was meant to flow faster with improved journey times, changes to Mann island and water street being a factor, I couldnt see any changes to water st when I was sat on the strand for 20 mins last Saturday. 😡

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/video-shows-how-major-overhaul-17636801

It 100% flows better going into town. I do that drive at various times a few times a week and it's def better. Hopefully the way out has the had the same effect.

I think part of it is installing lights on the side roads which only chance the Strand to red if cars are waiting. That appears to be the case on Brook St anyway.
Licky

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 9, 2021, 08:53:01 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August  9, 2021, 08:42:39 pm
It 100% flows better going into town. I do that drive at various times a few times a week and it's def better. Hopefully the way out has the had the same effect.

I think part of it is installing lights on the side roads which only chance the Strand to red if cars are waiting. That appears to be the case on Brook St anyway.

I thought the roads that spill onto it going south were going to be closed, the tunnel entrance James it up on the way into town.  The way out still has lane closures so hard to gauge currently
Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
August 9, 2021, 09:12:54 pm
Quote from: Licky on August  9, 2021, 08:53:01 pm
I thought the roads that spill onto it going south were going to be closed, the tunnel entrance James it up on the way into town.  The way out still has lane closures so hard to gauge currently

Some are, some aren't. Brook is 100% still open, Chapel is, Water is and the tunnel is. Not sure about Brunswick.

The main idea is to avoid crossing lanes. So some of those you can now only turn left from (thankfully you can still turn both ways from Brook, as at one point it looked like it was only going to let you head into town). They're also stopping some turning across towards Pear Head.
UntouchableLuis

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
September 1, 2021, 08:45:15 pm
Anyone know if it's better now going through the Birkenhead Tunnel from Birkenhead and going left in the tunnel to the the Strand now? Haven't attempted it in about 7 months as got stuck for 2 hours when it was down to one lane in the tunnel.
Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
September 1, 2021, 10:01:24 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September  1, 2021, 08:45:15 pm
Anyone know if it's better now going through the Birkenhead Tunnel from Birkenhead and going left in the tunnel to the the Strand now? Haven't attempted it in about 7 months as got stuck for 2 hours when it was down to one lane in the tunnel.

Its pretty normal that way now. No roadworks so assume itll be ok again.
UntouchableLuis

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
Today at 10:06:04 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September  1, 2021, 10:01:24 pm
Its pretty normal that way now. No roadworks so assume itll be ok again.

Yep went through again and it's back to normal. Much better for me getting home that way as opposed to going up Hunter Street and through Edge Lane - always absolutely jammed there.
