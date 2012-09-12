« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)  (Read 22901 times)

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #720 on: Today at 05:01:39 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 02:22:19 pm
For a tall player like Nat Philips, his heading in the opposition box has been quite poor. Not sure if any of his headers have been on target. Thankfully, he also missed the ball completely to allow Alisson to head it in.

It's definitely something that can be coached. Matip was very much the same when he first joined us. Early on he seemed to get to the end of a lot of our set pieces and didn't do much with that at all, but with time and training he has become a real threat.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #721 on: Today at 05:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:15:34 pm
As if your goalie scores a header from a corner with your last touch of the game (if the corner had been cleared the ref would have blown for full-time straight away). Just ridiculous.

Not just that he scores, but the fact that he scores a winner! Like in pretty much every other circumstance, a goalkeeper scoring from a corner is a consolation goal or at best an equaliser, because there are so few occasions that warrant sending him up when you're drawing. So normally when a goal like that goes in, you enjoy it and get a laugh out of it, but you're still a bit deflated that you haven't won.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Koparoo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 739
  • Number 7 is just around the corner!!
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #722 on: Today at 05:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:49:31 pm
I was thinking this yesterday. It's so weird in a season that's been so awful to have this moment but it's one of my favourite ever football moments. I can't even imagine what it would have been like with fans in the ground, or to have been there.

And we've been blessed with SO many of these moments under Jurgen Klopp. No matter how bad it's got at times this year, we've always had Jurgen. So we've always had a chance.

Absolutely...

This is my favourite moment of the season!!!

Loving Ali's reaction to an amazing goal/result!!!!
Logged
"After 27 years and 11 days, finally, we got justice for the 96"
Adrian Tempany

... YNWA

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,866
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #723 on: Today at 05:10:05 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 04:28:30 pm
Was anyone else slightly concerned after the game restarted, and Phillips struggled to head the ball clear as he stooped... until Robbo cleared it off a WBA player for a goal kick?

I was bricking it.
Was so unexpected a high before that was expecting a natural low immediately, considering this season.

Not to worry, Ashley Barnes will provide it soon enough.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #724 on: Today at 05:12:06 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 04:28:30 pm
Was anyone else slightly concerned after the game restarted, and Phillips struggled to head the ball clear as he stooped... until Robbo cleared it off a WBA player for a goal kick?

My heart stopped for a second cause I was terrified that when Nat went to the ground trying to clear it, the ball had somehow hit his arm. I was never happier to hear a final whistle go.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 