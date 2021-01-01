« previous next »
tornado

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #440 on: Today at 07:38:56 pm
Got skin scrapped off the top of both feet as I jumped off the couch and did a slide on the not so plush carpet. But thanks Ali...what a moment!
88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 1 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo
Reply #441 on: Today at 06:17:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:17:15 pm
I dont want bloody corners!  Whats the point?

Best mockers ever..  ;D
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #442 on: Today at 07:39:41 pm
Quote from: tornado on Today at 07:38:56 pm
Got skin scrapped off the top of both feet as I jumped off the couch and did a slide on the not so plush carpet. But thanks Ali...what a moment!

The carpet ok mate?
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,162
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #443 on: Today at 07:40:03 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:35:02 pm
Love Allardyces myopic arguments. Yes if it had been a dropball and not a free kick then the game would have been different but thats the same for the free kicks they got which werent. They scored following a free kick against Thiago that wasnt a foul.

As for him saying that the player standing directly in front of Alisson wasnt interfering.............hes just bitter.

Allardyce has one way of playing.
They lump it up and then fall over at the slightest contact. The ref gives a free kick and they lump it further. He did it with that grock Davies at Bolton. He did it with Everton. He coaches his players to dive. Plays the percentages because a ref will give you a fair few even if they are dodgy.
When they dont have the ball they are like WWE wrestlers grabbing hold of players arms just long enough not to get pinged.

That blond  aliceband Grealish Tribute act is one of the biggest divers in the league. He is also a snide little shit who sticks his boot in late.


Made up we pissed off the gravy swiller.

Ali - what a lad.
B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,427
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #444 on: Today at 07:40:25 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:35:02 pm
Love Allardyces myopic arguments. Yes if it had been a dropball and not a free kick then the game would have been different but thats the same for the free kicks they got which werent. They scored following a free kick against Thiago that wasnt a foul.

As for him saying that the player standing directly in front of Alisson wasnt interfering.............hes just bitter.
There are some opposition fans even complaining we were allowed to take the corner despite the fact it went out for a corner before the 4 mins were even up. As you say, just bitterness.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #445 on: Today at 07:40:34 pm
I watched that with my two sons.  I don't normally as they can't focus for more than five minutes and I'm generally a stress-head during our games so not a good combination.  The living room was like a mini Kop at the end even if neither of them really knew what was going on  ;D

If ever there was a game though that symbolised why we've dropped so many points against crap teams this season though then that was it.  Struggling to create (and finish) against a packed defence and an open invitation at the back.  Thiago was very good again!
Bill Shepherd

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • Works well under constant supervision.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #446 on: Today at 07:40:42 pm
Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,770
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #447 on: Today at 07:41:10 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:16:48 pm
Because they aren't really commentators. They are boring, miserable, biased agenda setters with no real love of the game.
This. English commentators are like English referees... Biased and incompetent. The worst.
Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 1 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo
Reply #448 on: Today at 07:41:33 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Aly in the box and hes scored

This is the most laidback reporting of this goal that I've seen on the internet so far ;D
Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,931
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #449 on: Today at 07:41:46 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:35:02 pm
Love Allardyces myopic arguments. Yes if it had been a dropball and not a free kick then the game would have been different but thats the same for the free kicks they got which werent. They scored following a free kick against Thiago that wasnt a foul.

As for him saying that the player standing directly in front of Alisson wasnt interfering.............hes just bitter.

Hes just really sore that he had his I out tacticked Klopp... again gloating speech all worked out, and was going to make a bit of hay with it over the coming days and weeks giving it the whole if I was German Id have teams knocking down my door stuff, and it got taken away from him in the last few seconds.
blago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • Oh when the reds...........
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #450 on: Today at 07:42:07 pm
I celebrated that goal as much as a winning goal in a cup final. It felt like it was meant to be. So happy for Allison and could see how much it meant to the lad. What a release of emotion and joy and relief.
Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,603
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #451 on: Today at 07:43:23 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:38:06 pm
Ive gone from utter dejection to complete hysteria in my house in milliseconds. Nothing can do that like football. It made me feel physically sick. Ive gone from reheating some shit soup and going to bed to making a Thai Green curry from scratch and getting stuck into a bottle of wine. My wife will never truly know what a miserable Sunday night she could have easily had with me. Thank you Alison.

 ;D ;D
Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,257
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #452 on: Today at 07:44:29 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 07:26:38 pm
We couldnt have won this any better. But why does a relegated team hold out for a draw when they are relegated.
Creating an upset and getting extra attention with it might mean a PL contract for one of them next season. We are on the wrong end of it, but our team is a wounded animal and the opponents know it. Burnley and Palace should be easier on paper.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,200
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #453 on: Today at 07:44:43 pm
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 07:39:02 pm
Best mockers ever..  ;D
to be fair, Ive been saying this for months ;D
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #454 on: Today at 07:44:48 pm
LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,369
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #455 on: Today at 07:45:17 pm
Has someone been chopping onions?
Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,054
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #456 on: Today at 07:45:22 pm
The Guardian aren't happy. Deletiing posts, banning posters and generally crying :)
Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,313
  • Well Red.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #457 on: Today at 07:45:26 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Aly in the box and hes scored
Aly Cissoko?
WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,004
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #458 on: Today at 07:47:35 pm
Fat Sam is gutted he thought he would get a rimming off his idol old whiskey nose.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,051
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #459 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:40:03 pm
Allardyce has one way of playing.
They lump it up and then fall over at the slightest contact. '
The ref gives a free kick and they lump it further. He did it with that grock Davies at Bolton. He did it with Everton. He coaches his players to dive. Plays the percentages because a ref will give you a fair few even if they are dodgy.
When they dont have the ball they are like WWE wrestlers grabbing hold of players arms just long enough not to get pinged.

That blond  aliceband Grealish Tribute act is one of the biggest divers in the league. He is also a snide little shit who sticks his boot in late.


Made up we pissed off the gravy swiller.

Ali - what a lad.

The FA actually gave this fraud the England job.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,482
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool ‘14 Kanu ‘33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #460 on: Today at 07:48:32 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 07:45:22 pm
The Guardian aren't happy. Deletiing posts, banning posters and generally crying :)

Amazed you are reading that steaming pile of shite paper.
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #461 on: Today at 07:48:33 pm
Quote from: tornado on Today at 07:38:56 pm
Got skin scrapped off the top of both feet as I jumped off the couch and did a slide on the not so plush carpet. But thanks Ali...what a moment!

Happens a lot to me. I normally do a knee slide when we score important goals and then realise that you cant do that on a carpet......I think I need skin grafts on my knees.
Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,625
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #462 on: Today at 07:48:54 pm
Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #463 on: Today at 07:49:19 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:47:41 pm
The FA actually gave this fraud the England job.

Hell be sniffing round these parts whenever we have a manager crisis.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,219
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #464 on: Today at 07:49:36 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:38:06 pm
Ive gone from utter dejection to complete hysteria in my house in milliseconds. Nothing can do that like football. It made me feel physically sick. Ive gone from reheating some shit soup and going to bed to making a Thai Green curry from scratch and getting stuck into a bottle of wine. My wife will never truly know what a miserable Sunday night she could have easily had with me. Thank you Alison.

Was in the phone to local pizza place

She wasnt having it. Doesnt get it. This calls for a celebration
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #465 on: Today at 07:49:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:44:43 pm
to be fair, Ive been saying this for months ;D

And 99.9999% of the time it is a waste of time us taking a corner.......but today made up for all the other ones.
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,357
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #466 on: Today at 07:50:57 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:08:47 pm
Brazilian commentary.. 8)

https://v.redd.it/n53xdl2ytiz61
Love that. What an emotional end to a frustrating game, as Jurgen said it was typical of our season.

Ali is class as well, acknowledging the support he's received and dedicating the goal to the hard work his team mate put in.

So, so happy.
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,762
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #467 on: Today at 07:51:02 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:33:57 pm
Fucking hell.

Massive concerns about that defence against Chris fucking Wood of all people. Think Fabinho is a cert to drop in again.

I feel sorry for anyone who's primary thoughts are the above after a win like that. Fuck me. :lmao
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #468 on: Today at 07:51:03 pm
One dinosaur down two to go.
Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,751
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #469 on: Today at 07:51:53 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 07:21:01 pm
Great to see Klopp call that c*nt Dean out in the post game interview.
what did the boss say?
Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #470 on: Today at 07:53:06 pm
Anyone got Klopp post-match interview?
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,939
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #471 on: Today at 07:53:27 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:47:41 pm
The FA actually gave this fraud the England job.

Hey, he's the only England manager with a 100% win record, show him the respect he deserves.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,962
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #472 on: Today at 07:53:58 pm
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,318
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #473 on: Today at 07:54:01 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 07:51:53 pm
what did the boss say?

We had 75% possession yet West Brom got all the free kicks.
edeyj

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
  • 1-2,1-2-3,1-2-3-4...5-0
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #474 on: Today at 07:54:12 pm
Only this club!

ONLY. THIS. CLUB!
The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,337
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #475 on: Today at 07:54:26 pm
Big Sam post match.... "Strong men also cry. Strong... men... also... cry"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mh1dNQ42Ps4
jizzspunk

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 894
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #476 on: Today at 07:55:02 pm
Look what happens when Robertson doesn't take a corner from the left..he hasn't cleared the first man since about December.. brilliant delivery from Trent  👏
Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,975
  • Sound
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #477 on: Today at 07:55:11 pm
Save your tears yer fat 'eaded knobhead, you had tears of joy when Ajayi used Fabinho as a ladder to score..Karma.

https://streamable.com/mbr5br
Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Reply #478 on: Today at 07:55:16 pm
Fuck knows what my blood pressure spiked to at the end of that game today
