Cool idea for a thread.



I'm sure I have loads but the first one that comes to mind is the Guarma mission in Red Dead Redemption 2. Did not care for it one bit. Seemed very far fetched and just took me out of the story.



Over all that game is up there with one of the best ever made, but that's bit was naff.



Yeah, this is a great idea for a thread. Iíll come back with a more detailed post but for now Iíll suggest the level(s) where you use a jet pack in the remastered Crash Bandicoot trilogy. Iíve been playing through the games and theyíre generally a lot of fun, but the gameplay on this level is so bad that I might just quit entirely. Even the idea of playing through this level, and maybe more if this mechanic comes up again, is tortuous.Completely agree. The pacing of that game is very strange. Itís a masterpiece in some ways but hugely frustrating in others. Iíll come back to that too.