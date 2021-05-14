« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: WBA 1 v 0 Liverpool 14 Kanu  (Read 706 times)

Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
PL: WBA 1 v 0 Liverpool 14 Kanu
« on: Today at 03:36:49 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on May 14, 2021, 07:10:50 am
Come on Redmen!!
Well we beat that mob last night and there were many strong performances. Rhys and Nat did well for most of the match. All the front six worked hard and pressed the life out of them and Robby and Trent both looked dangerous throughout the match.
So onto West Brom. I put the prom line in the title because when I started going to the match regularly in the early seventies it was one of my favourite chants and used to make me smile. Unfortunately WBA players were on the receiving end of racist chants too but that is another story. I have only been to The Hawthorns once and quite liked it as a quaint ground with a decent standing area behind the goal for the away fans, and we won.
They have nothing to play for but have a couple of dangerous players we need to keep our eye on. We really should be able to beat these.
Our bench was weird yesterday with no Milner, Ox or Keita, I must assume they are all injured. If so, our options to rotate are limited except Sadio is likely to start again as he can use his anger to good effect.
A win by two clear goals is my prediction.
What are you thinking?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:46:17 pm by TepidT2O »





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:37:25 pm »


Easier to ask who isnt injured





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:38:54 pm »
Bobby captains the reds. Which is frankly brilliant





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:48:00 pm »
Footage from the team bus






Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:30:24 pm »
0 and were underway.

Unleash misery Fat Sam style





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:32:12 pm »
2 were passing it around at the back as they chase not sure thats going to be a great policy





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:33:36 pm »
3 50 yard Thiago diagonal causes chaos.

Robbo crosses, its blocked and thiagos shot is blocked for a corner.

Which is put behind for another corner

Which Phillips eventually heads well over.





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:36:13 pm »
4 dangerous back header form TAA but it just about gets back to Becker.

WBA with a good ball between Robbo and Williams but Jones clears well.



Corner to the reds (which we will waste) after a Bobby pass sets salah away down the right


Phillips heads the corner well wide .. could have done better





Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:37:10 pm »
Needs to do a bit of work with his attacking headers. But I like we are putting them in early.



Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:37:32 pm »
7 long throw to WBA. Cleared but dangerous none the less


Phillips already has a bloody lip.  This is fat bastard Allardyce football.





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:39:15 pm »
9 nice bit of passing football by the reds.  Salah crosses for the right, but its closer to the keeper than Mane.





Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:41:37 pm »
Shocking refereeing in the build up to that free kick, never a foul.


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:41:45 pm »
11 free kick to WBA on the far touch line.  Looked fine to me

Pumped into the area and headed wide.

But given offside .   





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:43:47 pm »
13 WBA will be happiest with their start.

Looked bright and dangerous.  Weve not done too much.





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:45:54 pm »
14 1-0.  We lose the ball in midfield.

Its played to Robson Kanu who runs through to score.  Moles of space


Theyve probably deserved that





Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA v Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:45:58 pm »
Fucks sake


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 0 Liverpool 14 Kanu
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:46:40 pm »
Over to Jill to end my curse.





Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 0 Liverpool 14 Kanu
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:48:16 pm »
17 A good run from Trent ends with the ball going through to the goalie.



Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 0 Liverpool 14 Kanu
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:50:32 pm »
19 Every time a WBA players goes down its a free kick and screws up our momentum.



Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 0 Liverpool 14 Kanu
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm »
Cant claim that WBA have parked the bus today.  Theyve played football.




