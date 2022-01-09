« previous next »
It seems from TV coverage (and me being at both Burnley-Huddersfield and Liverpool today) that nobody in the Championship is bothered about the cup, such were the sparse attendances. It's very odd. Probably another symptom of the disease that is the richest game in world football being the Championship playoff final.
Replays scrapped and 5th round moved back to weekends
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:32:03 am
Replays scrapped and 5th round moved back to weekends

Nice one.

Could we get rid of the two-leg SFs in the League Cup too.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:34:31 am
Nice one.

Could we get rid of the two-leg SFs in the League Cup too.

Cant believe this hasnt been done yet to be honest

The scrapping of replays is nothing but a good thing
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:32:03 am
Replays scrapped and 5th round moved back to weekends

"in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions"... ugh, another death knell for English footy, especially for those clubs who've survived or even strengthened over the years from those lucrative replays, the excitement, the rewards of earning that 'big game' replay... taken away because because big clubs with their obviously small first team squads and PL2 squads, and promising youngsters can't cope with a likely 2/3 extra matches in the calendar... and so tough shit for hundreds of other clubs that play in the competition.

From our POV, and in complete contrast to the above (and also hypocritical of me), probably a good thing, and something the big clubs often involved in Europe have been pressing for, for some time.

 
^ 'FA Cup replays to be scrapped from the first round onwards in 2024-25':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68844583
What does this part mean ...

"The fourth and fifth rounds and the quarter-finals all will be exclusive of Premier League fixtures for the first time, and the fourth round will have an extended window from Friday to Wednesday to allow fans to watch consecutive days of Emirates FA Cup football."
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:53:13 am
"in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions"... ugh, another death knell for English footy, especially for those clubs who've survived or even strengthened over the years from those lucrative replays, the excitement, the rewards of earning that 'big game' replay... taken away because because big clubs with their obviously small first team squads and PL2 squads, and promising youngsters can't cope with a likely 2/3 extra matches in the calendar... and so tough shit for hundreds of other clubs that play in the competition.

From our POV, and in complete contrast to the above (and also hypocritical of me), probably a good thing, and something the big clubs often involved in Europe have been pressing for, for some time.

 
^ 'FA Cup replays to be scrapped from the first round onwards in 2024-25':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68844583

Agree with all that Jase, good for lfc shit for Accrington Stanley
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:54:42 am
What does this part mean ...

"The fourth and fifth rounds and the quarter-finals all will be exclusive of Premier League fixtures for the first time, and the fourth round will have an extended window from Friday to Wednesday to allow fans to watch consecutive days of Emirates FA Cup football."

There wont be any premier league games played alongside FA cup games. It will just be a FA cup weekend
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:53:13 am
"in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions"... ugh, another death knell for English footy, especially for those clubs who've survived or even strengthened over the years from those lucrative replays, the excitement, the rewards of earning that 'big game' replay... taken away because because big clubs with their obviously small first team squads and PL2 squads, and promising youngsters can't cope with a likely 2/3 extra matches in the calendar... and so tough shit for hundreds of other clubs that play in the competition.

From our POV, and in complete contrast to the above (and also hypocritical of me), probably a good thing, and something the big clubs often involved in Europe have been pressing for, for some time.

 
^ 'FA Cup replays to be scrapped from the first round onwards in 2024-25':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68844583

Exactly. This is the Premier League looking after the Premier League.

It stinks. Why not oppose the ridiculous changes to the CL format or the stupid fucking Nations League fixtures instead?
Give the lower league club the home draw then. Teams in the same league go with the draw.
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 12:41:56 pm
Give the lower league club the home draw then. Teams in the same league go with the draw.

Is it Germany or France that has the team in the lower league given the home draw? For all the magic of the cup crap, the DFB Pokal seems to have a much more exciting product with lots more smaller teams advancing deep into the competition.
Good news, don't really get the complaints from little clubs over replays, they already get a a sell out and tv game money anyway from the 1st game. A good bonus if you get one but no business should be run on "yeah we might get a big fa cup game and a replay one of these years".

Funny thing is more and more clubs in the lower leagues rest players for this anyway so the complaining is a bit of a cheek!
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 12:41:56 pm
Give the lower league club the home draw then. Teams in the same league go with the draw.

Didn't really think this through. It is of course the away ties to pl teams that are lucrative to the lower league sides.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:22:32 pm
Is it Germany or France that has the team in the lower league given the home draw? For all the magic of the cup crap, the DFB Pokal seems to have a much more exciting product with lots more smaller teams advancing deep into the competition.

It could be both. Spain might do it too?

Just this season in the DFB Pokal, 3rd division Saarbrucken reached the semi final beating 2nd division Karlsruher, Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt and Monchengladbach. They lost in the semi to Kaiserslautern of the 2nd division who will now play Leverkusen in the final.
3rd division or amateur teams are always the home draw.
Absolute disgrace!
I might not have thought it through fully, but I'm reasonably relaxed about no replays. Helps with the fixture list, and means that every match is a knife-edge, finishing with a winner and a loser, which is the point/attraction of cups, vs leagues. Also, surely it means giant-killings are more likely? At the moment, whenever a plucky underdog drags it to a replay, you know they're almost certainly not going to be able to pull it off twice. Now, if a big team gambles on playing its reserves, there's no "get out of jail" second attempt - the underdogs only have to draw one match to get a crack at penalty roulette.

Moving the date of the Final is crap, though. The league is usually decided before the last day, so now the final weekend of footballl before the summer is usually going to be a largely meaningless set of matches, rather than a guaranteed meaningful apex fixture. It's like going out for a meal, and asking for your dessert to be sent out between your starter and main course "to save time". WRONG!
'EFL board meeting currently taking place after bombshell FA/PL statement on scrapping FA Cup replays this morning. Awaiting confirmation but sounds very much like there was a lack of proper consultation. Grubby, murky business if so.' - https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1780930295358714290


'[Andy Holt] Why would the hapless @FA scrap early round replays that can be lucrative to minnows? A chance to change their financial fortunes? Against @EFL clubs? I expect nothing less of Masters and Co @premierleague buying the game into a format that suits their needs. As usual.' - https://twitter.com/AndyhHolt/status/1780912393784041936 (Accrington Stanley chairman)
I think replays are a bit archaic to be honest so I wont miss them.  If Plymouth draw Hartlepool in the cup, how many away fans would want a midweek replay?  Games are so much more exciting if they are decided on the day.

Theres an issue with how the wealth is distributed in football but I dont see getting rid of replays as some big conspiracy in favour of the bigger teams.
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 12:41:56 pm
Give the lower league club the home draw then. Teams in the same league go with the draw.

Then well have people moaning they miss out on the lucrative away days?
No Premier League club wants a replay that's for sure. No Championship club either.

It's a bit harsh on lower league teams for when they get a big tie but it's a rare occurrence for a club anyway to get a replay against a big team, it's not something you can bank on. No replays mean more chances of a shock as well if it's straight to pens. As Klopp's suggested in the past, increase the prize money for lower league clubs as an incentive.

Replays are a bit of a relic ultimately. They don't have them in the FA Trophy or Vase anymore in non league, or any of the EFL competitions, so why should they have them in the FA Cup?

The annoying thing is they're only doing away with them to fit in even more games elsewhere. We've had no replays this season - ergo no extra games anyway. Now we'll have to play those extra games thanks to UEFA.
Stupid decision for the whole of the game.  Big fish screwing the little ones over once more.
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 04:57:19 pm
Stupid decision for the whole of the game.  Big fish screwing the little ones over once more.

Not really. Smaller clubs should bemoan the lack of transfer of wealth down the pyramid not winning a lottery ticket by drawing a PL club and then getting a replay. Set the competition up more like the Pokal in Germany and these clubs have a real chance of progressing in the competition and earning more money, rather than getting to play the reserves of a PL side twice
Doesn't sit right with me that they increase the volume of Champions League games in a season but cut potential FA Cup games. I hate replays when they happen but it would be selfish to want them to be removed.
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 04:57:19 pm
Stupid decision for the whole of the game.  Big fish screwing the little ones over once more.

That's basically football now, terrible decision.
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 04:57:19 pm
Stupid decision for the whole of the game.  Big fish screwing the little ones over once more.

Everton fans seem upset.
I'm waiting for Gary Neville to tell me what to think
Hate the final being before the end of the season, should be the traditional showpiece at the end, before the CL final weekend. Just feels weird otherwise.

Just seen they're scrapping the winter break too after all of two seasons is it? 🙄
I think it's a horrible decision. Sack off the Nations League or any number of pointless international friendlies if the big clubs aren't happy with the amount of games they have to play.
