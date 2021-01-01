Grew up in Indiana and moved around Michigan/Kansas City etc... but have always been a big fan of Texas teams (mostly Cowboys and Astros) since the early 70's.Glad to have another yank on the board after one of our own was tossed (he that must not be named in Arizona - just joking here not provoking.Hey, I am putting together together a fantasy football (NFL) start-up league using the Ryder Cup theme (2 places for Americans left and 2 places for Euros left) - let me know if you are interested in something like that --- should be minimal time commitment since most of the work will be done by the commish - but a fun group of guys to draft with. FYICheers.
Very cool! I always (very wrongly) assume that everyone is based in Europe when I know there's quite a few active Yanks on RAWK. Sometimes I think I just mix up usernames with who's based in the States and who's based elsewhere across the globe. Looking at your user profile it's now obvious to me you're here but I would have never been able to say that until about 30 minutes ago. Yeah, more than happy to sign up for that fantasy football league. Haven't done much fantasy football for a while now but I'm certainly down to give it another shot and make a fool of myself.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
I am content. I just want more. I just wanted to beat Trend to the title of the biggest draft loser but sadly rawk had other plans. Now I must break the record for the most draft wins. Who has that record LMM? Betty? Hazell?
I've PM'd Vish too so hopefully he'll be able to pick soon. He's in a different timezone, isn't he?
We are gonna need someone "to concierge" for Vish here - so we can get moving while also respecting the time difference and his schedule.This is the problem with the modern day 16 person draft - it takes forever to get everyone situated to the rhythm.
people like big dick nick.
Banning American residents would alleviate a lot of the issues.
How dare you - without us, there would be no NASL jokes or Cricket Bashing or Figueroa Fancies.
I rest my case.
Vish will probably post in the evening. Its' the early hours in India right now.
Samie - Isn't evening in India right now? 8:07pm https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/india/new-delhi
Samie lives on a different planet when you account for relativity and time dilation he is right.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]