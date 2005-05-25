I find it interesting that Alisson looked over at the bench for 'permission' to go up for the corner. A player with his stature in the team you'd think would just go. I'm sure I've read that Klopp wants 'intelligent' players that can make decisions in the game . Probably Alisson recognises that the bench has a better grip of how well the odds play out of him going up to influence a goal vs the risk of a counter conceeding a goal and whether 2 points gained is bigger than 1 lost.
Really? Stature? It was a massive call because even at 1-1 it wasnt all or nothing in terms of our CL qualification. If the ball had cleared and a Baggie had launched a 70 yarder into an empty net with seconds still on the clock, Alisson would have been vilified.
That he had the nerve to do it (he mentioned Achterberg didnt discourage him) and actually score with that technique, well thats why we paid £67m for him. If we make CL on the back of that goal, then just like his save v Napoli in 2018/19, hell have repaid his fee in full yet again. I never thought anyone would eclipse Clem or Brucie, but our No.1 is like a perfect hybrid of them both with added enhancements.