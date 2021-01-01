I'll run this sucker if we can get 16. It's a fairly easy concept but I've thrown in a couple of curveballs to make it more interesting.
- Drafters must pick a player in each of the following categories:
1-10 caps
11-20 caps
21-30 caps
31-40 caps
41-50 caps
51-60 caps
61-70 caps
71-80 caps
81-90 caps
91-100 caps
101 caps or more
- Any players with less than 50 caps must have retired from international football.
- You cannot draft players of the same nationality. If a player has played for two nations, the one he has the most caps with will count for this draft, and caps will only count for the nation he's drafted under. So, for example, Di Stefano would be 31 caps for Spain and you can still select another player from Argentina or Colombia.
- Everyone gets their first pick, 1 hour clock after (between 10am - 10pm UK time).
- Wikipedia for reference.
Drafters so far:
tubby
Samie
Max
Lobo
Nick
Hazell
Lastrador
deFacto
Wullie
Lone Star
Trend
Vish
Sheer