Replays scrapped and 5th round moved back to weekends



"in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions"... ugh, another death knell for English footy, especially for those clubs who've survived or even strengthened over the years from those lucrative replays, the excitement, the rewards of earning that 'big game' replay... taken away because because big clubs with their obviously small first team squads and PL2 squads, and promising youngsters can't cope with a likely 2/3 extra matches in the calendar... and so tough shit for hundreds of other clubs that play in the competition.From our POV, and in complete contrast to the above (and also hypocritical of me), probably a good thing, and something the big clubs often involved in Europe have been pressing for, for some time.^ '':-