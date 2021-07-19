« previous next »
Author Topic: The Strand - will it ever be finished?  (Read 2888 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #40 on: July 19, 2021, 04:41:05 pm »
Just driven down there now (totally forgot and went on auto pilot down there coming back from Tesco). Its still chaos heading out of town towards Bootle, going in is fine now though. Think that stretch out will be done pretty soon though finally.

However thats only the first part, think theyre moving further down after that which will be murder.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #41 on: July 19, 2021, 11:02:51 pm »
Thankfully I remembered to give The Strand a swerve when travelling to North Liverpool this afternoon. We came back through there at around 8:30pm this evening though, and there was still a lot of traffic trying to get out of the city northbound. It was ok on the southbound side though.
Offline TheKid.

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #42 on: July 23, 2021, 01:46:56 pm »
Ugh stuck on it now on a coach going from the arena to the cruise terminal.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #43 on: July 23, 2021, 08:26:09 pm »
Ugh stuck on it now on a coach going from the arena to the cruise terminal.

Enjoy your Disney cruise!
Offline TheKid.

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #44 on: July 23, 2021, 10:17:59 pm »
Ta!
I had almost forgotten how good holidays are
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #45 on: July 23, 2021, 10:50:34 pm »
Saw it leaving before. Wheres it off?
Offline TheKid.

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #46 on: July 24, 2021, 08:49:13 am »
Just round the Irish Sea. Weather is pretty good out here though. Just nice to be away
Offline Cormack Snr

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #47 on: July 26, 2021, 07:57:06 pm »
Been down there today, town was buzzing. Big ship at the Pier Head looked amazing, walked back into town across The Strand. Five workers standing around talking and a fella just a bit down who looked like he needed a bomb under him brushing up as slow as you could ever brush up.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #48 on: July 26, 2021, 08:45:46 pm »
Just round the Irish Sea. Weather is pretty good out here though. Just nice to be away

Heard the cruise ships are only allowing a third of the usual compliment.  Might be the best time ever to book one.  Not only is there probably the least chance you might expect of coming down with something, but also the best chance of a good cabin at a decent price.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #49 on: July 26, 2021, 08:47:21 pm »
Heard the cruise ships are only allowing a third of the usual compliment.  Might be the best time ever to book one.  Not only is there probably the least chance you might expect of coming down with something, but also the best chance of a good cabin at a decent price.

Or the prices are sky high with less people to cover the enormous running costs!
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #50 on: July 26, 2021, 08:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 26, 2021, 08:47:21 pm
Or the prices are sky high with less people to cover the enormous running costs!

Guess it comes down to what you want.  Starting price for a five night tour around Scotland out of Liverpool from Fred Olsen is £849. I paid around £350 for two nights in London, plus first class rail fare.
Offline TheKid.

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #51 on: July 27, 2021, 09:55:52 am »
Was an amazing cruise. Just good to be back on holiday

Was not cheap though - best part of £2600 for 4 nights for the 4 of us
Offline PeterJM

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #52 on: July 27, 2021, 04:25:49 pm »
Been down there today, town was buzzing. Big ship at the Pier Head looked amazing, walked back into town across The Strand. Five workers standing around talking and a fella just a bit down who looked like he needed a bomb under him brushing up as slow as you could ever brush up.
It was the same on Lime St earlier.No wonder all the roadworks in town are now £13m over budget when they have a workforce so lackadaisical.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #53 on: July 28, 2021, 10:27:48 am »
It's a bloody awful looking sight for any tourists who might happen to be visiting.  Who's idea was it to do it all at once!?
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #54 on: July 28, 2021, 10:47:19 am »
It's a bloody awful looking sight for any tourists who might happen to be visiting.  Who's idea was it to do it all at once!?

They arent.

They did the junction by Leeds St first and the stretch down towards Brook St. then theyre doing from there to Liver Building area. Then (I think) theyre moving along further.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #55 on: July 28, 2021, 12:53:15 pm »
They arent.

They did the junction by Leeds St first and the stretch down towards Brook St. then theyre doing from there to Liver Building area. Then (I think) theyre moving along further.

I mean that The Strand and Lime Street are both building sites at the same time. It's a frigging mess.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #56 on: July 28, 2021, 01:28:58 pm »
I mean that The Strand and Lime Street are both building sites at the same time. It's a frigging mess.

Ah yeah. Theres work all over the city. I mean you could argue its best to get it all done in one go rather than there be a constant state of roadworks over a much longer period.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #57 on: July 28, 2021, 01:32:56 pm »
Surely it has to be done by 2022 - you're looking at nearly 2 years of roadworks by that point. I haven't bothered going anywhere near it for about 5 months now.
Offline L4Red

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #58 on: July 28, 2021, 04:42:34 pm »
Ah yeah. Theres work all over the city. I mean you could argue its best to get it all done in one go rather than there be a constant state of roadworks over a much longer period.

County Rd has been like a 4x4 test course since January at least, disgraceful really. Plenty getting done and finished in the south end I notice, plus ca change
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #59 on: July 28, 2021, 07:27:10 pm »
Ah yeah. Theres work all over the city. I mean you could argue its best to get it all done in one go rather than there be a constant state of roadworks over a much longer period.

You would like to think that, but then you remember the "Big Dig" that saw most of the Strand dug up and remodelled 2004-08 in the run up to Capital of Culture and you realise there just never seems to be an end to it.  It seems more like almost constant roadworks with brief periods where everything is running.

I get that some changes were enforced by the removal of the flyovers, but it seems the council is continuing a strategy of reducing the available roadspace despite more cars than ever being out there.  When I look at old photos of the city centre back in the 60s, there's a lot more roads, but also far fewer cars.  Seems to be some kind of inverse-square law at work. ;D

PS: I'm saying all this as a committed pedestrian who doesn't drive.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #60 on: July 28, 2021, 08:21:35 pm »
I think the first remodel was a complete fuck up. The Strand needs less space and it needs to force more cars to take other routes, as its a horrible eye sore by some of the Citys most well known buildings.

Im def all for what theyre doing now. Id maybe have done some things differently (like its stupid to have such a large central reservation and only a bike path on one side (river) of the road. Have one on both and narrow the middle.
Offline John C

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #61 on: July 28, 2021, 08:37:28 pm »
Id maybe have done some things differently (like its stupid to have such a large central reservation and only a bike path on one side (river) of the road. Have one on both and narrow the middle.
Yep, they could have put all that space on the water-front side and created a superb public realm around the area. It's balled up imo.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #62 on: July 28, 2021, 09:03:54 pm »
Yep, they could have put all that space on the water-front side and created a superb public realm around the area. It's balled up imo.

That whole area between the Crown Plaza and Liver Building (was a roundabout type thingy) is being pedestrianised so its not all bad.
Offline John C

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #63 on: July 28, 2021, 09:16:26 pm »
No right turn ever again up Tithebarn St then?
Offline reddebs

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #64 on: July 28, 2021, 09:26:45 pm »
I seem to remember it was always a nightmare down there in the late 90s when I worked in the City and Bootle.

Whenever possible I'd park at Sandhills and get the train in, though that always felt a bit dodgy whether the car would still be there when I got back. 

If it wasn't nearly 20yrs old and held together with gaffer tape I wouldn't have risked it 😂
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #65 on: July 28, 2021, 09:56:52 pm »
I think the first remodel was a complete fuck up. The Strand needs less space and it needs to force more cars to take other routes, as its a horrible eye sore by some of the Citys most well known buildings.

Im def all for what theyre doing now. Id maybe have done some things differently (like its stupid to have such a large central reservation and only a bike path on one side (river) of the road. Have one on both and narrow the middle.

And to think the area once comfortably accommodated both the Goree Warehouses and the Overhead Railway.

tbf, though, back around 2008 they were still expecting to run trams through the area.  Whether that will be possible after this new work though, I dunno.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #66 on: July 28, 2021, 10:40:13 pm »
I think the first remodel was a complete fuck up. The Strand needs less space and it needs to force more cars to take other routes, as it’s a horrible eye sore by some of the City’s most well known buildings.

I’m def all for what they’re doing now. I’d maybe have done some things differently (like it’s stupid to have such a large central reservation and only a bike path on one side (river) of the road. Have one on both and narrow the middle.

These bike paths only on one side of the road are a bit stupid. Maybe if they were consistantly everywhere it would work, but right now they often force you to cross the road multiple times to get in and out of the bits of bike lane that are there. That's more dangerous than just staying on the road on the side you're on.

Recently went along the dock road toward Crosby. Coming from town, at some point a bike lane starts on the left side of the road. However you can't ride right into it, because there's a fairly high kerb blocking it off. What is that for?!? After that, its ok, though it would be nice if there was a lane actually all the way too Crosby.

Going towards town, first you have to cross the road, which at that point is still about 4 lanes, to get to the bike lane that is on the "wrong" side of the road. Then once in there, at some point you go over a narrow bridge. The bike lane sort of disappears, but arrows on the road look like you're meant to cross back to the left-hand side of the road, and then straight after the bridge, back across and back into the bike lane. Drivers on the road won't be able to see you when you cross. Not good! Then, when you get to the strange high-kerb end, you can either cross over to the other side of the road again, or ride a bit on the shared-use pavement. There are signs saying it's ok...for a bit, then they just stop.

It's honestly safer to ride in the road and behave like normal traffic.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #
Don´t even get me started on bike lanes in Liverpool. Thrown in as a complete after thought most of the time. Like you said, often times its easier and sometimes even safer to just carry on riding down the road. Absolute joke.

All they do now is serve to get you even more aggro off drivers angry that you are on the road when there is a "perfectly good" (i.e. shite) bike path you could be on
Offline 12C

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #68 on: July 30, 2021, 03:35:45 pm »
Don´t even get me started on bike lanes in Liverpool. Thrown in as a complete after thought most of the time. Like you said, often times its easier and sometimes even safer to just carry on riding down the road. Absolute joke.

All they do now is serve to get you even more aggro off drivers angry that you are on the road when there is a "perfectly good" (i.e. shite) bike path you could be on

And of course now the council have ripped out the temporary bike lane on West Derby Road.
Complete with a local councillor doing a celebration behind the lorry removing the bollards.
And our pathetic council trying to excuse the decision.

And now the government says it is withholding funding for cycle infrastructure as per the conditions for awarding it. Basically Liverpool, like a few other councils, took the money for emergency cycle lanes in the pandemic and either didnt read the small print about removing them without due process or thought the government wouldnt notice.
It is clear the government intention was to make these temporary lanes permanent where possible.

How bad are you when Johnson appears reasonable by comparison.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #69 on: August 1, 2021, 01:22:00 pm »
And of course now the council have ripped out the temporary bike lane on West Derby Road.
Complete with a local councillor doing a celebration behind the lorry removing the bollards.
And our pathetic council trying to excuse the decision.

And now the government says it is withholding funding for cycle infrastructure as per the conditions for awarding it. Basically Liverpool, like a few other councils, took the money for emergency cycle lanes in the pandemic and either didnt read the small print about removing them without due process or thought the government wouldnt notice.
It is clear the government intention was to make these temporary lanes permanent where possible.

How bad are you when Johnson appears reasonable by comparison.

Christ yeah that´s grim. And unfortunately not too surprising either. Makes me disappointed, angry and embarrassed in equal measure.

I remember one of the most vocal councillors against cycling was Ann O'Byrne, to the extent that it bordered on the abusive, before she was struck off the mayoral shortlist. It wouldn´t surprise me if she was the one doing the merry little jig....
Offline gazzam1963

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #70 on: August 1, 2021, 04:40:38 pm »
If I was in charge Id look at making the arterial routes out of town alternately one way similarly as they are in New York . Make smithdown road A four way ( with a cycle lane ) in towards town , then picton road / high street out away from town , edge lane could stay either way , then Prescot road towards town ( four lanes ) then west derby road out away from town and the alternative until bootle . Surely traffic would flow easier as more lanes and no oncoming traffic to worry about stopping for . Cycle lanes in every route could be two way .
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #71 on: August 1, 2021, 04:50:42 pm »
If I was in charge Id look at making the arterial routes out of town alternately one way similarly as they are in New York . Make smithdown road A four way ( with a cycle lane ) in towards town , then picton road / high street out away from town , edge lane could stay either way , then Prescot road towards town ( four lanes ) then west derby road out away from town and the alternative until bootle . Surely traffic would flow easier as more lanes and no oncoming traffic to worry about stopping for . Cycle lanes in every route could be two way .

Think that would be utter chaos personally, plus not sure NY is a shining example for traffic flow  ;D ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #72 on: August 1, 2021, 05:09:14 pm »
Was he in a big truck and have a scouse crossed with Manc accent?

I've only just seen this you cheeky fucker. I DO NOT have any Manc in my accent.
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #73 on: August 1, 2021, 05:40:12 pm »
I've only just seen this you cheeky fuckoh. I DO NOT have any Manc in my accent.
You tell him Rob!
Offline gazzam1963

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #74 on: August 1, 2021, 05:47:56 pm »
Think that would be utter chaos personally, plus not sure NY is a shining example for traffic flow  ;D ;D

Agree with the chaos for a while , been to New York loads of times and always found for the amount of cars it actually flows okay 😀 , coming out of town is getting worse at peak times now ...only takes a few cars parked on the double yellows on smithdown road and its chaos
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #75 on: August 1, 2021, 06:13:36 pm »
Agree with the chaos for a while , been to New York loads of times and always found for the amount of cars it actually flows okay 😀 , coming out of town is getting worse at peak times now ...only takes a few cars parked on the double yellows on smithdown road and its chaos

NY has a grid system though, it's a lot easier to do that there. Liverpool really doesn't have that and it would cause gridlock trying to implement it here.
Offline rob1966

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #76 on: August 1, 2021, 06:57:56 pm »
You tell him Rob!

You can fucking piss off an all knobhead

;)
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #77 on: August 1, 2021, 07:18:03 pm »
You can fucking piss off an all knobhead

;)
Sounds like yer mad fer it mate  ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #78 on: August 1, 2021, 07:55:23 pm »
Sounds like yer mad fer it mate  ;D

;D

We were up at Rivington earlier and we let on to a group of walkers, one was a fellow scouser. He stopped me and asked me some stuff about the place. My kids were laughing saying how scouse i suddenly sounded and started using words like boss.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The Strand - will it ever be finished?
« Reply #79 on: Today at 02:08:28 am »
Just a heads-up for anyone unaware and might be planning on driving northbound down the strand in the evening or night this month.

The northbound lanes will be closed for resurfacing between 7pm and 6am, Sun-Thurs, between around Liver Street and Leeds Street. Completion is expected by 20th Aug.

I found this to my cost tonight, and ended up being directed through town then onto the chaos that is Lime Street, which was also closed northbound.  :no

If you can, cut out the city centre altogether to save much frustration. I almost ended up having a fight with a private hire taxi driver who tried to cut in on me on Hanover Street. Angry gestures and horn beeping sufficed in the end, though I thought he was going to get out when I stopped at lights, but he turned off instead. The twat would have been wearing my Stoplock Pro if he'd started. Cheeky bastard.

I ended up getting out of town via Copperas Hill, Seymour Street then St Anne Street and onto Greaty. Town is a complete mess to drive just now.
