Re: The FA Cup.
January 9, 2022, 11:13:59 pm
It seems from TV coverage (and me being at both Burnley-Huddersfield and Liverpool today) that nobody in the Championship is bothered about the cup, such were the sparse attendances. It's very odd. Probably another symptom of the disease that is the richest game in world football being the Championship playoff final.
Re: The FA Cup.
Today at 11:32:03 am
Replays scrapped and 5th round moved back to weekends
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The FA Cup.
Today at 11:34:31 am
Barneylfc∗:
Replays scrapped and 5th round moved back to weekends

Nice one.

Could we get rid of the two-leg SFs in the League Cup too.
Re: The FA Cup.
Today at 11:41:41 am
Peabee:
Nice one.

Could we get rid of the two-leg SFs in the League Cup too.

Cant believe this hasnt been done yet to be honest

The scrapping of replays is nothing but a good thing
Re: The FA Cup.
Today at 11:53:13 am
Barneylfc∗:
Replays scrapped and 5th round moved back to weekends

"in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions"... ugh, another death knell for English footy, especially for those clubs who've survived or even strengthened over the years from those lucrative replays, the excitement, the rewards of earning that 'big game' replay... taken away because because big clubs with their obviously small first team squads and PL2 squads, and promising youngsters can't cope with a likely 2/3 extra matches in the calendar... and so tough shit for hundreds of other clubs that play in the competition.

From our POV, and in complete contrast to the above (and also hypocritical of me), probably a good thing, and something the big clubs often involved in Europe have been pressing for, for some time.

 
^ 'FA Cup replays to be scrapped from the first round onwards in 2024-25':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68844583
Re: The FA Cup.
Today at 11:54:42 am
What does this part mean ...

"The fourth and fifth rounds and the quarter-finals all will be exclusive of Premier League fixtures for the first time, and the fourth round will have an extended window from Friday to Wednesday to allow fans to watch consecutive days of Emirates FA Cup football."
Re: The FA Cup.
Today at 11:57:08 am
oojason:
"in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions"... ugh, another death knell for English footy, especially for those clubs who've survived or even strengthened over the years from those lucrative replays, the excitement, the rewards of earning that 'big game' replay... taken away because because big clubs with their obviously small first team squads and PL2 squads, and promising youngsters can't cope with a likely 2/3 extra matches in the calendar... and so tough shit for hundreds of other clubs that play in the competition.

From our POV, and in complete contrast to the above (and also hypocritical of me), probably a good thing, and something the big clubs often involved in Europe have been pressing for, for some time.

 
^ 'FA Cup replays to be scrapped from the first round onwards in 2024-25':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68844583

Agree with all that Jase, good for lfc shit for Accrington Stanley
Re: The FA Cup.
Today at 12:06:49 pm
disgraced cake:
What does this part mean ...

"The fourth and fifth rounds and the quarter-finals all will be exclusive of Premier League fixtures for the first time, and the fourth round will have an extended window from Friday to Wednesday to allow fans to watch consecutive days of Emirates FA Cup football."

There wont be any premier league games played alongside FA cup games. It will just be a FA cup weekend
Re: The FA Cup.
Today at 12:25:58 pm
oojason:
"in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions"... ugh, another death knell for English footy, especially for those clubs who've survived or even strengthened over the years from those lucrative replays, the excitement, the rewards of earning that 'big game' replay... taken away because because big clubs with their obviously small first team squads and PL2 squads, and promising youngsters can't cope with a likely 2/3 extra matches in the calendar... and so tough shit for hundreds of other clubs that play in the competition.

From our POV, and in complete contrast to the above (and also hypocritical of me), probably a good thing, and something the big clubs often involved in Europe have been pressing for, for some time.

 
^ 'FA Cup replays to be scrapped from the first round onwards in 2024-25':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68844583

Exactly. This is the Premier League looking after the Premier League.

It stinks. Why not oppose the ridiculous changes to the CL format or the stupid fucking Nations League fixtures instead?
