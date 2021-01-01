« previous next »
Betty Blue

  Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #560 on: Today at 05:37:22 pm »
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,096
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #560 on: Today at 05:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 05:30:33 pm
And also some french guy named Anthony Reveillere.

Well, that's my vote sealed.
Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,531
  • Money for nothing....
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #561 on: Today at 05:42:24 pm »
Does Olympic games count as international caps, in case mentioned in Wikipedia seperately?
tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,470
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #562 on: Today at 05:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Vishwa Atma on Today at 05:42:24 pm
Does Olympic games count as international caps, in case mentioned in Wikipedia seperately?


Can you PM me whoever you have in mind and I'll take a look.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,382
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #563 on: Today at 05:47:50 pm »
Olympics are recognised as official games by FIFA.
Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • Orange and Red!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #564 on: Today at 05:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:37:22 pm
Well, that's my vote sealed.

 ;D ;D ;D

to be honest I'm being slightly facetious, because he won 6 Ligue 1 in a row with Lyon (before PSG fucked everything up) so at least he's got some pedigree :P

Still, as already said, he's no Sagnol nor Thuram.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,382
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #565 on: Today at 05:52:02 pm »
The disrespect Willy gets on here.  ::)
Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #566 on: Today at 05:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:24:21 pm
There's one in particular I'm crying inside about no-one picking. Really low capped player too.

Frenchy G 17 caps
« Last Edit: Today at 06:00:44 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,408
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #567 on: Today at 06:25:00 pm »
I cant believe how few caps some of our 80s legends had. Hansen, Nicol, Larenson, Molby, even Gillespie whos just been picked. All lower than youd think.
Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,531
  • Money for nothing....
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #568 on: Today at 06:26:15 pm »

Thoughts??
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,096
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #569 on: Today at 06:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 05:55:30 pm
Frenchy G 17 caps

Nope. Another good player, but not too sure he stacks up in an all-time draft.

The guy I'm thinking of has 21 caps and was one of the best in the world in his position when he played. He's also been drafted numerous times, so not an out there pick.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,405
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #570 on: Today at 06:33:22 pm »
Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,694
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #571 on: Today at 06:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:28:25 pm
Nope. Another good player, but not too sure he stacks up in an all-time draft.

The guy I'm thinking of has 21 caps and was one of the best in the world in his position when he played. He's also been drafted numerous times, so not an out there pick.
Yep, exactly who I thought. No one can get him, so its okay to say it. Bernd Shuster.
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,416
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #572 on: Today at 06:40:45 pm »
Theres mine.
Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,730
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #573 on: Today at 06:41:52 pm »
Skip me i've not a fucking scooby what to do
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,408
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #574 on: Today at 06:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:40:38 pm
Yep, exactly who I thought. No one can get him, so its okay to say it. Bernd Shuster.

I thought of him quite early but having picked Duncan Edwards and Zidane and Gullit I wasnt quite sure where hed fit in. So i played safe ish with Nicol for my 20s man.

And Im not one to shoehorn a player in there.

Great pick for that category though.
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #575 on: Today at 07:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:40:38 pm
Yep, exactly who I thought. No one can get him, so its okay to say it. Bernd Shuster.
The German and Dutch lists were stacked. There's another midfielder in the mid-range I don't think went either.
Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #576 on: Today at 07:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:28:25 pm
Nope. Another good player, but not too sure he stacks up in an all-time draft.

The guy I'm thinking of has 21 caps and was one of the best in the world in his position when he played. He's also been drafted numerous times, so not an out there pick.

Its hard to pick an AM at 21 caps when there is so much ability in other areas especially a 70s/80s/90s era player from a country full of stars
« Last Edit: Today at 07:12:12 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #577 on: Today at 07:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:33:22 pm


Thats a fantastic team. I was curious to see how you would fit Robben, Puskas and Di-Stefano but with your midfield and Rivaldo I think it works really well.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,408
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:13:05 pm
Thats a fantastic team. I was curious to see how you would fit Robben, Puskas and Di-Stefano but with your midfield and Rivaldo I think it works really well.

A wide forward on side and more of an inside forward coming off the other flank. Lovely stuff. Really good to see.  And definitely no shoe horning. :D
Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,730
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #579 on: Today at 07:21:29 pm »
Anyone got a 1-10 RB i am getting nowhere here.
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,096
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #580 on: Today at 07:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 07:08:48 pm
Its hard to pick an AM at 21 caps when there is so much ability in other areas especially a 70s/80s/90s era player from a country full of stars

Swings and roundabouts. If you pick an AM in the 20 range, then you get a peak level CB at the other end. I was surprised how quickly people jumped on their 100+ cap picks as well, since that bracket was overflowing with talent. It was the one to leave til last. Desailly, Cannavaro, and Thuram all going unpicked in there.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,405
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #581 on: Today at 07:23:23 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:14:32 pm
A wide forward on side and more of an inside forward coming off the other flank. Lovely stuff. Really good to see.  And definitely no shoe horning. :D

Rivaldo could play out wide as well but yes, even though left footed, he would be coming inside a lot as he liked being central. However, it leaves Montero to make those marauding runs down the left flank he was so famous for :P
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,775
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #582 on: Today at 07:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:21:29 pm
Anyone got a 1-10 RB i am getting nowhere here.

Suck it up and pick Shart Trust

Youll at least earn Samies vote
