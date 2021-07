.

The 2021 Copa America Final...

Sunday 11th July, 1am kick off (UK time) :: played at the Maracana Stadium : https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol All 2021 Copa America matches are being shownon... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html TV stationsshowing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america 60+If the scores are level after 90 minutes there will be an extra-time period of 30 minutes... if the scores are still level after that... then the Final will be decided on penalties.Fixtures & Results, Match Highlights, Tournament Info, past Copa Americas, + info & links for RAWK's South American footy threads... can be found in the opening post of this thread' (10 mins):-' (10 mins):-'Argentina vs. Brazil Is Weekend's Big Match' - https://the18.com/en/soccer-news/argentina-brazil-preview-copa-america-2021-final 'Preview: Will Neymar's Brazil beat Messi's Argentina?' - www.espn.co.uk/football/copa-america/story/4429663/copa-america-final-preview-will-neymarbrazil-beat-messis-argentina 'Neymar hits out at Brazil fans for backing Messi' - www.espn.co.uk/football/brazil-bra/story/4429785/copa-america-neymar-hits-out-at-brazil-supporters-for-backing-messi-in-final 'Lionel Messi Tries to Slay His Ghosts' - www.nytimes.com/2021/07/09/sports/soccer/lionel-messi-argentina-copa-america.html BBC's '2021 Copa America Final Preview' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57776158 'Brazil v Argentina is a final that could redeem a disappointing Copa' - www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/09/brazil-argentina-final-redeem-copa-america-maracana 'Argentina vs Brazil: Copa America Final preview' - https://worldfootballindex.com/2021/07/copa-america-2021-final-preview-brazil-argentina-messi-neymar 'Preview: Brazil v Argentina' - www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/brazil/copa-america/preview/preview-brazil-vs-argentina-prediction-team-news-lineups_454449.html 'Argentina prepared to suffer one more time for Copa glory' - www.batimes.com.ar/news/sports/argentina-prepared-to-suffer-one-more-time-for-copa-america-glory.phtml 'Why will I support Argentina in the Copa America final' - www.uol.com.br/esporte/colunas/julio-gomes/2021/07/09/por-que-vou-torcer-pela-argentina-na-final-da-copa-america.htm 'Argentina vs. Brazil is the Headline of This Story' - www.theanalyst.com/eu/2021/07/copa-america-2021-final-argentina-brazil ' - www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210709-rio-to-allow-fans-for-brazil-argentina-final-of-copa-america ^ 'The city has decided to allow a crowd of up to 7,800 people, ten percent of the Maracana stadium's full capacity of 78,000.'' - www.tsn.ca/rio-opens-maracana-stadium-for-copa-america-final-1.1666002 The Maracana pitch was only re-laid at the very end of June - should be interesting how it does tonight (and if it is any better than the other poor pitches at this Copa America):-