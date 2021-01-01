« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)  (Read 18148 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,323
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #600 on: Today at 12:42:06 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:34:38 am
What a dour, miserable shithouse of a man he is.

To be fair HIS self-proclaimed genius tactical master plan was undone by his players not picking up Ali who is 6ft 3. His response was maybe one of our big lads could have picked up Ali.

With such a clear and concise master plan I cannot believe he failed.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,161
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #601 on: Today at 12:44:33 am »
I bet his pint of wine is extra bitter tonight.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #602 on: Today at 01:32:18 am »
Made a scene in the Oceanside Starbucks while waiting for my kids drink when the Allison goal went in.  Great day ever since.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,010
  • SPQR
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #603 on: Today at 01:35:54 am »
Sammy Lee has such a punchable face
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,784
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #604 on: Today at 01:36:41 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 07:08:47 pm
Brazilian commentary.. 8)

https://v.redd.it/n53xdl2ytiz61

ALISOOOON!  ALISOOOON!   GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!

 ;D
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #605 on: Today at 01:48:15 am »
Anyone has the clip of Ally's goal off the NBC feed? Who was the commentator? Peter Drury?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,323
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #606 on: Today at 01:50:56 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:35:54 am
Sammy Lee has such a punchable face

Sammy is a really nice fella.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,945
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #607 on: Today at 01:59:09 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:48:15 am
Anyone has the clip of Ally's goal off the NBC feed? Who was the commentator? Peter Drury?

No wasn't peter drury, can't remember the guy's name at the moment.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #608 on: Today at 02:00:02 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:48:15 am
Anyone has the clip of Ally's goal off the NBC feed? Who was the commentator? Peter Drury?

Arlo White:

https://streamable.com/0oua0h

Trying to find the the US Spanish one as well as it's pretty good.

Edit: US Spanish feed https://twitter.com/soccerdotcom/status/1394021127039557635?s=20
« Last Edit: Today at 02:03:54 am by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,041
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #609 on: Today at 02:29:08 am »
I am going to watch this 5 min + video 100 times tonight ----->  I am going to treat myself to goals tonight.   

Brazilliant Alisson in Wonderland :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,833
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #610 on: Today at 02:37:51 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:00:02 am
Arlo White:

https://streamable.com/0oua0h

Trying to find the the US Spanish one as well as it's pretty good.

Edit: US Spanish feed https://twitter.com/soccerdotcom/status/1394021127039557635?s=20

LOVE THIS!!!
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,041
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #611 on: Today at 02:37:56 am »
Quote from: On Axis on Today at 12:39:20 am
The look on Bartley's face near the end when he realizes how bad he's fucked up not picking up Alisson. Beautiful

If you are Bartley tonight, you have to feel like you been fucked three ways to Sunday :)

1.  Ole Nat takes a bit of his eye flesh with a nice firm elbow (not sure who bloodied Nat in the beginning but he was spitting blood early)

2.  The goal that should have been his --- Phillips face guards Ali and the linesman puts up his flag - NO GOAL

3.  Decides not to body up our goalkeeper, then lunges at him (head in hands seconds later).... 

He'll not soon forget this match.  He was captain too.   Bartelby Hawthornes :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,343
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #612 on: Today at 03:39:40 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:00:02 am
Arlo White:

https://streamable.com/0oua0h


Arlo had Graeme Le Saux on co-coms. You hear him towards the end of that clip.

Edit:

Also..fwiw.. when they went to the studio Rebecca Lowe said her, Robbie Mustoe, and Robbie Earl  all jumped out of their seats when Ali scored. Earl saw Ali coming up and said..never works. Rebecca said rarely ever..and Ali heads it home.. 8) She said it's the first time she can remember all 3 jumping out of their seats.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:44:45 am by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #613 on: Today at 04:11:50 am »
 ;D  (warning, turn volume down)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zQMNM8fVgbM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zQMNM8fVgbM</a>
Logged

Offline ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #614 on: Today at 04:13:02 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:39:40 am
Arlo had Graeme Le Saux on co-coms. You hear him towards the end of that clip.

Edit:

Also..fwiw.. when they went to the studio Rebecca Lowe said her, Robbie Mustoe, and Robbie Earl  all jumped out of their seats when Ali scored. Earl saw Ali coming up and said..never works. Rebecca said rarely ever..and Ali heads it home.. 8) She said it's the first time she can remember all 3 jumping out of their seats.

Im sure everyone watching the game jumped out of their seat unless you support WBA! I really like the NBCSN crew, always get good commentary out of Arlo White and Graham Le Saux. Beats the pundits back in the UK!
Logged

Offline RedMichelFerri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,124
  • You'll Never Walk Alone - Liverpool till I die
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #615 on: Today at 04:24:18 am »
Glad we pissed all over his gravy yesterday. Time wasting, playing like thugs, ultra negative tactics, defending with 11 players. I am glad we won and in this manner. This make it so much sweeter. Enjoy championship ya gravy slurping fat head.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.

- Rafa Benitez : RIP Ray.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,421
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #616 on: Today at 04:25:08 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:37:51 am
LOVE THIS!!!

Andres Cantor. There's no better goal call... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,343
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #617 on: Today at 04:30:41 am »
NBC version of MOTD today.

First 16 minutes on our match:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUJVqunfSD0
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,010
  • SPQR
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #618 on: Today at 04:40:17 am »
Lots of oppo fans' heads falling off, particularly Leicester and Chelsea. Great to see.  ;D
Logged

Online The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #619 on: Today at 05:51:21 am »
 
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:00:02 am
Arlo White:

https://streamable.com/0oua0h

Trying to find the the US Spanish one as well as it's pretty good.

Edit: US Spanish feed https://twitter.com/soccerdotcom/status/1394021127039557635?s=20

Thanks Dave!! As for the Spanish language version, unfortunately it says Not available in your location.  :(
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #620 on: Today at 06:31:56 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:35:54 am
Sammy Lee has such a punchable face

Reckon a man who won 4 league titles and 2 European Cups with us deserves a bit more respect you know.
Logged

Online Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #621 on: Today at 06:39:24 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:50:56 am
Sammy is a really nice fella.
Came to congratulate us after the game too as that what he is: a genuinely nice fella.
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 