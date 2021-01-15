« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May  (Read 3863 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,963
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #200 on: Today at 08:35:12 pm »
I'm glad that City can't reach 90 points this year.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,612
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #201 on: Today at 08:35:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:30:10 pm
Gerry, you are the only one who gives a stuff about Foden. 😀
;D
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #202 on: Today at 08:35:31 pm »
Mike Dean is having another eventful game.
Logged

Online ArcticRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 788
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #203 on: Today at 08:35:32 pm »
Guessing the fact he made no attempt to play the ball, and just tried to get in the way of the kick, might be what swayed Dean to ignore it
Edit: Or just that he's a cowardly c*nt  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:03 pm by ArcticRed »
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #204 on: Today at 08:35:34 pm »
That wasn't a penalty but the Welbeck one for Brighton vs. us was  :butt
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #205 on: Today at 08:35:40 pm »
Pen that
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #206 on: Today at 08:35:40 pm »
Haha.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,632
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #207 on: Today at 08:35:51 pm »
Mike Dean taking a pelting here - love to see it.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,059
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #208 on: Today at 08:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:34:53 pm
Why haven't they looked at that? It's a penalty

Oh come on, its only Chelsea. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,283
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #209 on: Today at 08:36:10 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:34:53 pm
Not given. VAR in good form today. :lmao

It's completely random isn't it? Except when Man Utd are playing.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Longwood NY

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • Innit
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #210 on: Today at 08:36:16 pm »
absolute stonewaller
Logged

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,498
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #211 on: Today at 08:36:21 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:08:26 pm
Fancied Fulham to score at 1-0 , Leeds was 0-0 and heard city had a man sent off so had a fiver in play with about 20 to go on Utd draw , Leeds win and city draw paying £750 ....just praying for a Brighton equaliser now
you could be in!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #212 on: Today at 08:36:28 pm »
This is a lot less bad tempered than I thought it would be
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,010
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #213 on: Today at 08:36:48 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:08:26 pm
Fancied Fulham to score at 1-0 , Leeds was 0-0 and heard city had a man sent off so had a fiver in play with about 20 to go on Utd draw , Leeds win and city draw paying £750 ....just praying for a Brighton equaliser now

Your arse will be tweaking like fuck for the next 20 minutes.

Fingers crossed for you mate
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,032
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #214 on: Today at 08:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 08:35:31 pm
Mike Dean is having another eventful game.

The Chelsea fans lost their heads over the weekend saying that Mike Dean was from Merseyside, imagine them now ;D
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,612
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #215 on: Today at 08:36:57 pm »
hahaha
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,262
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #216 on: Today at 08:36:58 pm »
Var is just terribly badly implemented. How wasn't that a pen?
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,797
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #217 on: Today at 08:37:17 pm »
Chelsea goal ruled out. Haha.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,956
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #218 on: Today at 08:37:19 pm »
Werner would have got a pen if he had kicked th ball, I only saw it once but didn't he just put his foot infront of Tielemens?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #219 on: Today at 08:37:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:30:10 pm
Gerry, you are the only one who gives a stuff about Foden. 😀

Dont forget about Elliot.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,553
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #220 on: Today at 08:37:39 pm »
Werner is a very shit Pipo Inzaghi.
Logged
AHA!

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,498
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #221 on: Today at 08:37:56 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:35:12 pm
I'm glad that City can't reach 90 points this year.
why? Makes no difference to me how many points they get if they still win the league
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,632
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #222 on: Today at 08:37:58 pm »
Werner is absolutely clueless with where the offside line is.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,155
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #223 on: Today at 08:38:03 pm »
3-2 Brighton.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,851
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #224 on: Today at 08:38:05 pm »
Werner is one of the dumbest footballers I've seen.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,618
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #225 on: Today at 08:38:06 pm »
Werner causing Chelsea fans to suffer from premature celebration all season.
Logged

Online TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,232
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #226 on: Today at 08:38:10 pm »
offside  ;D
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,032
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #227 on: Today at 08:38:10 pm »
Three times in a row now, Leicester are very fortunate
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,552
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #228 on: Today at 08:38:25 pm »
Timo Inzaghi strikes again
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Online Butter Keks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #229 on: Today at 08:38:31 pm »
Nahh, Werner jumped in front of Tielemans  ;D

If we could choose a result then a Leicester win would be sound. Means we can go two points above Chelsea tomorrow if we can beat Burnley.


Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:38:10 pm
Three times in a row now, Leicester are very fortunate

Good, who's arsed.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,262
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #230 on: Today at 08:38:32 pm »
Not like Werner to get caught offside.
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #231 on: Today at 08:38:35 pm »
Given the current implementation its a pen.

But far too many players do what Werner did then and just jump infront of a defender and fall over to win it
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,059
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #232 on: Today at 08:38:35 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:37:32 pm
Dont forget about Elliot.

How could I? 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #233 on: Today at 08:38:53 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:38:03 pm
3-2 Brighton.
Chelsea chalked off very quickly
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,807
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #234 on: Today at 08:39:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:36:48 pm
Your arse will be tweaking like fuck for the next 20 minutes.

Fingers crossed for you mate

Cashed out £400 as soon as they equalised 😀
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,226
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #235 on: Today at 08:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:38:05 pm
Werner is one of the dumbest footballers I've seen.
I give you Titus Bramble.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,232
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #236 on: Today at 08:40:27 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:38:03 pm
3-2 Brighton.
If that stays the same, how will Golum feel giving up on the title to try and fuck us over?
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,262
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #237 on: Today at 08:41:20 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 08:40:15 pm
I give you Titus Bramble.

Remember when he smashed one in at Anfield from about 30 yards?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,010
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #238 on: Today at 08:41:34 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:39:49 pm
Cashed out £400 as soon as they equalised 😀

Good man :thumbup
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,880
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #239 on: Today at 08:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:11:21 pm
No chance of Brighton scoring & City have made it 2-0
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Up
« previous next »
 