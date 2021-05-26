« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion  (Read 10538 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,484
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #680 on: May 26, 2021, 08:24:35 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 25, 2021, 11:37:51 pm
Like you dont know his name.

Louis Tomlinson (according to Google).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • Bam!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #681 on: May 26, 2021, 09:42:00 am »
Quote from: Hazell on May 26, 2021, 08:24:35 am
Louis Tomlinson (according to Google).

That's a funny last name
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,114
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #682 on: May 26, 2021, 11:32:18 am »
Sarge you have my vote for your RB pick alone
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,537
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #683 on: May 26, 2021, 11:59:34 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 25, 2021, 09:03:17 pm
And an alternative shape for my team:


Two questions:

- Is this your final formation (you only get one)?
- Has Clichy confirmed his retirement from international football?  Seems he's still knocking about at Servette.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,482
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #684 on: May 26, 2021, 06:56:53 pm »
Fatso what's happening?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,484
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #685 on: May 26, 2021, 06:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 26, 2021, 06:56:53 pm
Fatso what's happening?

He's hovering around the Europa thread waiting to tell everyone there's no conspiracy when Man Utd get their penalty tonight :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,537
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #686 on: May 26, 2021, 07:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 26, 2021, 06:58:54 pm
He's hovering around the Europa thread waiting to tell everyone there's no conspiracy when Man Utd get their penalty tonight :P

Accurate.

I'll put the draw together tomorrow.  I've allowed the Clichy pick btw.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,805
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #687 on: May 26, 2021, 08:24:50 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on May 26, 2021, 11:32:18 am
Sarge you have my vote for your RB pick alone

European Cup winner i'll have you know.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,530
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #688 on: May 26, 2021, 08:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on May 26, 2021, 08:24:50 pm
European Cup winner i'll have you know.

I think the only players in my team who havent won a European Cup in my team are Ronaldo abs Brehme abs they both had to make do with scoring winners in World Cup Finals.

Plus my keeper but do they count?
Logged

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
  • Orange and Red!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #689 on: May 27, 2021, 03:25:42 am »
Forgot to post my team (despite me talking about it earlier ITT)

Happy with the players, not sure about the formation itself. It's something ;D

Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,913
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #690 on: May 27, 2021, 07:26:51 am »
I think Jimmy Johnstone has the most out of position player wrapped up!
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #691 on: May 27, 2021, 08:00:38 am »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on May 27, 2021, 03:25:42 am



This applies here too.
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 25, 2021, 07:48:50 am


I do like your attack though. Krankl is one of those players who doesn't get picked in drafts but he was one of the best strikers from the 70's.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,112
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #692 on: May 27, 2021, 02:02:32 pm »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,537
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #693 on: May 27, 2021, 03:47:17 pm »
Hey, some of us have other things to do, y'know.  Like completing my dailies on Apex and popping to the shops.



Should I put all the first round matches up together, or go one-by-one?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,112
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #694 on: May 27, 2021, 03:51:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May 27, 2021, 03:47:17 pm

Haha I just wanted an excuse to post my new favourite dumb meme.

I would either go 2 or 4 matches at a time. Any more will extreme overload people, any less will drag the matches too long and voting will fall off a cliff. Also worth noting the vote figures always nose dive Friday->Saturday->Sunday.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,144
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #695 on: May 27, 2021, 04:07:09 pm »
3 Matchups to watch sparks fly

1.  Sarge v Nick: The Battle of the Bulge

2.  Samie v Lobo:  The Redemption

3.  Max v Sheer:  3 Coins in the Fountain?


Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,530
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #696 on: May 27, 2021, 04:40:03 pm »
Bottom half of the draw is loaded. And Sarges team is in there too.

Hazell & Tubby are just inextricably linked in the drafting world. Theyll never be apart.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • Bam!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #697 on: May 27, 2021, 04:41:01 pm »
All eyes on Max as he looks to make it 3 in a row.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,112
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #698 on: May 27, 2021, 04:45:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 27, 2021, 04:40:03 pm
Bottom half of the draw is loaded. And Sarges team is in there too.

Hazell & Tubby are just inextricably linked in the drafting world. Theyll never be apart.

Only just bothered looking at the draw. Bottom half is nuts!

Max is a dead cert for the final in the top half. Do we have a betting ring on RAWK? I'd go all in on that one.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,913
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #699 on: May 27, 2021, 04:49:25 pm »
Annoying. Feel like I'm Ronnie O'Sullivan getting Peter Ebdon in the first round, and if I get through its probably a nightmare draw against Stephen Lee
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,482
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #700 on: May 27, 2021, 04:51:42 pm »
Ebdon from what I know won a few titles, was world #1 and world champion, now he may not be a Hendry or a O' Sullivan but I'll take that as complement.  8)
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,913
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #701 on: May 27, 2021, 04:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 27, 2021, 04:51:42 pm
Ebdon from what I know won a few titles, was world #1 and world champion, now he may not be a Hendry or a O' Sullivan but I'll take that as complement.  8)

Jimmy White is probably more apt, but Peter Ebdon is more insulting :D
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,482
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #702 on: May 27, 2021, 04:54:12 pm »
I'd rather be a winner and Selby my way to a title than be an White and keep losing.  8)
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • Bam!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #703 on: May 27, 2021, 05:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May 27, 2021, 04:41:01 pm
All eyes on Max as he looks to make it 3 in a row.

Hold on, is it 4 in a row?!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,482
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #704 on: May 27, 2021, 05:02:57 pm »
Nah, it's 3. No one has ever done 4 in a row.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,447
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #705 on: May 27, 2021, 05:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 27, 2021, 04:54:12 pm
I'd rather be a winner and Selby my way to a title than be an White and keep losing.  8)

Lets do a snooker draft next  ;D
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,530
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #706 on: May 27, 2021, 05:08:11 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 27, 2021, 04:49:25 pm
Annoying. Feel like I'm Ronnie O'Sullivan getting Peter Ebdon in the first round, and if I get through its probably a nightmare draw against Stephen Lee

Is that me or Sarge? Im more Bill Werberneck?
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,447
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #707 on: May 27, 2021, 05:09:41 pm »
Who is this Willie person Im facing?
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,112
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #708 on: May 27, 2021, 05:16:52 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 27, 2021, 04:52:42 pm
Jimmy White is probably more apt, but Peter Ebdon is more insulting :D

I must admit I begrudgingly respected Ebdon's gameplan. The fact he was completely aware of his limitations and simply grinded out wins by pissing off his opponents had an oddly perverse satisfaction to it. Although not so much when you had to watch it!
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,530
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #709 on: May 27, 2021, 05:17:45 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 27, 2021, 05:09:41 pm
Who is this Willie person Im facing?

Hes gonna fuck you up Big Wullie Style.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,537
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #710 on: May 27, 2021, 05:19:27 pm »
I'll do 2 matches a day for the last 16, will take Betty's advice about weekends and leave the next 2 matches till Monday.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,112
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #711 on: May 27, 2021, 05:25:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May 27, 2021, 05:19:27 pm
I'll do 2 matches a day for the last 16, will take Betty's advice about weekends and leave the next 2 matches till Monday.

Sunday late afternoon is fine as it will most run into Monday. But yeah definitely good to avoid the weekend buzz - especially with covid restrictions easing up.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,705
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #712 on: Today at 05:57:11 am »
Images of Tubby getting the second batch of matches underway have surfaced.

Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,537
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #713 on: Today at 07:42:59 am »
I'll pop them up on Monday.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 