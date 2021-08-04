I still can't get my head round why it's taking fucking forever. How hard is it to relandscape a fucking road. Lime street is a joke, all they are doing is narrowing the road and planting some trees.
Getting from one side of the city to the other is a pisstake. People who live in the Eastern part of the city don't have train stations, so we need good busses, so since the change most busses stop and start at Queens Square, so you have to walk everywhere when in town. Pain in the arse at night too, haven't tried it when it's pissing down either, not looking forward to that. People wonder why this city has one of the highest car rates in UK, it takes the bloody piss travelling on a bus in and out of the city, especially rush hours. West Derby Road is a joke too. But cyclists!!! Fuck off, I don't want to cycle, just want a competent public transport system.