I love the Soulsborne series but there is nothing more annoying than getting beat by a big boss, spawning at the start again and struggling to get past a minion that you have killed plenty of times before, before you even reach the boss again.



This all day longOrnstein & Smough in Dark Souls springs to mind (This from me yet again, sorry)There are huge Sentinels you have to kill before even getting the chance to take on the uber-difficult O&S, especially if you want to summon "Solaire" to help youHere is a post from someone on Reddit who felt my exact painHere's the thing, I know I can beat Ornstein and Smough, I have almost done it twice.My problem is getting to them. its these FREAKING Bullshit Gold giants. They Sap my estus and my health, they take AGES to kill because of their freaking healing, they come after me AT the same time and gangbang meBy the time I have defeated them both and am ready to fight Ornstien and smough, I am at least 1 estus down and probably need to use another, And I need all my Estus's to fight those two.And I can't just leave them cause I need Solaire, and he gets stuck and does not come through the fog door with me if those two Gold giants are not deadTips please? these two assholes are driving me up the wall.