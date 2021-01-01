« previous next »
Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Love the way Neymar is poleaxed by no contact and then gets up doing the hard man routine.

I love that Bobby is ours.  None of the absolute nonsense that you see from Neymar (one of the Argentinian midfielders had a couple of digs at him in the centre circle a few minutes ago, but he bounced right back up and chased after the ball to restart play) and he looks like he enjoys his trade far more than Richarlison (who - and it's not necessarily a criticism because it clearly works to an extent - seems fuelled only by anger).
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Didn't touch his knee
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Hugely impressed by Rodrigo De Paul so far. He's been everywhere in midfield. Messi needs to get a shot or two off the next time he's got a chance. I think there's a goal in there for him.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Messi's lost it, sadly.

4 goals and 5 assists in 6 matches at this Copa so far.

Lost it ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Didn't touch his knee
No contact whatsoever.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Messi's lost it, sadly.

4 goals and 5 assists in the tournament. He's playing a different position today tactically for the team.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Hugely impressed by Rodrigo De Paul so far. He's been everywhere in midfield. Messi needs to get a shot or two off the next time he's got a chance. I think there's a goal in there for him.

De Paul is good. He's going to Atletico. Would suit them to a T
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
4 goals and 5 assists in 6 matches at this Copa so far.

Lost it ;D
Looks very ordinary so far, and I love the bloke. Never write him off though.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
4 goals and 5 assists in 6 matches at this Copa so far.

Lost it ;D


You're forgetting his pre-assists & his pre-pre-assists
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Brazil getting desparate
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Brazil dont have much of a chance here, Argentina are shithousing as expected and the ref is blowing for every one.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Be still my heart! 2 mins of soccer!!!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Vinicius Junior has been awful
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Dont think Ive ever seen Messi make so many tackles In a game. Hes leaving all the attacking to Di Maria, who has been phenomenal tbf
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Be still my heart! 2 mins of soccer!!!

Most entertaining skilful thing all game has been the camera guy spinning around.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Handbags at last :D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Any streams that will work from South Africa? Last one just died on me
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Here we go... :D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
😝
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
All those decades of great footy (that we never even used to get to see), and now that its shite, we can watch it live. :no
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Neymar taking the corners :lmao
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Come on get an equalizer you tits
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
They dropping like flies! LOL
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
I'm embarrassed at how much I put on BBTS
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
All those decades of great footy (that we never even used to get to see), and now that its shite, we can watch it live. :no

In all honesty, those older matches to which you refer likely had more shithousing than you remember watching.

Argentina/Brazil matches always have more than an edge to them...
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Osman just said he thinks Tite would swap 5 defeats for 1 win tonight. I agree, but it doesn't work like that Leon.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
In all honesty, those older matches to which you refer likely had more shithousing than you remember watching.

Argentina/Brazil matches always have more than an edge to them...
True but there were usually several great players on the pitch, on both sides.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
In all honesty, those older matches to which you refer likely had more shithousing than you remember watching.

Argentina/Brazil matches always have more than an edge to them...

This hasn't had an edge,it has just been shit,even the snide has been shit.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
True but there were usually several great players on the pitch, on both sides.

Fair point.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Stop taking all the kicks neymar
