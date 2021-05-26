Like you dont know his name.
Louis Tomlinson (according to Google).
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
And an alternative shape for my team:
Fatso what's happening?
He's hovering around the Europa thread waiting to tell everyone there's no conspiracy when Man Utd get their penalty tonight
Sarge you have my vote for your RB pick alone
European Cup winner i'll have you know.
people like big dick nick.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Bottom half of the draw is loaded. And Sarges team is in there too.Hazell & Tubby are just inextricably linked in the drafting world. Theyll never be apart.
Ebdon from what I know won a few titles, was world #1 and world champion, now he may not be a Hendry or a O' Sullivan but I'll take that as complement.
All eyes on Max as he looks to make it 3 in a row.
I'd rather be a winner and Selby my way to a title than be an White and keep losing.
Annoying. Feel like I'm Ronnie O'Sullivan getting Peter Ebdon in the first round, and if I get through its probably a nightmare draw against Stephen Lee
Jimmy White is probably more apt, but Peter Ebdon is more insulting
Who is this Willie person Im facing?
I'll do 2 matches a day for the last 16, will take Betty's advice about weekends and leave the next 2 matches till Monday.
