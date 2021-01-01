« previous next »
Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Argentina win it @ Maracana

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #840 on: Today at 11:08:11 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:07:46 am
When you start Ederson instead of Alisson, Fred instead of Fabinho and Richarlison instead of Firmino, you deserve to lose ...

Yup! Normally always want Brazil to win these things but nah, any manager making those sorts of selections gets what they deserve.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #841 on: Today at 11:28:32 am
Really bad game but was glad to see Messi finally get his international trophy. Not like he needed to win it to prove anything, always hated that argument.

Size of that trophy though, surprised he could lift it  ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #842 on: Today at 11:31:58 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:07:46 am
When you start Ederson instead of Alisson, Fred instead of Fabinho and Richarlison instead of Firmino, you deserve to lose ...

You can look at Brazil now and think they're really struggling quality wise (beyond Neymar) and with the lack of real quality coming through.

Therefore it's astonishing that they can leave out the spine of the Liverpool team (GK/CM/CF) that won the CL and PL in 2019 and 2020. But then you see Fred and Richarlison in the side.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #843 on: Today at 11:34:35 am
Great result for Messi to get his international legacy cemented, but it was a dour game. Brazil look awful and need a manager capable of getting the best out of their attacking talents.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #844 on: Today at 11:57:10 am
Brazil got the spanking they deserve. Leaving Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino out of that team is simply criminal. Almost as bad as not playing Thiago Alcântara for Spain, or Trent and Hendo getting jerked about by England.

Whats the deal with this summer and Liverpool players getting the run around for major national teams. Personally Im very happy theyre getting the rest but still ...

Yes Im biased, but these guys are all getting left out for inferior players. Ederson, Koke, Walker, Rice, Richarlison, Fred ... wtf
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #845 on: Today at 11:59:56 am
When I saw Richarlison starting in place of Firmino I knew it wouldnt end well for them. Richarlison done fuck all throughout the game and so did Fred. And serve them right for losing.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #846 on: Today at 12:13:43 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:57:10 am
Brazil got the spanking they deserve. Leaving Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino out of that team is simply criminal. Almost as bad as not playing Thiago Alcântara for Spain, or Trent and Hendo getting jerked about by England.

What’s the deal with this summer and Liverpool players getting the run around for major national teams. Personally I’m very happy they’re getting the rest but still ...

Yes I’m biased, but these guys are all getting left out for inferior players. Ederson, Koke, Walker, Rice, Richarlison, Fred ... wtf

To be fair all those teams did pretty well. Bit arguable with Brazil as they were expected to get into the final. But still.

If Klopp left out a key player and we continue to win the essentially he is proven right.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #847 on: Today at 12:20:13 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:13:43 pm
To be fair all those teams did pretty well. Bit arguable with Brazil as they were expected to get into the final. But still.

If Klopp left out a key player and we continue to win the essentially he is proven right.

Yep good points. to be honest England I can understand. Spain and Brazil I cant though
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #848 on: Today at 12:25:52 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:20:13 pm
Yep good points. to be honest England I can understand. Spain and Brazil I cant though

Brazil should have. Alisson and Ederson isnt massively cut and dry but Firmino and Fabinho are much better than some of their rivals in that position.

I dont think Spain however is an argument. Spain looked really strong and dominated a brilliant Italian midfield. The way Busquets and Pedri played, with Koke doing the dirty stuff, there is no way you are picking Thiago ahead of that.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #849 on: Today at 01:07:45 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:07:46 am
When you start Ederson instead of Alisson, Fred instead of Fabinho and Richarlison instead of Firmino, you deserve to lose ...

Imagine benching Alisson for Ederson? What a joke!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #850 on: Today at 01:10:11 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:25:52 pm
I dont think Spain however is an argument. Spain looked really strong and dominated a brilliant Italian midfield. The way Busquets and Pedri played, with Koke doing the dirty stuff, there is no way you are picking Thiago ahead of that.

Yet, save for the Slovakia game, looked pretty poor going forward. Thiago could certainly have helped that.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #851 on: Today at 01:14:23 pm
To Mr Ederson, winning the COPA AMERICA as a starter isn't for everyone.  :wave

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #852 on: Today at 01:53:07 pm
Richarlison starting is the funny part for me, Brazil tend to do well with Bobby on the pitchbut hes not good mates with Neymar, so..

And if youre good mates with Neymar.there is every chance youre as much of a doucher as richarlison.  The circle is complete
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #853 on: Today at 02:02:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:07:46 am
When you start Ederson instead of Alisson, Fred instead of Fabinho and Richarlison instead of Firmino, you deserve to lose ...

Idiotic team selection
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #854 on: Today at 02:05:36 pm


Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #855 on: Today at 02:11:32 pm
Winning the Champions League and Copa America in the same year? Ederson doesn't like this.



Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #856 on: Today at 02:17:09 pm
Messi is a little gobshite but Im glad the bigger gobshite Richarlison won fuck all.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #857 on: Today at 02:47:26 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:17:09 pm
Messi is a little gobshite but Im glad the bigger gobshite Richarlison won fuck all.

BBC iplayer's match coverage. 2 hours 11 minutes 41 seconds. Richy crying.
