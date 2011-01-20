« previous next »
Author Topic: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well  (Read 1853 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:57:44 pm
And Gina G was prepping for Eurovision? (it was around that time I think?)

That was 96 you fool.

Could have been the mighty Love City Groove in 94.
Offline Sangria

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 09:22:04 pm
2 in one game here. Socrates and Eder against the U.S.S.R. in '82. I loved football so much back then.

https://youtu.be/sxmxftwlglI

Lots of classic Brazilian tropes there. Those punched passes that were modelled by early arcade football games. The ball sticking to the player. The powerful shots. The shitty Brazilian goalkeeper.
Offline Sangria

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:58:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:25:01 pm
That was 96 you fool.

Could have been the mighty Love City Groove in 94.

94 was definitely Love City Groove.
Online Hazell

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:18:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:25:01 pm
That was 96 you fool.

Could have been the mighty Love City Groove in 94.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:58:27 pm
94 was definitely Love City Groove.

Alright, clearly need to brush up on my Eurovision knowledge before the weekend.
Offline Sangria

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:18:11 pm
Alright, clearly need to brush up on my Eurovision knowledge before the weekend.

It turns out we were all wrong. Love City Groove was 95. Francis Ruffelle (Eponine in Les Miserables) was 94. Michael Ball (Marius in Les Miserables) was 92. Musicals were big back then.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Kingdom_in_the_Eurovision_Song_Contest#1980s_and_1990s

Bloody hell, just discovered that the performer of "Yodel in the Canyon of Love" died of cancer in 2012.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:28:50 pm
It turns out we were all wrong. Love City Groove was 95. Francis Ruffelle (Eponine in Les Miserables) was 94. Michael Ball (Marius in Les Miserables) was 92. Musicals were big back then.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Kingdom_in_the_Eurovision_Song_Contest#1980s_and_1990s

Bloody hell, just discovered that the performer of "Yodel in the Canyon of Love" died of cancer in 2012.

I remember that Michael Ball effort, my aunt was a big fan. :D
Online Hazell

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:52:34 pm »
I've just watched it, it's so bad ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4uK77ZtPh4
Online Careca9

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:23:15 pm
Even better than I'd remembered. Belanov's first against Belgium. I became a USSR fan after this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yonzPNU9Kg
I loved those nets in Mexico 86, the ball seemed to bounce around in them - apologies for going off topic!!! On the subject itself josimars 2 goals in same tournament
Online keano7

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:09:57 pm »
Rooney vs Newcastle at home when he volleyed home from 30 yards top corner. Criminally underrated goal.

The Van Persie diving header for the Netherlands vs Australia was incredible. Cahills equaliser on the volley was nearly just as good!
Online Jwils21

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:12:59 pm »
Michael Essien v Arsenal
Cuco Martina v Arsenal
Glen Johnson v Hull
David Luiz v Fulham
Tshabalalas opening goal in the 2010 WC
