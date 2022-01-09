I might not have thought it through fully, but I'm reasonably relaxed about no replays. Helps with the fixture list, and means that every match is a knife-edge, finishing with a winner and a loser, which is the point/attraction of cups, vs leagues. Also, surely it means giant-killings are more likely? At the moment, whenever a plucky underdog drags it to a replay, you know they're almost certainly not going to be able to pull it off twice. Now, if a big team gambles on playing its reserves, there's no "get out of jail" second attempt - the underdogs only have to draw one match to get a crack at penalty roulette.



Moving the date of the Final is crap, though. The league is usually decided before the last day, so now the final weekend of footballl before the summer is usually going to be a largely meaningless set of matches, rather than a guaranteed meaningful apex fixture. It's like going out for a meal, and asking for your dessert to be sent out between your starter and main course "to save time". WRONG!