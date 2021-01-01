« previous next »
Reply #80:
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:54:47 am »
Is Klavan available for this one?
Reply #81:
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:06:14 am »
Burnley are leading in the league with most successful aerial duels and also with the most unsuccessful aerial duels. In other words, lots of long balls and crosses to be expected.
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Reply #82:
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:18:44 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:54:47 am
Is Klavan available for this one?
He played only 5 mins for Cagliari against Milan 2 days ago, so yeah he should be well rested.
Reply #83:
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:50:24 am »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 08:59:25 am
I would agree with that if it wasn't for the fact that they will have fans back in the stadium. Bound to give them a huge lift.
Whilst it would be nice to play a "team on the beach" that never really happens anymore.  They will be fired up just as they would have been had we played them a month ago.  The only difference is they may be a bit more open to being more attacking without the fear of losing and with their fans giving them an adrenalin kick.

With us having potentially 10 players out injured during this congested run of fixtures I don't think it's a bad fixture as Burnley run with probably the smallest senior squad in the Premier League.  I'd be disappointed if they out-ran us!

I was pleasantly surprised with how many good openings we made against West Brom even if our final ball and finishing was the same mediocre level it's been for most of the season.  I'm sure we'll create plenty against Burnley and they'll also get chances - they're not normally that clinical either so hopefully we'll see it through.  It would be a big bonus if Pope is still out.
Reply #84:
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:51:01 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:06:14 am
...and crosses to be expected.


Jesus wept.




That Gabriel aint that good in the air, see?
Reply #85:
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:12:02 pm »
We had Shaq, Origi and Ox starting in this one last time...I remember that golden chance Origi missed to have us in the lead too

Matip was there with Fab in defence

27 shots and 6 on target...our home record run ended with their late pen

This time we won't have Matip but the heading machine that is Phillips, and I think maybe Fab again in defence....or Williams.
But Salah, Bobby and hopefully Milner too will make a difference this time.

Their tactics are already nailed on, there will be no surprises. I hope we don't waste chances and move the ball quicker near their box. We have improved in front of goal since our last game and are creating better chances but no room for slip-ups now, taking the lead I feel is vital here especially with the crowd in

2-1 to the reds
Reply #86:
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:26:00 pm »
So many stupid questions in today's presser
Reply #87:
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:28:07 pm »
Carl from AP is an absolute moron.
Reply #88:
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:31:22 pm »
Diogo's injury looks much better and has a ''tiny chance'' for Sunday. Ox is back form illness. Naby not part of team training due to injury. MIlner will be back in training today, and may be involved tomorrow, but more likely for Sunday.
Reply #89:
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:26:00 pm
So many stupid questions in today's presser
someone asked if  getting injuries has helped the team gain momentum  :lmao
Reply #90:
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:35:53 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:34:05 pm
someone asked if  getting injuries has helped the team gain momentum  :lmao

Aye, that's Carl, the moron who asks stupid questions in every presser. It's shocking that these are professional journalists.
Reply #91:
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:44:20 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:31:22 pm
Diogo's injury looks much better and has a ''tiny chance'' for Sunday. Ox is back form illness. Naby not part of team training due to injury. MIlner will be back in training today, and may be involved tomorrow, but more likely for Sunday.

Tough team selection tomorrow. Does he stick with Rhys or put Fab back in defence? Without Milner/Henderson the midfield would basically be Thiago/Jones/Wijnaldum which doesn't give us a great deal of balance or defensive solidity, unless Wijnaldum really turns up. It's overly reliant on Thiago having another stormer, but Fabinho is key to giving him that platform.
Reply #92:
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:06:14 am
Burnley are leading in the league with most successful aerial duels and also with the most unsuccessful aerial duels. In other words, lots of long balls and crosses to be expected.
Phillips and Williams are decent in the air, luckily for us the Burnley front 2 are not quick is where they would struggle, i think we can deal with their aerial bombardment, just have to win those 2nd balls around our penalty area.

Reply #93:
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:44:20 pm
Tough team selection tomorrow. Does he stick with Rhys or put Fab back in defence? Without Milner/Henderson the midfield would basically be Thiago/Jones/Wijnaldum which doesn't give us a great deal of balance or defensive solidity, unless Wijnaldum really turns up. It's overly reliant on Thiago having another stormer, but Fabinho is key to giving him that platform.

Got to stick with Rhys and keep Fab in the midfield.

Burnley aren't about pace, so we need stature in defence which Rhys and Phillips and let Fab protect and support.

Why change now?
Reply #94:
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:05:18 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:58:57 pm
Got to stick with Rhys and keep Fab in the midfield.

Burnley aren't about pace, so we need stature in defence which Rhys and Phillips and let Fab protect and support.

Why change now?

WBA aren't about pace either but Kanu was one on one with Becker 3/4 times.

So it's something we have to be be mindful off, even if they aren't' speed merchants.
Reply #95:
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:05:36 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:58:57 pm
Got to stick with Rhys and keep Fab in the midfield.

Burnley aren't about pace, so we need stature in defence which Rhys and Phillips and let Fab protect and support.

Why change now?

Yep - there's no perfect scenario but best choice is to keep our best available players in their best positions.  The 2 lads at the back are capable of managing Burnley (fingers crossed) but the game needs to be won by the guile and brilliance of the midfield and forwards.  Fab in midfield is a no brainer for me and enables Thiago to keep putting in the performances he has recently which is vital.
Reply #96:
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:44:20 pm
Tough team selection tomorrow. Does he stick with Rhys or put Fab back in defence? Without Milner/Henderson the midfield would basically be Thiago/Jones/Wijnaldum which doesn't give us a great deal of balance or defensive solidity, unless Wijnaldum really turns up. It's overly reliant on Thiago having another stormer, but Fabinho is key to giving him that platform.
Why would you put Fab back there? Worried Rhys will get roughed up? Will be a tough game for him but prefer him facing that kind of challenge than another (Eze and Zaha worry me more)

Although I guess it will probably be a case of Burnley winning that first duel then trying to play in behind

Just think we have to stick with Rhys at this point. We've tried Fab at the back , we need him in mid
Reply #97:
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:13:35 pm »
The only lads that may help closing down runs if a ball goes over the top are our full backs as none of the central defenders or Fab have the pace to get back. Honestly we will give them chances like we have given every side lately but will hopefully shut them down and still have loads to spare to win this one. Thats the hope but we all know Liverpool never do it the easy way and Burnley will cause us issues. In recent years we have won the majority of games against them and if we had a full 11 we would be too good for them. Touch wood we can win this one with a few scares thrown in, 2-1 to us. 
Reply #98:
« Reply #98 on: Today at 02:43:53 pm »
If Milner were fit then I reckon he would have put Fabinho back in defence. As he is not likely to be available then there is very little Klopp can do without emptying his whole bench of options.

Only change I see is Wijnaldum in for Jones. Gives us Jones and Shaqiri as our first options off the bench.
Reply #99:
« Reply #99 on: Today at 02:46:54 pm »
Has this Stoke few years ago feeling, when we needed a win to clinch the top4. Same from Bobby please!
Reply #100:
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:26:06 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:46:54 pm
Has this Stoke few years ago feeling, when we needed a win to clinch the top4. Same from Bobby please!

Ben Woodburn to start then?
Reply #101:
« Reply #101 on: Today at 05:33:50 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:07:03 pm
Why would you put Fab back there? Worried Rhys will get roughed up? Will be a tough game for him but prefer him facing that kind of challenge than another (Eze and Zaha worry me more)

Although I guess it will probably be a case of Burnley winning that first duel then trying to play in behind

Just think we have to stick with Rhys at this point. We've tried Fab at the back , we need him in mid

I don't think Phillips and Williams works well as a pairing.  We were all over the place defensively on Sunday and WBA are a similar kind of side to Burnley.

On balance i'd stick with it to keep Fabinho in midfield but consider changing if Milner is fit.
