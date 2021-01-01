« previous next »
The FA Cup.

The FA Cup.
Today at 04:08:22 pm
I don't normally start threads, but something rather sad struck me today.

I genuinely didn't know that it was FA Cup Final day today until I read it in the morning paper. OK, I have reigned in my football viewing and football media watching in to the extent that I only really bother watching highlights of our games now then I switch off. VAR and desperately poor officiating have killed live games for me. Yet, I don't live in a bubble with my eyes and ears shut either.

When I was growing up the FA Cup was magical. You looked forward to the final for a long time in advance, even if your club wasn't playing in it. The build-up was immense and quite thrilling. It really, really meant something. Even though the old Empire Stadium was a shithole, getting there was the Holy Grail. I know the appeal has been on the wane since maybe the 90s, but I think this might be the first year I didn't even realise what day/date the final was on or who was playing in it.

I know there are so many contributing reasons why the FA Cup has lost its way and its status, but it's still sad. There isn't even an FA Cup Final thread on here, and that says a lot.

Younger people may not feel the loss, but as an older fella I find it quite sad to see what has become of this once magical trophy, which has provided so many fantastic memories, the occasional heartbreak and some epic fan experiences.
Re: The FA Cup.
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm
Nice post, SoS. I'm a younger poster but I still love the Cup; one of my first Liverpool memories was the 'Michael Owen final', and of course we had the Stevie G final 5 years later. I can't turn my back on that.

It's especially sad as this year is the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup starting. Wanderers went on to beat Royal Engineers 1-0 in the final in 1872, and remain to this day one of only two teams to have won the trophy 3 years in a row (the other being Blackburn Rovers). So much history in the competition that a lot of people simply do not appreciate.

As for today, come on the Foxes! 
Re: The FA Cup.
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:14:16 pm
Also, the FA themselves are a lot to blame. For starters, the final should not be on the same day as league games; it should be the final game of the domestic season.
Re: The FA Cup.
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:18:28 pm
Used to be an all day affair when i started watching the finals.

Seemed to be a big build up in the mornings, then interviews with the players on the coach, then the pre match in the stadium that built up the excitement.

Maybe when i was watching it was highlighted more with the European ban so it elevated the FA Cup, i have no clue what it was like prior.

FA ruined it as well with the semi finals at Wembley as well.
Re: The FA Cup.
Reply #4 on: Today at 04:19:16 pm
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 04:12:37 pm
Nice post, SoS. I'm a younger poster but I still love the Cup; one of my first Liverpool memories was the 'Michael Owen final', and of course we had the Stevie G final 5 years later. I can't turn my back on that.

It's especially sad as this year is the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup starting. Wanderers went on to beat Royal Engineers 1-0 in the final in 1872, and remain to this day one of only two teams to have won the trophy 3 years in a row (the other being Blackburn Rovers). So much history in the competition that a lot of people simply do not appreciate.

As for today, come on the Foxes!
Now I know who's actually playing in the final, I'm rooting for Leicester too. I have no thoughts on them one way or the other really, but I'd like to see Brendan lift the cup, especially at the oil club's expense.

Talking of past finals, the 1-2 defeat to Arsenal in '71 was, I think, the first and only game that made me cry. I was just a kid, but it really hurt. I hated Charlie George and his celebration for years after that. Trouncing Newcastle in '74 made up for it though.  8)
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,743
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: The FA Cup.
Reply #5 on: Today at 04:20:21 pm
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 04:14:16 pm
Also, the FA themselves are a lot to blame. For starters, the final should not be on the same day as league games; it should be the final game of the domestic season.
Absolutely.

Semis at Wembley also dilutes the grandeur of the whole thing too.
Re: The FA Cup.
Reply #6 on: Today at 04:21:12 pm
Stopped watching football after the derby game. Now I just check results. Much easier. I couldn't tell you who was in the FA cup final if my life depended on it.
Re: The FA Cup.
Reply #7 on: Today at 04:21:28 pm
Loved it, still love it, gutted we are not in the final.
Cant wait to get back there again.
Come on Leicester!
Re: The FA Cup.
Reply #8 on: Today at 04:22:57 pm
Hope they mention a few more times that Lineker is a Leicester fan. Jesus wept.
Re: The FA Cup.
Reply #9 on: Today at 04:24:52 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:18:28 pm
Used to be an all day affair when i started watching the finals.

Seemed to be a big build up in the mornings, then interviews with the players on the coach, then the pre match in the stadium that built up the excitement.

Maybe when i was watching it was highlighted more with the European ban so it elevated the FA Cup, i have no clue what it was like prior.

FA ruined it as well with the semi finals at Wembley as well.
Yep, it was always an all-day thing when I started watching at the start of the 70s.

The team coaches driving to the ground in a sea of fans before the game. All the pomp and ceremony.

If your team was in the final you'd be crapping yourself the night before, but full of hope and excitement too. If your team wasn't in it, you could sit back and enjoy the game knowing you didn't have to worry about being heartbroken afterwards. The whole thing was a big occasion across the country, and not just about the finalists.
Re: The FA Cup.
Reply #10 on: Today at 04:25:52 pm
There are plenty of reasons for its demise, but there are two I feel are key. Until 1983 it was the only club match to be televised live, which gave it a novelty value that justified the six-hour pre-match build-up on the BBC. This diminished as live TV league games were introduced, then gradually increased in number. This made the FA Cup final less of a national event and more one for the participating clubs.
Secondly there was the admission of non-champions into the Champions League (in 1996 I think). A high league placing quickly became more important than cup glory, which has led to clubs routinely fielding weakened sides and a rapid devaluation of the competition.
There are other factors: semi-finals at Wembley and it no longer being the conclusion of the season have detracted from the occasion of the final.
It's a shame, but times change and we'll always have those childhood memories.
Re: The FA Cup.
Reply #11 on: Today at 04:25:53 pm
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 04:14:16 pm
Also, the FA themselves are a lot to blame. For starters, the final should not be on the same day as league games; it should be the final game of the domestic season.

Unusual circumstances this year, though.  I imagine the league would usually be finishing this weekend, and the FA Cup Final would take place next Saturday.  They did have a few years (certainly for 2001 & 2012) when the Final was the penultimate weekend of the season, but I think they corrected that at some point.
