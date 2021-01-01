+ Jamie Carragher admits West Brom goal VAR disallowed should've stood vs Liverpool
Though the defender was onside, VAR ruled that Matt Phillips obstructed Alissons view.
But Sam Allardyce was disgusted by the decision to rule out Bartley's effort while Liverpool legend Carragher agreed with him.
"If down at Stockley Park they said that's right then that's nonsense," Allardyce said.
"If they say the referee or the linesman disallowed that goal it's a disgrace. There is no interference with the goalkeeper whatsoever." -- Sam Allardyce.
And Carragher admitted that Bartley's goal should have stood - which would have had a huge effect on the top four race.
Carragher said: "If that went against me Id be very unhappy. Theres no doubt that theres someone in front of the goalkeeper, but the header has gone wide.
"He is in front of the keeper no doubt, but Id be really unhappy if that was against me, I really would be."
-- Jamie Carragher ---