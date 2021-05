Wood is such a handful. A very good target man and really knows how to use his body to shield defenders and then wins free kicks when defenders lose patience and go right through him. He will be licking his lips at the thought of two novices at CB for us. Fab will really have to get in front of Wood and protect the CBs on the long balls and long throws. I expect the ref will fall for all of Wood's clever little tricks and give them a shitload of set pieces in dangerous area.