Not just that he scores, but the fact that he scores a winner! Like in pretty much every other circumstance, a goalkeeper scoring from a corner is a consolation goal or at best an equaliser, because there are so few occasions that warrant sending him up when you're drawing. So normally when a goal like that goes in, you enjoy it and get a laugh out of it, but you're still a bit deflated that you haven't won.



Not really sure about that. If the keeper goes forward for a corner he does so for a reason and that is, because you want to get at least a draw or the win as in our case. If he then scores you go ballistic even if it just makes it 1-1, because that will be a 1-1 that was worth taking the risk (like you're playing in the second leg of the CL drew 0-0 at home and are 1-0 behind in the last minute in the second leg). And even if it isn't a case of advancing or dropping out of a knockout tie, it's still something you'll celebrate, because it's unexpected. I've never seen a goalkeeper go forward just to try and score a consolation goal.