10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion

Online fucking appalled

Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 08:57:25 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 08:53:58 pm
For Yugoslav etc.. players that played for other nations - do we need to take the country they had the highest caps for?

Yeah

If they had 30 caps for Yugoslavia and then 45 for Croatia, they couldnt as Croatia and 41-50
Offline Samie

Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 09:13:12 pm
I hope AWWYC doesn't vote with his burner accounts.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 09:20:34 pm
Still need these:

1-10 caps
11-20 caps
31-40 caps
51-60 caps
81-90 caps
91-100 caps
Last Edit: Today at 12:28:48 am by Samie
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:22:14 pm
Who has Hazell picked? Nothing showing in the pick thread.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:23:10 pm
Viercherwod.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 09:25:18 pm
Yep, my man The Tsar. Unbelievable pace in Sensible World of Soccer.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 09:48:45 pm
I have some crackers to play if you all stay away from them ;D
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 09:51:24 pm
Who is next?
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm
Where are you guys finding lists of players with less than 30 caps? Every list I find seems to stop at 30.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 10:56:54 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm
Where are you guys finding lists of players with less than 30 caps? Every list I find seems to stop at 30.

Same as you to be honest then i just chacek names i know and hope the international manager hated them ;D
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 10:58:04 pm
The best thing to do is look to players pre 80's for low international caps but happen to be some top players.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:10:16 pm
We done for the night i would think.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 11:27:42 pm
On to Nick!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 11:31:14 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 11:27:42 pm
On to Nick!

What?! No idea where to go next. :D
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:31:14 pm
What?! No idea where to go next. :D

Get some revenge for Eurovision. Don't pick any Europeans.
« Reply #375 on: Today at 12:37:10 am »
1-10 caps-
11-20 caps-
21-30 caps- Billy McNeil
31-40 caps-
41-50 caps- Garrincha
51-60 caps- Tigana
61-70 caps- Eusebio
71-80 caps- Rijkaard
81-90 caps- Stoichkov
91-100 caps-
101 caps or more- Iniesta
Last Edit: Today at 01:17:20 pm by Samie
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #376 on: Today at 12:41:21 am
...............Matthaus......Essien................

............................Maradona..................

......Jairzinho.........................Barnes............

............................Vieri......................

Football porn
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #377 on: Today at 12:42:05 am
Essien was a cracking player, great shout that.
« Reply #378 on: Today at 12:43:27 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:42:05 am
Essien was a cracking player, great shout that.

Shame his knee injuries cut short his career at a top level
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #379 on: Today at 12:45:35 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:43:27 am
Shame his knee injuries cut short his career at a top level

Yeah he really was an all energy player.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #380 on: Today at 12:47:30 am »
Reply #380 on: Today at 12:47:30 am
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #381 on: Today at 12:48:18 am »
An 80s too actually.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #382 on: Today at 01:10:16 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:47:30 am
I have an unreal 70s if anyone wants it.

There are only 3 people who can take him based on category and nationality - mate. 

And there are no points for extra credit  ;)
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #383 on: Today at 01:13:08 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:10:16 am
There is only 3 people who can take him based on category and nationality - mate. 

And there are no points for extra credit  ;)

But i like extra credit.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #384 on: Today at 02:03:09 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:13:08 am
But i like extra credit.

I know that you do!  Thanks by the way for setting up the Euro tourney - will be a lot of fun!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #385 on: Today at 02:39:11 am
having lots of trouble trying to find good players between 11 and 30 caps who also haven't been named yet and also are from countries I haven't already chosen ;D

luck of the draw, it seems...
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #386 on: Today at 04:09:34 am »
So we can get a move on early tomorrow - gets some picks in - My next pick (because Nick has already taken a Brazilian) is Zico (71) -



Did not mean to jump the line Nicky - just trying to make sure we keep moving on :)  - as I'll be in bed sleeping when many of you are ready to pick

Can someone notify Desert Red Fox when Nick finishes his pick?
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #387 on: Today at 08:46:15 am
Picked and PMd Foxy.

What do we think for balance here. Ive got Duncan Edwards and Pep Guardiola anchoring/orchestrating from deep. Ronaldo up top. Zidane and Gullit somewhere in between.

All quite fluid but was thinking of setting it up in a 4231. Zidane nominally off the left, Gullit in behind. Should I get some proper width in there for variety? Dont think another striker is required so has to be a wider forward/winger rather than a 3rd attacking mid I think.

But obviously Ill take what I can find by the time it comes back to me!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #388 on: Today at 09:46:35 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:47:09 pm
Great shout to get rid of current players below 50 caps

Thanks man.  Wanted to avoid people cheesing it by picking players on potential who haven't really accomplished anything in the game yet.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #389 on: Today at 10:40:24 am
         Neuer
X  X  Vidic   X
         Henderson Platini
Messi       Scifo      X
         Butragueno

So far for me - may switch to a 433 or 3412 instead though as I have next 2 in mind.

Still struggling for 1 - 20 though.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #390 on: Today at 11:03:30 am
I am going to make my pick in a few mins. I don't think DRF can pick my player anyways.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #391 on: Today at 11:33:01 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:46:35 am
Thanks man.  Wanted to avoid people cheesing it by picking players on potential who haven't really accomplished anything in the game yet.

I'd have maybe gone 40. A lot of good current players in the 40-50 bracket that are not potential (VVD for one), but does make it interesting/harder.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #392 on: Today at 12:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 02:03:09 am
I know that you do!  Thanks by the way for setting up the Euro tourney - will be a lot of fun!

Ahh no bother, should get a fair few in when all the squads are announced.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #393 on: Today at 01:04:58 pm
DeFacto, wonderful pick Vasovic but is it your turn or are you picking for someone else?
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #394 on: Today at 01:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:04:58 pm
DeFacto, wonderful pick Vasovic but is it your turn or are you picking for someone else?

i missed my turn earlier, last night I  picked Tresor, wullie then had two picks and then I was next again
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #395 on: Today at 01:43:26 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:39:34 pm
i missed my turn earlier, last night I  picked Tresor, wullie then had two picks and then I was next again

Did you not pick Essien though?
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #396 on: Today at 01:45:36 pm
Ah I missed that, totally forgot about that. My apologies
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #397 on: Today at 02:08:05 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:45:36 pm
Ah I missed that, totally forgot about that. My apologies

Velibor was on my list :)  - no worries I knew you knew about him!!!!

It's my screwup for picking before Nick my turn --- it confused the system.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #398 on: Today at 02:10:11 pm
So where are we now?
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Reply #399 on: Today at 02:15:07 pm
Vishwa is up...in a minute
