As if your goalie scores a header from a corner with your last touch of the game (if the corner had been cleared the ref would have blown for full-time straight away). Just ridiculous.



Not just that he scores, but the fact that he scores a winner! Like in pretty much every other circumstance, a goalkeeper scoring from a corner is a consolation goal or at best an equaliser, because there are so few occasions that warrant sending him up when you're drawing. So normally when a goal like that goes in, you enjoy it and get a laugh out of it, but you're still a bit deflated that you haven't won.