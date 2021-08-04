Yep a competent, and importantly an affordable, public transport system has to come before everything else. Liverpool is no where near that - even when it comes to getting into town, let alone travelling from suburb to suburb. Simply put the bus system is proper shite. Even my Chilean missus was shocked at how inefficient it is. I have honestly had an easier time getting around in buses in India and Nepal.



And buses are known around the world for being the affordable form of transport. So why do I have to spend more then £2 to get a bus 10 minutes down the road, and another £2 to get back again? Or more then £4 on a day saver that will only allow me on half the buses, because it is not accepted by the other bus companies running the same routes? Mental.



Once you have that sorted then you can think about cutting road space for cycle lanes and greater pedestrian space, because at least drivers will have a half-decent alternative for getting around.



Which is why you end up with this chaos.