I think the first remodel was a complete fuck up. The Strand needs less space and it needs to force more cars to take other routes, as it’s a horrible eye sore by some of the City’s most well known buildings.



I’m def all for what they’re doing now. I’d maybe have done some things differently (like it’s stupid to have such a large central reservation and only a bike path on one side (river) of the road. Have one on both and narrow the middle.



These bike paths only on one side of the road are a bit stupid. Maybe if they were consistantly everywhere it would work, but right now they often force you to cross the road multiple times to get in and out of the bits of bike lane that are there. That's more dangerous than just staying on the road on the side you're on.Recently went along the dock road toward Crosby. Coming from town, at some point a bike lane starts on the left side of the road. However you can't ride right into it, because there's a fairly high kerb blocking it off. What is that for?!? After that, its ok, though it would be nice if there was a lane actually all the way too Crosby.Going towards town, first you have to cross the road, which at that point is still about 4 lanes, to get to the bike lane that is on the "wrong" side of the road. Then once in there, at some point you go over a narrow bridge. The bike lane sort of disappears, but arrows on the road look like you're meant to cross back to the left-hand side of the road, and then straight after the bridge, back across and back into the bike lane. Drivers on the road won't be able to see you when you cross. Not good! Then, when you get to the strange high-kerb end, you can either cross over to the other side of the road again, or ride a bit on the shared-use pavement. There are signs saying it's ok...for a bit, then they just stop.It's honestly safer to ride in the road and behave like normal traffic.