Brazil got the spanking they deserve. Leaving Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino out of that team is simply criminal. Almost as bad as not playing Thiago Alcântara for Spain, or Trent and Hendo getting jerked about by England.
Whats the deal with this summer and Liverpool players getting the run around for major national teams. Personally Im very happy theyre getting the rest but still ...
Yes Im biased, but these guys are all getting left out for inferior players. Ederson, Koke, Walker, Rice, Richarlison, Fred ... wtf