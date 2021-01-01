The look on Bartley's face near the end when he realizes how bad he's fucked up not picking up Alisson. Beautiful



If you are Bartley tonight, you have to feel like you been fucked three ways to Sunday1. Ole Nat takes a bit of his eye flesh with a nice firm elbow (not sure who bloodied Nat in the beginning but he was spitting blood early)2. The goal that should have been his --- Phillips face guards Ali and the linesman puts up his flag - NO GOAL3. Decides not to body up our goalkeeper, then lunges at him (head in hands seconds later)....He'll not soon forget this match. He was captain too. Bartelby Hawthornes