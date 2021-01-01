« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May  (Read 14066 times)

Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #880 on: Today at 07:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 07:05:35 pm
That's a beauty. I always thought he was good but that's an outstanding finish for a defender.

Imagine the fume if we get an own goal to win one of these last two matches.  :lmao

It would be hell to watch, but the the piss boiling would be off the charts.
Online oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #881 on: Today at 07:07:59 pm »

Richarlison goal on 48' - https://streamye.com/v/51d297
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #882 on: Today at 07:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 07:05:35 pm
That's a beauty. I always thought he was good but that's an outstanding finish for a defender.

The poor lad - it was also the 1,000 goal in 'Premier League' history (which'll likely mean it will be replayed even more):-

https://twitter.com/optajoe/status/1395075676034805761?s=21
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #883 on: Today at 07:10:32 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:07:26 pm
How come no Spurs fans in the stadium? Or are they in the upper tiers?

In upper tiers, was showing them earlier.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #884 on: Today at 07:10:51 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:07:55 pm
Imagine the fume if we get an own goal to win one of these last two matches.  :lmao

It would be hell to watch, but the the piss boiling would be off the charts.
Is Sakho gonna finally give Klopp the ultimate apology!?
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #885 on: Today at 07:14:46 pm »
Ryan Mason seems to think he was a good player or something as there is no way Winks should be playing in a 2 with Hojberg in place of Ndombele or Lo Celso.  Total joke.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #886 on: Today at 07:19:44 pm »
Palace will not be fun, but I would not want to play Villa on the last day needing a win. F that.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #887 on: Today at 07:19:58 pm »
I's the blonde sitting next to levy his Mrs ?she's far to tidy for that ugly mutt
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #888 on: Today at 07:25:12 pm »
Spurs look broken.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #889 on: Today at 07:26:27 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:25:12 pm
Spurs look broken.

Where they are out on the piss last night?
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #890 on: Today at 07:26:42 pm »
That dive from Alli, good to see hasn't lost it.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #891 on: Today at 07:27:01 pm »
Traore should have 5 goals. ::)
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #892 on: Today at 07:27:11 pm »
Been spending this Spurs match wondering where the fans are, and just clocked that Spurs have seated them all in the upper tier. What's that about?
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #893 on: Today at 07:27:30 pm »
Dele Ali looks like a pirate
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #894 on: Today at 07:29:19 pm »
Coleman thinks Messi is coming on the way he's talking
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #895 on: Today at 07:29:52 pm »
What's with Spurs fans fawning over Bale? He's been shit since he re-joined, left them for bigger and better things and only came back when he had no other option, primarily to keep fit for the Euro's.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #896 on: Today at 07:30:52 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:29:52 pm
What's with Spurs fans fawning over Bale? He's been shit since he re-joined, left them for bigger and better things and only came back when he had no other option, primarily to keep fit for the Euro's.

Wales. Golf. Madrid. Spurs
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #897 on: Today at 07:33:19 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:29:19 pm
Coleman thinks Messi is coming on the way he's talking

He blows so much smoke up Bales ass its embarrassing.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #898 on: Today at 07:33:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:56:03 pm
On the plus side, maybe Villa are going to give Chelsea a game.

And if you want to be ultra glass half full, if Spurs lose here, the lowest we can finish is 6th.

Is that a Europa League play off place? I'm ok with that.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #899 on: Today at 07:35:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:30:52 pm
Wales. Golf. Madrid. Spurs

Seems and acts like a multimillioanaire pensioner and has for some time now.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #900 on: Today at 07:36:09 pm »
Doucoure just volleyball spiked the ball, no penalty  :o
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #901 on: Today at 07:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:33:54 pm
Is that a Europa League play off place? I'm ok with that.

Group stage.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #902 on: Today at 07:37:35 pm »
How is that not a pen to Wolves?
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #903 on: Today at 07:38:08 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 07:36:24 pm
Group stage.

Even better. Thanks.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #904 on: Today at 07:39:34 pm »
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #905 on: Today at 07:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:27:11 pm
Been spending this Spurs match wondering where the fans are, and just clocked that Spurs have seated them all in the upper tier. What's that about?

That's easy. What do you see on the TV at the moment?

Logos.
