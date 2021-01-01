Brazil got the spanking they deserve. Leaving Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino out of that team is simply criminal. Almost as bad as not playing Thiago Alcântara for Spain, or Trent and Hendo getting jerked about by England.



Whats the deal with this summer and Liverpool players getting the run around for major national teams. Personally Im very happy theyre getting the rest but still ...



Yes Im biased, but these guys are all getting left out for inferior players. Ederson, Koke, Walker, Rice, Richarlison, Fred ... wtf