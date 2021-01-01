I would agree with that if it wasn't for the fact that they will have fans back in the stadium. Bound to give them a huge lift.



Whilst it would be nice to play a "team on the beach" that never really happens anymore. They will be fired up just as they would have been had we played them a month ago. The only difference is they may be a bit more open to being more attacking without the fear of losing and with their fans giving them an adrenalin kick.With us having potentially 10 players out injured during this congested run of fixtures I don't think it's a bad fixture as Burnley run with probably the smallest senior squad in the Premier League. I'd be disappointed if they out-ran us!I was pleasantly surprised with how many good openings we made against West Brom even if our final ball and finishing was the same mediocre level it's been for most of the season. I'm sure we'll create plenty against Burnley and they'll also get chances - they're not normally that clinical either so hopefully we'll see it through. It would be a big bonus if Pope is still out.