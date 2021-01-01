Grew up in Indiana and moved around Michigan/Kansas City etc... but have always been a big fan of Texas teams (mostly Cowboys and Astros) since the early 70's.



Glad to have another yank on the board after one of our own was tossed (he that must not be named in Arizona - just joking here not provoking.



Hey, I am putting together together a fantasy football (NFL) start-up league using the Ryder Cup theme (2 places for Americans left and 2 places for Euros left) - let me know if you are interested in something like that --- should be minimal time commitment since most of the work will be done by the commish - but a fun group of guys to draft with. FYI



Cheers.



Very cool! I always (very wrongly) assume that everyone is based in Europe when I know there's quite a few active Yanks on RAWK. Sometimes I think I just mix up usernames with who's based in the States and who's based elsewhere across the globe. Looking at your user profile it's now obvious to me you're here but I would have never been able to say that until about 30 minutes ago.Yeah, more than happy to sign up for that fantasy football league. Haven't done much fantasy football for a while now but I'm certainly down to give it another shot and make a fool of myself.