Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:52:24 am
I wonder if Tyler got excited? Surely he must have but Im imagining, Trent with the corner, and theres Allison to make it 2-1 said in a dull monotone with a general air of boredom / disappointment.

He was busy mentioning how Mike Dean was from Liverpool, without a hint of irony too!
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:36:41 am
ALISOOOON!  ALISOOOON!   GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!

 ;D

I'm not crying, you're crying.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Aly in the box and hes scored

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Aly in the box and hes scored
Decent signature that.
Loved the sheer joy on the faces of our players when Ali scored. All genuinely overjoyed. Made me so happy looking at the lads
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:52:24 am
I wonder if Tyler got excited? Surely he must have but Im imagining, Trent with the corner, and theres Allison to make it 2-1 said in a dull monotone with a general air of boredom / disappointment.

Yeah much prefer Aldo going bonkers 😁
Great fun reading this thread.

As I've said many times before, LFC's footballing adventures are scripted somewhere on high; they have to be. It was necessary for our outfielders to miss their chances and hit the post and what not, in order to set up Ali's moment.

Have no fears, we'll make top 4. The scripts for the next two episodes have probably already been written.
In a season without many moments weve had 2 amazing ones in 3 days with Salahs goal at Old Trafford and now Alisson yesterday, for me the only others this season have been Trent vs Villa and the Salah goal at Leipzig which finished the tie. Absolutely unreal yesterday that will stay with me for a long time.

Also, what the fuck was their goal disallowed for? Dont get me wrong, Ill take it, but I cant see where the offside is? I know their forward is miles off but he doesnt touch the ball? Is he deemed to have interfered with play somehow?
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:59:47 am
In a season without many moments weve had 2 amazing ones in 3 days with Salahs goal at Old Trafford and now Alisson yesterday, for me the only others this season have been Trent vs Villa and the Salah goal at Leipzig which finished the tie. Absolutely unreal yesterday that will stay with me for a long time.

Also, what the fuck was their goal disallowed for? Dont get me wrong, Ill take it, but I cant see where the offside is? I know their forward is miles off but he doesnt touch the ball? Is he deemed to have interfered with play somehow?

The WBA defender is stood directly in Ali's line of sight, thats offside.
As far as I'm concerned, if you're standing in the 6 yard box within the frame of the goal, you're interfering with play.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:02:07 am
The WBA defender is stood directly in Ali's line of sight, thats offside.

Fair enough.

The minute it went to VAR I just left the room and hoped for the best, I swear Ive got fucking post-traumatic stress, the minute I heard Tyler and Carragher discussing whether it was on or off and seeing the video of the goal I just thought Ive seen this movie before and left the room, it was a pleasant surprise to see it given our way.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:05:32 am
As far as I'm concerned, if you're standing in the 6 yard box within the frame of the goal, you're interfering with play.

He was stood right in front of Alisson; Alisson couldnt see the ball as it was struck and so the player was interfering. Alisson probably wouldnt have saved it but that doesnt matter.
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:00:58 pm
Allardyce having a proper little strop in his interview too.

Lovely.

Didn't see it but that about makes the match perfect.
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 07:08:47 pm
Brazilian commentary.. 8)

https://v.redd.it/n53xdl2ytiz61

Thanks for that, absolutely beautiful when compared to the drivel on Sky and BT
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:03:43 pm
I fucking hate shithouse teams like West Brom, conning their supporters, where was the same fight in the other 35 games you shower of twats? :wanker

As for the Mancs, we stopped them playing by outplaying them.

Disgraceful small time tactics and club. Rolling over for other small clubs like Newcastle or Everton but playing like their lives depended on it against us. Hope they never come back up.  :wave
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:10:23 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Mate, I cant believe I multitasked enough to go absolutely mental jumping around the house and type that. I still think my comms were superior to Tyler and Nev  ;D
We salute you BP3, professional to the very end.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:28:49 am
We salute you BP3, professional to the very end.  ;D
Im retiring on that one Samie, can never be topped.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:02:07 am
The WBA defender is stood directly in Ali's line of sight, thats offside.

Yes agree, that's a clear offside. After all the BS-VAR calls against LFC this season, they get one right and that's somehow up for debate?
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Aly in the box and hes scored

Channeling the inner Martin Tyler there Bob
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:22:26 am
He was stood right in front of Alisson; Alisson couldnt see the ball as it was struck and so the player was interfering. Alisson probably wouldnt have saved it but that doesnt matter.

Yes I know. Not sure what point you're trying to make.
Brilliant, brilliant result and what an emotional moment for Alisson. Enjoy it, son!

Tomorrow though, we need to wake up and realise we got out of jail there and still have two games that we are not going to win playing that poorly.
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 11:55:14 am
Brilliant, brilliant result and what an emotional moment for Alisson. Enjoy it, son!

Tomorrow though, we need to wake up and realise we got out of jail there and still have two games that we are not going to win playing that poorly.

I wouldnt really say that we did play poorly. Our finishing was atrocious and at times the defending was shaky but we all know the reasons for that.

We carved out more than enough chances to have it done by the hour mark, we just keep missing them. That one from Wijnaldum at the end had me pulling my fucking hair out.

The positive note is that we are creating the chances and its more easier to resolve missing sitters than it is being unable to create them in the first place. Long term in optimistic that well be absolutely fine, we just need to hope were clinical as fuck in the next 2 games to get into the CL.
Just watched that all angles video of Alissons goal. Incredible! A few things I had t picked up on before:

- Trents reaction is great. Theres a reverse angle clip so you say more of him than in most of them and he is just beside himself with joy!

- Loved the West Brom coach going up to the 4thofficial with his stopwatch. Unluckee!

- Loved out bench and back room staff going nuts. Whos the bloke in the suit going ape? Also gives of the feeling of a non league/amateur game where the only people watching are the suns and club officials!

- Finally, it was quite a good header. More of that please.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:02:07 am
The WBA defender is stood directly in Ali's line of sight, thats offside.

Just as the corner was taken, the ball was in the air and he pushed off of Allison before he stood in his line, i think the push is what did for him with the linesman. Probably never saving that so thank goodness.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:30:41 am
NBC version of MOTD today.

First 16 minutes on our match:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUJVqunfSD0



Thanks for the link buddy - had to turn my vpn on - was nice to see this.
Quote from: MrBernard on Today at 11:29:50 am
Yes agree, that's a clear offside. After all the BS-VAR calls against LFC this season, they get one right and that's somehow up for debate?

To be honest, I'd have been absolutely fuming if that had been given against us. Let's be fair though, that sort of thing has been given against us numerous times this season. I'll take one or two bits of luck at this point and say thanks for beginning to pay back the karmic debt we're significantly behind on.
Have watched that goal about 20 times today, absolutely amazing.  I've been really jaded with footy lately but it properly went off in ours when that went in,  it was good to really feel that again
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:00:23 pm
To be honest, I'd have been absolutely fuming if that had been given against us. Let's be fair though, that sort of thing has been given against us numerous times this season. I'll take one or two bits of luck at this point and say thanks for beginning to pay back the karmic debt we're significantly behind on.

Why would you be fuming? Its offside by the laws of the game, its not even up for debate.
Mo's face when Ali scores will stay with me for a long time. That's what football should be all about.  :wave
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:36:47 pm
Mo's face when Ali scores will stay with me for a long time. That's what football should be all about.  :wave
I can feel like he genuinely loves the club, and Liverpool city. That face, celebrating Ali's goal.

Like he is our (Liverpool) fan or something.
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:36:47 pm
Mo's face when Ali scores will stay with me for a long time. That's what football should be all about.  :wave

Absolutely. I've hated so much about this dreadful season but no other sport does that to you. The purest of pure joy.
And credit to Thiago, moving the ball quickly by his feet, changed the direction of attack right to left...

Intelligent passing... Impressive display for me. Glimpse of years of experience.
I dread to think how miserable it would have been on here today had we not won yesterday.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:24:44 pm
Just watched that all angles video of Alissons goal. Incredible! A few things I had t picked up on before:

- Trents reaction is great. Theres a reverse angle clip so you say more of him than in most of them and he is just beside himself with joy!

- Loved the West Brom coach going up to the 4thofficial with his stopwatch. Unluckee!

- Loved out bench and back room staff going nuts. Whos the bloke in the suit going ape? Also gives of the feeling of a non league/amateur game where the only people watching are the suns and club officials!

- Finally, it was quite a good header. More of that please.


I love all of this joy.
The bloke in the suit is Ray Haughan the player liaison guy.
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 01:47:53 pm
I dread to think how miserable it would have been on here today had we not won yesterday.

Would have been gruesome. We were still in the race even with the draw, which would have been missed by the whiners, we'd have all just had to have been Leicester fans tomorrow.
+ Jamie Carragher admits West Brom goal VAR disallowed should've stood vs Liverpool

Though the defender was onside, VAR ruled that Matt Phillips obstructed Alissons view.

But Sam Allardyce was disgusted by the decision to rule out Bartley's effort while Liverpool legend Carragher agreed with him.

"If down at Stockley Park they said that's right then that's nonsense," Allardyce said.

"If they say the referee or the linesman disallowed that goal it's a disgrace. There is no interference with the goalkeeper whatsoever." -- Sam Allardyce.

And Carragher admitted that Bartley's goal should have stood - which would have had a huge effect on the top four race.

Carragher said: "If that went against me Id be very unhappy. Theres no doubt that theres someone in front of the goalkeeper, but the header has gone wide.

"He is in front of the keeper no doubt, but Id be really unhappy if that was against me, I really would be."

-- Jamie Carragher ---
I was unhappy, like really really unhappy when Newcastle equalised against us in the last minute a few weeks ago. But it was a legitimate goal.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:26:35 pm
Why would you be fuming? Its offside by the laws of the game, its not even up for debate.

I don't understand the reaction of people saying it isn't offside. Including Allardyce, and now Carragher (as noted above).

Its absolutely clear offside, you can't put a player within 3 feet of the keeper as the last man and him standing in front so he can't see the ball!
Imagine if that was actually allowed in games? The West Broms and Burnleys of this world would have a player whose job was to go and stand in front of the keeper whilst their mates had a few shots at goal. People are just confused following the change that if a player in an offside position and doesn't touch or move towards the ball they are not interfering with play. But they have completely missed the part about interfering with visibility for the keeper, which has always been there.

I think its another example where the rules have become so complex that the obvious rationale for them gets obscured by iterations to take account of tinkering with the rules.
