I find it interesting that Alisson looked over at the bench for 'permission' to go up for the corner. A player with his stature in the team you'd think would just go. I'm sure I've read that Klopp wants 'intelligent' players that can make decisions in the game . Probably Alisson recognises that the bench has a better grip of how well the odds play out of him going up to influence a goal vs the risk of a counter conceeding a goal and whether 2 points gained is bigger than 1 lost.



Really? Stature? It was a massive call because even at 1-1 it wasnt all or nothing in terms of our CL qualification. If the ball had cleared and a Baggie had launched a 70 yarder into an empty net with seconds still on the clock, Alisson would have been vilified.That he had the nerve to do it (he mentioned Achterberg didnt discourage him) and actually score with that technique, well thats why we paid £67m for him. If we make CL on the back of that goal, then just like his save v Napoli in 2018/19, hell have repaid his fee in full yet again. I never thought anyone would eclipse Clem or Brucie, but our No.1 is like a perfect hybrid of them both with added enhancements.