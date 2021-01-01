« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion  (Read 2106 times)

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,645
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:01:06 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 11:47:44 pm
Grew up in Indiana and moved around Michigan/Kansas City etc...  but have always been a big fan of Texas teams (mostly Cowboys and Astros) since the early 70's.

Glad to have another yank on the board after one of our own was tossed (he that must not be named in Arizona :) - just joking here not provoking.

Hey, I am putting together together a fantasy football (NFL) start-up league using the Ryder Cup theme (2 places for Americans left and 2 places for Euros left) - let me know if you are interested in something like that --- should be minimal time commitment since most of the work will be done by the commish - but a fun group of guys to draft with.   FYI

Cheers.

Very cool! I always (very wrongly) assume that everyone is based in Europe when I know there's quite a few active Yanks on RAWK. Sometimes I think I just mix up usernames with who's based in the States and who's based elsewhere across the globe. Looking at your user profile it's now obvious to me you're here but I would have never been able to say that until about 30 minutes ago.  ;D

Yeah, more than happy to sign up for that fantasy football league. Haven't done much fantasy football for a while now but I'm certainly down to give it another shot and make a fool of myself.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:10:10 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 12:01:06 am
Very cool! I always (very wrongly) assume that everyone is based in Europe when I know there's quite a few active Yanks on RAWK. Sometimes I think I just mix up usernames with who's based in the States and who's based elsewhere across the globe. Looking at your user profile it's now obvious to me you're here but I would have never been able to say that until about 30 minutes ago.  ;D

Yeah, more than happy to sign up for that fantasy football league. Haven't done much fantasy football for a while now but I'm certainly down to give it another shot and make a fool of myself.

I hadn't either until last year really -- was pulled into it reluctantly and then decided to put a hurt on the boys across the pond :)

I suspect you could the very same my friend.   Sent you a couple of invites :)   No rush - as we still a few months, but we are building up a nice USA v Euro rivalry here.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:49:50 am »
Sheer great pick mate... The N Ireland and low caps part to Best make him really a top 5 pick (almost went for him).
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:50:09 am »
Sorry everyone, I was out tonight and didn't catch we were starting this soon!
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,662
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:14:28 am »
Bests a great pick for that cap category. Dont think anyone really needs to worry about nationalities though, you've got the obvious 8 or 9 with loads of options and then another 10 or so with plenty too
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,312
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #125 on: Today at 11:18:47 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:58:04 pm
I am content. I just want more.

I just wanted to beat Trend to the title of the biggest draft loser but sadly rawk had other plans. Now I must break the record for the most draft wins. Who has that record LMM? Betty? Hazell?

;D

It's definitely not me!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,265
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #126 on: Today at 11:22:15 am »
There was a period of time where Saint Kopite was either in finals or winning them. It's him.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,662
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #127 on: Today at 11:27:17 am »
Saint Kopites wins are as valid as the ones Juve won during Calciopoli. He was the inventor of draft wives
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,265
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #128 on: Today at 11:44:17 am »
 ;D

Let's get this finally moving lads.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,265
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:45:30 pm »
Lads...
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,353
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:46:38 pm »
I've PM'd Vish too so hopefully he'll be able to pick soon.  He's in a different timezone, isn't he?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:48:25 pm »
So, I know we said there was no timetable for the first pick but this is getting a bit ridiculous now.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,015
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:49:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:46:38 pm
I've PM'd Vish too so hopefully he'll be able to pick soon.  He's in a different timezone, isn't he?

Aye he's 8 years ahead of us
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,265
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:50:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:46:38 pm
I've PM'd Vish too so hopefully he'll be able to pick soon.  He's in a different timezone, isn't he?

Yeah, India.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,645
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #134 on: Today at 02:24:33 pm »
At this rate, Alisson might have the 50 caps needed to make the cut!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #135 on: Today at 03:09:59 pm »
We are gonna need someone "to concierge" for Vish here - so we can get moving while also respecting the time difference and his schedule.

This is the problem with the modern day 16 person draft - it takes forever to get everyone situated to the rhythm. 
« Last Edit: Today at 03:11:58 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,353
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #136 on: Today at 03:11:49 pm »
Ok I'll give Vish till 10am UK time tomorrow.  If he's not turned up by then, we'll move forward and he can catch up.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,201
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 03:09:59 pm
We are gonna need someone "to concierge" for Vish here - so we can get moving while also respecting the time difference and his schedule.

This is the problem with the modern day 16 person draft - it takes forever to get everyone situated to the rhythm. 

Banning American residents would alleviate a lot of the issues.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:19:24 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:14:48 pm
Banning American residents would alleviate a lot of the issues.

How dare you - without us, there would be no NASL jokes or Cricket Bashing or Figueroa Fancies.


« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:41 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,265
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #139 on: Today at 03:19:33 pm »
Vish will probably post in the evening. Its' the early hours in India right now.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,662
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #140 on: Today at 03:22:48 pm »
This is why the 8/8 format of drafts is becoming a lot more popular than the longer form of the game
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,015
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:26:17 pm »
The World Cup will start bout the time we get this done, perfect :D
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,201
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #142 on: Today at 03:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 03:19:24 pm
How dare you - without us, there would be no NASL jokes or Cricket Bashing or Figueroa Fancies.



I rest my case.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #143 on: Today at 03:36:06 pm »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #144 on: Today at 03:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:19:33 pm
Vish will probably post in the evening. Its' the early hours in India right now.

Samie - Isn't evening in India right now?  8:07pm https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/india/new-delhi

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #145 on: Today at 03:40:30 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 03:39:11 pm
Samie - Isn't evening in India right now?  8:07pm https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/india/new-delhi

Samie lives on a different planet when you account for relativity and time dilation he is right.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,265
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #146 on: Today at 03:42:06 pm »
Go with what Maxwell said.  :D
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #147 on: Today at 03:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:40:30 pm
Samie lives on a different planet when you account for relativity and time dilation he is right.

The Champ is here!  The Champ is here!  Hey Max, did you ask Sammy if he knew the words to Moon River?

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 