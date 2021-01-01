Love the way Neymar is poleaxed by no contact and then gets up doing the hard man routine.



I love that Bobby is ours. None of the absolute nonsense that you see from Neymar (one of the Argentinian midfielders had a couple of digs at him in the centre circle a few minutes ago, but he bounced right back up and chased after the ball to restart play) and he looks like he enjoys his trade far more than Richarlison (who - and it's not necessarily a criticism because it clearly works to an extent - seems fuelled only by anger).