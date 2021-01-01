I don't normally start threads, but something rather sad struck me today.



I genuinely didn't know that it was FA Cup Final day today until I read it in the morning paper. OK, I have reigned in my football viewing and football media watching in to the extent that I only really bother watching highlights of our games now then I switch off. VAR and desperately poor officiating have killed live games for me. Yet, I don't live in a bubble with my eyes and ears shut either.



When I was growing up the FA Cup was magical. You looked forward to the final for a long time in advance, even if your club wasn't playing in it. The build-up was immense and quite thrilling. It really, really meant something. Even though the old Empire Stadium was a shithole, getting there was the Holy Grail. I know the appeal has been on the wane since maybe the 90s, but I think this might be the first year I didn't even realise what day/date the final was on or who was playing in it.



I know there are so many contributing reasons why the FA Cup has lost its way and its status, but it's still sad. There isn't even an FA Cup Final thread on here, and that says a lot.



Younger people may not feel the loss, but as an older fella I find it quite sad to see what has become of this once magical trophy, which has provided so many fantastic memories, the occasional heartbreak and some epic fan experiences.