Love Allardyces myopic arguments. Yes if it had been a dropball and not a free kick then the game would have been different but thats the same for the free kicks they got which werent. They scored following a free kick against Thiago that wasnt a foul.



As for him saying that the player standing directly in front of Alisson wasnt interfering.............hes just bitter.



Allardyce has one way of playing.They lump it up and then fall over at the slightest contact. The ref gives a free kick and they lump it further. He did it with that grock Davies at Bolton. He did it with Everton. He coaches his players to dive. Plays the percentages because a ref will give you a fair few even if they are dodgy.When they dont have the ball they are like WWE wrestlers grabbing hold of players arms just long enough not to get pinged.That blond aliceband Grealish Tribute act is one of the biggest divers in the league. He is also a snide little shit who sticks his boot in late.Made up we pissed off the gravy swiller.Ali - what a lad.