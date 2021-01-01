Why would you be fuming? Its offside by the laws of the game, its not even up for debate.



I don't understand the reaction of people saying it isn't offside. Including Allardyce, and now Carragher (as noted above).Its absolutely clear offside, you can't put a player within 3 feet of the keeper as the last man and him standing in front so he can't see the ball!Imagine if that was actually allowed in games? The West Broms and Burnleys of this world would have a player whose job was to go and stand in front of the keeper whilst their mates had a few shots at goal. People are just confused following the change that if a player in an offside position and doesn't touch or move towards the ball they are not interfering with play. But they have completely missed the part about interfering with visibility for the keeper, which has always been there.I think its another example where the rules have become so complex that the obvious rationale for them gets obscured by iterations to take account of tinkering with the rules.