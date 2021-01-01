Imagine that, you must have felt sick!



Exactly. It just ensures the narrative that smaller teams managed by the likes of him don't get the breaks. The Calvert-Lewin dive is a good one, or even West Brom's goal at Anfield this season.



Don't know if you remember but he was Bolton manager when we played them under Rafa and Reina got given a freekick for carrying the ball outside the box when he hadn't and they subsequently scored from the free kick that was given.



I like to think our first goal was revenge for that



I remember that goal.Its the only time Ive ever seen a foul given for that I think.Allardyce coaches his players to fall over. They will always get some free kicks because the ref would need to be very strong to not give every one. Davies was a dirty bastard who used to fly into airborne challenges foul the opposition and then drop to the floor like he was shot.He tried it with Calvert Lewin.Yesterday Nat Phillips was taken late twice early on at corners, he got a bang on the head, and a thump in the mouth which drew blood.Allardyce is incapable of coaching proper football. He has a deep seated inferiority complex based on his own thuggish career, and sees teams who play football as soft, who can be upset with a good kicking.West Ham and Newcastle fans wanted decent football, hence they soon tired of the man. Everton fans were desperate for safety and grasped at his record of never going down, but that was never on the cards anyway. They soon tired of his negative hoof ball/hoof the opposition players (apart from when it was us).He isnt a dinosaur. He developed this style in response to the fact he was a grock of a player, one who used his frame to stop people playing football as it should be played.Look how often they lumped it in the air yesterday so they could get a challenge /foul in. No attempt to actually play football.Bilic must have smiled at that.