Lobo not mocking mate - I honestly think you have made out already - but I'll keep it to myself for awhileSamie is a mixed bag Garrincha, Eusebio, and Rijkaard sound nice - until you have Aly Cissokho playing next them

« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:56 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »

THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:

Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly



We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp



You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer